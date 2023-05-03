HADDONFIELD - The Ocean City High School baseball team never recovered from the first inning Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Lucarelli and Dom Aversa hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first to propel No. 15 seed Paul VI to a 10-0 win over the 18th-seeded Red Raiders in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game.
Paul VI (10-3) sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Lucarelli hit a three-run home run. Aversa followed with a solo shot.
Lucarelli finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Matt Morad had an RBI double and scored two runs for Paul VI. Nick Matteo allowed four singles in 4 ⅓ innings to earn the win.
The 49th annual Diamond Classic expanded from 16 to 24 teams this season. The single-elimination tournament is named after the deceased Hartmann, who coached Eastern and was a long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.
St. Augustine Prep is the defending champion. Shawnee is this year’s top seed.
Paul VI will play at No. 2 seed Gloucester Catholic in Saturday’s second round.
Ocean City 000 00 - 0 4 0
Paul VI 600 22 - 10 9 0
2B. Lucarelli, Petrillo, Morad
HR. Lucarelli, Aversa
WP. Matteo
LP. Edwardi
