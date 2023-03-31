The Ocean City High School golf team beat St. Augustine Prep and Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division tri-match Thursday at the par-35 Greate Bay Golf Club in Somers Point.
The Red Raiders carded a 178. Hammonton scored 182, and St. Augustine had 186. The Hermits are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and the Red Raiders are ranked seventh.
For Ocean City, Alex Bayham led with a 40. Cam Yoa shot a 41, and Garrett Rowand had 48. Logan Ochs rounded out the Red Raiders top scorers with a 49.
Connor Eberly led the Blue Devils with a 44. Justin Vivadelli shot a 45, and Shane McSorley had a 46. Nick luciucci shot a 47. For St. Augustine, Patrick Ohara (43), Dom Polistina (46), Alex Zeck (48) and Chad Ottinger (49) were the top scores.
Absegami 224, Cedar Creek 228
At Vineyard National
CC: Dylan Guercioni 40, Hunter Stubley 44, Andrew Squire 44, Chris Barone 47, Ethan Cartwright 53
A: Owen Doyle 41, Evan Ramos 42 ,Cassandra Hughes 46, Jonathan Allen 46, AJ Smoaks 49
Birdies: Doyle, Ramos A
Note: The top four scorers for each team were tied at 175, so the fifth-lowest scorer on each team was used as the tiebreaker.
Records: Cedar Creek 0-1; Absegami 3-0
Lower Cape May Reg. 202, Middle Township 206, Bridgeton 285
At Avalon Golf Club, par 36
L: Matthew Reiss 49, Alex Sekela 50, Kyle Rosselli 51, Cole Bada 51
M: Jacob Radzieta 48, Belle Gobboni 50, Stelios Stathakapolos 53, Matthew Radzieta 55
B: U'Nasia Luckey 70, Harmony Hughes 71, Thomas Smith 71, Sharon Alvantar 72
Records: Lower 2-1; Middle 1-1; Bridgeton 0-2
Southern Reg. 173, Central Reg. 240
Ocean Acres Country Club, par 36
S: Alex Henbest 37, Graeme Schnarre 43, Jackson Bodony 45, Robert Cassidy 48
C: Max Agnello 53, Ryan Dicillo 59, Andrew Piszel 60, Jon Bentivegna 64
Records: Southern 3-0; Central 0-3
Pitman 177, Cumberland Reg. 241
At Running Deer Golf Club, par 36
P: Caleb Bennett 43, Hayes Hulitt 43, Gilbert Williams 43, Johnny Keefe 48
C: Sam Thompson 52, Stephen Wilchensky 62, Grant DelCollo 63, Braden Staffieri 64
Records: Pitman 2-2; Cumberland 0-2
Holmdel 151, Lacey Twp. 195
At Colts Neck Country Club, par 34
H: Patrick Sharpe 36, Matthew Merkel 38, Remy Mander 38, Ryan Quigley 39
L: Connor Noon 43, Cole Stracensky 47, Aiden Gudzak 51, Daniel Sicknick 54
Records: Holmdel 3-0; Lacey 1-3
Girls golf
At Bey Lea Golf Course, par 36
Southern Reg. 203, Toms River North 238
S: Madelyn Beirne 46, Ashley Pierson 50, Samantha Reilly 51, Laina Foster 56
T: Riley Stryker 49, Katelyn Rizzo 52, Lea Gatpolintan 67, Gia Bird 70
Records: Southern 4-0, TRN 0-1
