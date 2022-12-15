Ocean City boys swimming wins 8 of 11 races, defeats Gami: Late Wednesday roundup

Swimming, bowling
Girls swimming
Ocean City 122, Absegami 44
200 Medley Relay: OC (Callie Bellwoar, Julianna Duff, Abby Hays, Sofia Petrov) 2:16.61
200 Freestyle: Ryan Cooke OC 2:29.10
200 IM: Rachel Stauffer OC 2:37.16
50 Freestyle: Samia Ghazaz A 29.59
100 Butterfly: Hays OC 1:12.67
100 Freestyle: Cooke OC 1:06.03
500 Freestyle: Kelsea Cooke OC 5:25.91
200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Mia Gallagher, Petrov, Nina DiPilato, Stauffer) 2:02.15
100 Backstroke: Bellwoar OC 1:18.88
100 Breaststroke: Ghazaz A 1:19.85
400 Freestyle Relay: OC (K. Cooke, R. Cooke, Baron, Abby Hays) 4:31.72
Records: Ocean City 1-1; Absegami 0-3
Cedar Creek 115, Middle Twp. 53
200 Medley Relay: C (Kendra Canale, Logan Roesch, Alana Crosson, Amber Klose) 2:09.90
200 Freestyle: Sofia Jurusz MT 2:26.69
200 IM: Reilly Deschenes MT 2:59.19
50 Freestyle: Klose C 26.63
100 Butterfly: Canale C 1:06.18
100 Freestyle: Klose C 1:00.08
500 Freestyle: Faith Klose C 6:24.22
200 Freestyle Relay: C (A. Klose, Canale, Crosson, Abigail Clapp) 1:52.92
100 Backstroke: Canale C 1:07.53
100 Breaststroke: F. Klose C 1:19.63
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Clapp, Leah Denmead, Sara Gutierrez, MaryGrace Fenton) 4:34.96
Records: Cedar Creek 2-0; Middle 0-1
Boys swimming
Ocean City 108, Absegami 62
Ocean City Fitness & Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay: OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 1:53.53
200 Freestyle: Matthew Woodside OC 2:03.01
200 IM: C.J. Denn OC 2:33.77
50 Freestyle: Neal OC 25.51
100 Butterfly: P. Armstrong OC 1:00.24
100 Freestyle: Gerard Traynor A 56.08
$00 Freestyle: T. Armstrong OC 4:40.64
200 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Woodside, Agnellini, Neal) 1:43.41
100 Backstroke: Traynor A 1:03.08
100 Breaststroke: Jesse Bown A 1:20.18
400 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Agnellini, T. Armstrong, Woodside) 3:51.81
Records: Ocean City 1-1; Absegami 1-2
Middle Twp. 86, Cedar Creek 83
200 Medley Relay:C (Kristyan Pahang, Ryan Vankawala, Jonathan Nass, Abdel Mohamed) 1:57.64
200 Freestyle: Brandyn Acevedo MT 1:54.15
200 IM: Pahang C 2:32.73
50 Freestyle: Chase McCray MT 23.78
100 Butterfly: Acevedo MT 57.90
100 Freestyle: Matt Winterbottom CC 53.89
500 Freestyle: Eric Fonseca MT 7:05.25
200 Freestyle Relay: C (Mohamed, Shane Deman, Ryan Vankawala, Winterbottom) 1:41.39
100 Backstroke: Pahang C 1:06.78
100 Breaststroke: Mohamed C 1:22.20
400 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Nicholas Fonseca, Isquian Ruiz, Acevedo) 3:48.96
Records: Middle 2-0; Cedar Creek 0-2
From Tuesday
Mainland Reg. 101, Atlantic City 69
200 Medley Relay: AC (Jason Lieu, John Sahl, James Haney, Kyle Graybill) 1:55.74
200 Freestyle: Haney AC 2:01.29
200 IM: Sahl AC 2:20.34
50 Freestyle: Bushay M 24.68
100 Butterfly: Bushay M 59.99
100 Freestyle: E. Falk 57.23
500 Freestyle: Haney AC 4:19.29
200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Sahl, Lieu, Graybill, Haney) 1:46.11
100 Backstroke: Kennedy M 1:08.77
100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:13.79
400 Freestyle Relay: M (Bushay, Kennedy, B. Falk, E. Falk) 4:10.66
Records: Mainland 2-0; Atlantic City 1-1
Boys bowling
Hammonton 4, St. Augustine 0: H: Tyler Puccio (257, 641), Michael Parker (194, 519), Ryan Ulerick (187, 478); SA: Vincent Sangataldo (201, 468), Jacob Littleton (178, 496), Madison Nowak (176, 448).
Records: Hammonton 1-1; St. Augustine 0-3.
Girls bowling
Deptford 4, ACIT 0: D: Rebekah Wilen (180, 513), Kennedy Davis (150, 413), Grace Acker (145, 397); Lana Foo (153, 419), Sabaina Bilewu (146, 364), Madyson Martin (143, 353).
Records: Deptford 2-2; ACIT 1-2
