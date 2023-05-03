HADDONFIELD — The Ocean City High School baseball team never recovered from the first inning Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Lucarelli and Dom Aversa hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first to propel No. 15 seed Paul VI to a 10-0 win over the 18th-seeded Red Raiders in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game.

Paul VI (10-3) sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Lucarelli hit a three-run home run. Aversa followed with a solo shot.

Lucarelli finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Matt Morad had an RBI double and scored two runs for Paul VI. Nick Matteo allowed four singles in 4⅓ innings to earn the win.

The 49th annual Diamond Classic expanded from 16 teams to 24 this season. The single-elimination tournament is named after the deceased Hartmann, who coached Eastern Regional and was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.

St. Augustine Prep is the defending champion. Shawnee is this year’s top seed.

Paul VI will play at No. 2 seed Gloucester Catholic in Saturday’s second round.

Ocean City 000 00 — 0 4 0

Paul VI 600 22 — 10 9 0

2B—Lucarelli, Petrillo, Morad PVI. HR—Lucarelli, Aversa PVI

WP—Matteo. LP—Edwardi