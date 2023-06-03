OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team played a thrilling game Saturday, but its season ended in heartbreak.

Ryan O’Conner scored in the second overtime to lead third-seeded Moorestown to a 5-4 victory over second-seeded Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III semifinals at Carey Stadium. The Quakers will play at top-seeded Shawnee in the championship Tuesday.

Moorestown (14-7) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders (13-7) are fourth. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, and the Quakers led 4-3 after three quarters. Early in the fourth, Ocean City’s Kai Lindsay tied it at 4-4.

“Moorestown brought it from the beginning,” Red Raiders senior goalie Winfield Dunn said. “They have some good players, like Cole Pitcher. He is one of the best players in the state, easily. They just brought it to us from the beginning. They hit us hard, and we just did not know how to respond, but overall we played a tough game.”

Dunn made terrific saves, including in the fourth quarter to force overtime. He finished with 12 stops.

“The defense let me see the ball well (Saturday), and they played a really strong game plan,” Dunn said. “Defensively, they slid well, they played their man well, they were communicative, we cleared the ball. They gave me every look they could. In the end, we just couldn’t get it done. But props to the defense, and I love the looks they gave me. That was one of the best games we played all year defensively.”

Moorestown won the opening faceoff in the second overtime and went right down the field in nine seconds and scored the winning goal. The Quakers passed a lot all game, waiting for the right opportunity to shoot. But in the second overtime, O’Conner just took the shot rather than passing.

“We made it to the second overtime, why not finish it?” O’Conner said.

“It was awesome (playing Ocean City),” O’Conner said. “I think (Red Raiders standout Pat Grimley), who is going to Harvard, is a great player. It was really fun, and their faceoff guy (Dylan Dwyer) is fantastic. It was a great battle. I really enjoyed it.”

Ocean City’s Jack Davis opened the scoring early in the first quarter, but O’Conner soon tied the game. Pitcher scored to give Moorestown a 2-1 lead after 12 minutes. Early in the second, Grimley and John Moyer each scored to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 lead. Pitcher scored late in the second to tie it at 3-3.

Dwyer injured his ankle during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on May 19 and missed the previous three games. But he played Saturday and won five faceoffs.

“I wasn’t missing this game for the world,” Dwyer said.

Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre had said Wednesday the game could come down to one goal.

“We knew it was going to be whoever had the ball last. We are about the same team. We played all the same teams. We had the same results against the same teams,” LaTorre said. “I mean, the ball just bounced their way at the end. I have nothing but respect for the way they played and how our kids played.”

After the game, the team's shook hands. The Red Raiders then lined up and individually embraced each senior. There were a lot of emotions, but LaTorre told the seniors that this one game doesn't define them or their careers. Ocean City captured the sectional title in 2021, made the semifinals in 2022 and won two straight CAL championships.

“I know they are upset now, but I am very proud of what this group and what they brought to Ocean City,” LaTorre said. “When I came here 11 years ago, the program I inherited was not very good. And over the years, these kids have built it to what it is now. If you told me 11 years ago we would be competing with Moorestown, Shawnee, St. Augustine (Prep), Haddonfield and all the South Jersey powerhouses, I would have thought you were lying.”

Dwyer said the team chemistry this season was the best he has ever experienced.

“Living in Ocean City, a small town, you dream of these big stages. Playing in the semifinals, state semifinals and playing in the CAL championship,” Dwyer said, “it’s fun to be a part of that. Coach LaTorre did an amazing job, and it wouldn’t have been possible without any of these guys here.”

Added Dunn, “It was a devastating way to end the season. … But overall we had a really good year. One of the best teams I ever been involved with, and I love these kids.”

Ocean City finished undefeated in the CAL. One of the Red Raiders’ nonconference wins was against Ridge to open the season. LaTorre said that was one of his prouder moments as a coach as Ridge is the 15th-ranked team in the state.

“We are disappointed with the finish, but we are still proud of what we’ve done,” he said. "I’m proud of what they have accomplished and hope the young guys continue what they were doing and we build off it for next year.”

Dunn is hopeful for the future.

“Those kids will be back and ready to fire next year,” he said.

