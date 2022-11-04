Ocean City field hockey beats Triton to reach South Jersey semifinals

OCEAN CITY – Julia Neff, Mia Pancoast and Taylor Amstutz powered the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a five-goal lead against Triton Regional in their South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game Friday.

The Red Raiders cruised from there and won 8-1.

Ocean City, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 14-3-2. The fourth-seeded Red Raiders advanced to meet top-seeded Clearview Regional on Monday in a sectional semifinal game in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. Clearview (18-2), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, beat ninth-seeded Shawnee 5-2 Friday.

Pancoast scored the game’s first goal at the right side of the net in the sixth minute with an assist from Amstutz. Neff added three goals in the half, two of which were assisted by Pancoast. Amstutz also scored as O.C. built a 5-0 halftime lead.

Brooke Hanley scored in the third quarter for the Red Raiders, and Sam Seligsohn added two goals in the fourth quarter.

Ocean City looked impressive against the fifth-seeded Mustangs, a skilled team that came into the game with a record of 15-3.

“We really just focused on us,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “This time of year, you make slight adjustments. We play our game, but we make minor changes that are impactful. We make sure that we bring effort, energy and enthusiasm every day because we never know when it will be our last. So we put value in every opportunity and just king of fine-tuning.”

Pancoast’s goal was her ninth of the season.

“In the beginning. it was kind of nerve-wracking,” said Pancoast, a 16-year-old Upper Township resident. “We didn’t know how they were. Their record is really good, and we didn’t play a lot of the teams that they played. Getting that first shot off and getting the first goal of the game felt really good, and I was happy for us to see how the rest of the game was going to go.”

Neff, a junior forward, leads O.C. with 20 goals.

“I think everyone came out really strong from the very first whistle,” said Neff, a 16-year-old Upper Township resident. “We had a lot of different scorers today, and everyone worked together very well. We had a lot of good finishes on cage. Our focus was just to play a full 60, have a lot of shots and get our shots off really fast. I think everyone did really well getting their shots off quickly and connecting passes in the circle.”

Seligsohn said the Red Raiders were a bit nervous before the game.

“They (Triton) were only one seed under us, but I think going into the game we had a lot of energy, and we were ready to go to the next game on Monday,” said Seligsohn, a 17-year-old senior from Margate.

Olivia Broome scored her 33rd goal of the season for Triton in the final minute.

Neff's first goal came after a scramble by the net. Amstutz fired a slapshot. The save rebounded right back to her, and she fired it in. Hanley scored near the right post to make it 6-0. Ella Jefferson assisted on Seligsohn's first goal.

O.C. goalie Taryn Dolka made four saves. Mustangs goalie Addison McManus, the daughter of Triton coach Rick McManus, made 23.

Ocean City and Clearview have a strong rivalry, having met every year in a S.J. Group III final or semifinal every year since 2017, except for 2020 when teams played locally due to the pandemic. None of their games since 2017 was won by more than two goals.

“It’ll be a battle, for sure," Burke said. "They’re a good team. Disciplined and skilled. We’ll be ready. We’re focusing on us. We’re excited about it.”