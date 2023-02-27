MOORESTOWN — The Ocean City High School boys basketball team played in a sectional championship Monday for the first time since 2004, and despite the loss, its season was a success.

The 10th-seeded Red Raiders trailed by double digits after three quarters and then cut their deficit to six in the fourth, but fourth-seeded Moorestown held on to win 52-44 in the South Jersey Group III final.

Moorestown advances to the state Group III semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Ewing and Nottingham in the Central Jersey championship. The Quakers (23-7) are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Kori Segich scored a game-high 23 points for the Red Raiders. Twelve of his points came in the fourth quarter, including two 3s. The Red Raiders had to foul near the end, and the Quakers went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

“It was a great experience making it this far, especially for the seniors,” said Segich, a junior forward. “Luckily, I’ll be back, along with two other starters (juniors Dylan Schlatter and Pat Grimley) next year. But I’m glad we made it this far, mostly for the seniors.”

Moorestown led 40-23 after three quarters, but the Red Raiders cut the deficit to 48-42 with 48.8 seconds left.

“We did our best,” Segich said. “The best we could to make it a close game.”

The Red Raiders (15-13), who started the season 4-7, entered the final having won nine of their last 11 games. Ocean City beat seventh-seeded Timber Creek in the first round, 15th-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals and 11th-seeded Absegami in semifinals.

Ocean City dealt with some key injuries early in the season after winning its first three games, including Segich, who missed nine games this season. The team was never fully healthy until the end, Ocean City coach John Bruno said.

“We showed down the stretch, when all those guys play together healthy, that we could be pretty tough, “ Bruno said. “The fact we were able to come back (Monday) on a team like this, it’s not easy to do. So, with two possessions to go, that, to me, shows we have the character it takes to win. Things just didn’t go our way.”

Ocean City reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals and played close games with Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine — both ranked in the Elite 11 — late in the season.

On Monday, Schlatter scored seven, and Omero Chevere, Sean Sakers and Grimley each scored four. Charlie LaBarre scored two.

“We battled through a bunch of injuries and we still came this far as a team,” Segich said.

Moorestown led 18-12 after the first quarter. The Quakers opened the second on an 11-0 run and grabbed offensive and defensive rebounds. The second-chance opportunities on offense were the difference during the Quakers’ run. Moorestown led 29-16 at halftime.

Bruno praised the Quakers’ physicality, noting the Red Raiders were not used to that style.

“I thought the first quarter, (Moorestown) was just a little stronger than us,” Bruno said. “But I thought from the second half on we settled down and we managed to cut it to six (points) with a minute and a half to go. Now you are talking two possessions. Their size took advantage of us in the first half. I thought they were rebounding balls behind us and over us. We just didn’t do enough blocking out. They made some tips that happened to go in.

“I just can’t get over the fact that we didn’t quit.”

The Red Raiders were outscored 11-7 in the third quarter.

“I thought we battled back as good as we could. I’m so proud of this team and the seniors, Andrew, Sean and Omero,” said Bruno, adding those three and Schlatter, Segich and Grimley “give me everything they’ve got every night, and that’s all you can ask for out of those guys.”

Ocean City will graduate three seniors. Segich, Schlatter, LaBarre, Grimley and Ben McGonigle all return next season, a bright spot for the program.

“We will be OK, but we have to get better,” Bruno said. “Simple as that. Losing Omero and Sean and Andrew will hurt. But that’s why you always have to rebuild after seniors leave. … One of our themes is you have to get better. We will see next year when the season rolls around.

Added Segich, “Hopefully we can make it this far again.”