Ocean City earns top seed in S.J. Group III, will host Cumberland in 1st round

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team on Tuesday was named the top seed for the South Jersey Group III tournament that starts next week.

The Red Raiders (17-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and will host 16h-seeded Cumberland Regional in the first round.

All the pairings were released Tuesday. First-round games are scheduled be played next week with the dates and times to be announced.

Also in Group III, Lacey Township (12-5-1), the No. 3 seed, will host 14th-seeded Hammonton (5-6-2). Mainland Regional (13-4-1), the No. 5 seed, will host 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West. The Mustangs are ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11.

Millville, the fourth-ranked team, is the fourth seed in S.J. Group IV. The Thunderbolts (13-2) will host 13th-seeded Southern Regional (6-5-3).

Holy Spirit earned a first-round bye in SJ. Non-Public Group B. The Spartans (9-4) will host the winner of 12th-seeded Ranney and fifth-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the quarterfinals.

First-round matchups for local teams:

S.J. Group I

(9) Buena reg. at (8) Gateway Reg.

(10) Wildwood at (7) Audubon