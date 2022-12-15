 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING, BOWLING ROUNDUP | LATE WEDNESDAY

Ocean City boys swimming wins 8 of 11 races, defeats Gami: Late Wednesday roundup

The Ocean City boys swimming team won eight races Wednesday en route to an 108-62 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The Red Raiders improved to 1-1.

Ocean City’s Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini won the 200-meter medley relay in 1 minute, 53.53 seconds. Pat Armstrong, Woodside, Agnellini and Neal finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.41). Pat Armstrong, Agnellini, Tommy Armstrong and Woodside also won the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.81).

Pat Armstrong won the 100 butterfly (1:00.24), and Tommy Armstrong won the 400 freestyle (4:40.64). Neal also placed first in the 50 freestyle in 25.51.

For Absegami (1-2), Gerard Traynor won the 100 freestyle (56.08) and 100 backstroke (1:03.08). Jesse Brown won the 100 breaststroke 1:20.18.

Swimming, bowling

Girls swimming

Ocean City 122, Absegami 44

200 Medley Relay: OC (Callie Bellwoar, Julianna Duff, Abby Hays, Sofia Petrov) 2:16.61

200 Freestyle: Ryan Cooke OC 2:29.10

200 IM: Rachel Stauffer OC 2:37.16

50 Freestyle: Samia Ghazaz A 29.59

100 Butterfly: Hays OC 1:12.67

100 Freestyle: Cooke OC 1:06.03

500 Freestyle: Kelsea Cooke OC 5:25.91

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Mia Gallagher, Petrov, Nina DiPilato, Stauffer) 2:02.15

100 Backstroke: Bellwoar OC 1:18.88

100 Breaststroke: Ghazaz A 1:19.85

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (K. Cooke, R. Cooke, Baron, Abby Hays) 4:31.72

Records: Ocean City 1-1; Absegami 0-3

Cedar Creek 115, Middle Twp. 53

200 Medley Relay: C (Kendra Canale, Logan Roesch, Alana Crosson, Amber Klose) 2:09.90

200 Freestyle: Sofia Jurusz MT 2:26.69

200 IM: Reilly Deschenes MT 2:59.19

50 Freestyle: Klose C 26.63

100 Butterfly: Canale C 1:06.18

100 Freestyle: Klose C 1:00.08

500 Freestyle: Faith Klose C 6:24.22

200 Freestyle Relay: C (A. Klose, Canale, Crosson, Abigail Clapp) 1:52.92

100 Backstroke: Canale C 1:07.53

100 Breaststroke: F. Klose C 1:19.63

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Clapp, Leah Denmead, Sara Gutierrez, MaryGrace Fenton) 4:34.96

Records: Cedar Creek 2-0; Middle 0-1

Boys swimming

Ocean City 108, Absegami 62

Ocean City Fitness & Aquatic Center, meters

200 Medley Relay: OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 1:53.53

200 Freestyle: Matthew Woodside OC 2:03.01

200 IM: C.J. Denn OC 2:33.77

50 Freestyle: Neal OC 25.51

100 Butterfly: P. Armstrong OC 1:00.24

100 Freestyle: Gerard Traynor A 56.08

$00 Freestyle: T. Armstrong OC 4:40.64

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Woodside, Agnellini, Neal) 1:43.41

100 Backstroke: Traynor A 1:03.08

100 Breaststroke: Jesse Bown A 1:20.18

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Agnellini, T. Armstrong, Woodside) 3:51.81

Records: Ocean City 1-1; Absegami 1-2

Middle Twp. 86, Cedar Creek 83

200 Medley Relay:C (Kristyan Pahang, Ryan Vankawala, Jonathan Nass, Abdel Mohamed) 1:57.64

200 Freestyle: Brandyn Acevedo MT 1:54.15

200 IM: Pahang C 2:32.73

50 Freestyle: Chase McCray MT 23.78

100 Butterfly: Acevedo MT 57.90

100 Freestyle: Matt Winterbottom CC 53.89

500 Freestyle: Eric Fonseca MT 7:05.25

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Mohamed, Shane Deman, Ryan Vankawala, Winterbottom) 1:41.39

100 Backstroke: Pahang C 1:06.78

100 Breaststroke: Mohamed C 1:22.20

400 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Nicholas Fonseca, Isquian Ruiz, Acevedo) 3:48.96

Records: Middle 2-0; Cedar Creek 0-2

From Tuesday

Mainland Reg. 101, Atlantic City 69

200 Medley Relay: AC (Jason Lieu, John Sahl, James Haney, Kyle Graybill) 1:55.74

200 Freestyle: Haney AC 2:01.29

200 IM: Sahl AC 2:20.34

50 Freestyle: Bushay M 24.68

100 Butterfly: Bushay M 59.99

100 Freestyle: E. Falk 57.23

500 Freestyle: Haney AC 4:19.29

200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Sahl, Lieu, Graybill, Haney) 1:46.11

100 Backstroke: Kennedy M 1:08.77

100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:13.79

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Bushay, Kennedy, B. Falk, E. Falk) 4:10.66

Records: Mainland 2-0; Atlantic City 1-1

Boys bowling

Hammonton 4, St. Augustine 0: H: Tyler Puccio (257, 641), Michael Parker (194, 519), Ryan Ulerick (187, 478); SA: Vincent Sangataldo (201, 468), Jacob Littleton (178, 496), Madison Nowak (176, 448).

Records: Hammonton 1-1; St. Augustine 0-3.

Girls bowling

Deptford 4, ACIT 0: D: Rebekah Wilen (180, 513), Kennedy Davis (150, 413), Grace Acker (145, 397); Lana Foo (153, 419), Sabaina Bilewu (146, 364), Madyson Martin (143, 353).

Records: Deptford 2-2; ACIT 1-2

