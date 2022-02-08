 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City, EHT, Hammonton boys win indoor track and field events in New York
HIGH SCHOOL INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD | LATE MONDAY

Ocean City, EHT, Hammonton boys win indoor track and field events in New York

HSLive track holder

Ocean City High School senior Owen Ritti won the boys 1,600-meter run in the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Winter Meet XII at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, New York, on Monday.

He finished first in a field of 78 runners in 4 minutes, 21.63 seconds. Egg Harbor Township senior Malachi Wesley won the boys 55 hurdles (7.77) among 67 competitors.

Hammonton senior Connor Wright won the boys long jump (21-4). EHT senior Ahmad Fogg finished second (20-10.25). He was also second in the high jump (6-0).

