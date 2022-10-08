Ocean City crews win at O.C. Chase Race

OCEAN CITY — Five high schools participated in the Ocean City Chase Race, a crew regatta Saturday morning in which the rowers competed in the intracoastal waters of the southern part of Ocean City.

Mainland Regional, Egg Harbor Township and St. Augustine Prep brought boys rowers, and Ocean City and Haddonfield had both boys and girls crews. There were also a few masters and alumni rowers.

Ocean City won the two 4K high school races. The Ocean City A boys crew took first place in 16 minutes, 35.58 seconds in a field of eight boats. The O.C. girls A crew beat won in 19:13.68, beating two Haddonfield crews and the O.C. B crew.

The format of the competition was head races, in which the competing boats take off at intervals and race the same course. For that reason, it wasn't immediately clear who won the races. The races were 4,000 meters and 2,000 meters, both longer than the standard 1,500 meters of high school racing.

Race headquarters and the finish line were the OCHS crew boathouse below the 34th street bridge, on the Upper Township side of the ocean. The course had a few turns around small islands since not all of the area was open water. The starting point of the 4K races was approximately 52nd Street.

The Ocean City girls varsity eight crew consisted of stroke Casey Coffey, Adison Conti, Cas Parsons, Kira Morjakovs, Lily Beard, Rainey Puerta, Molly Hoffman, bow Leah Japzon and coxswain Ava Ruh.

"Spring is our main season, but in the fall we have longer races," said Hoffman, an 18-year-old senior and a Brigantine resident. "We're practicing on the water, and the weather is kind of nice. It went pretty good. The wind kind of picked up, but we're used to rough water. There were some whitecaps out there, but it was pretty good.

"I don't mind a longer race. I definitely like the spring races, being next to my competition and not a head race. For the other teams, (the zig-zag course) was probably a little harder because they're not used to this. We go up and down this every day. I know Haddonfield goes on a straightaway in practice, so the turns were probably a bit harder for them."

New Ocean City girls crew coach Mike Millar said it's not unusual to have a crew regatta in the fall but that the team typically had to travel.

"We decided to try to make a regatta available for local crews down here so they didn't have to travel far," Millar said.

The O.C. boys varsity eight included stroke Jake Tracy, Jimmy Nilsen, Drew Young, Ben Wilson, Wesley Dice, Thorne Swift, Joey Pepe, bow Jake Meli and coxswain Jake Thurlow.

Jim Swift Sr., the father of Thorne, is the O.C. boys crew coach.

"It was a very good event," Jim Swift said. "We had some great volunteers. We had the support of the city, the state police and the Coast Guard. The athletes got an opportunity to push themselves, to challenge themselves in a good race course. We had visiting teams, and it worked out very well. The kids pushed themselves early in the season and had fun."

St. Augustine coach Ray D'Amico brought three crews to the regatta. The Prep A boat placed third in the 4K race in 17:41, behind EHT's second-place finish of 17:01.34.

"We row on Lake Lenape, so we don't get tidal water like this," D'Amico said. "It's good for the guys to get experience with currents and winds. It was not too bad today, a good row. They loved the zig-zag course. They all had smiles on their faces. We go around in circles all day (at Lake Lenape)."

Prep's Aaron Williams, a senior, is seat 6 in the Hermits' A boat, the varsity eight.

"It was good, a little cold at the start," said Williams, a 17-year-old resident of Swedesboro, Gloucester County. "It's our first race. We'll get better. There was a few headwinds, and then it kind of settled down. By the end, I think we were going good."

The event's creator and organizer was O.C. girls crew assistant coach Colin Stewart, a former O.C. and Drexel University rower.