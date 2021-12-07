Ocean City boys swimming looks to strong junior class to stay on top

Mike Kelly and Gavin Neal are two other key juniors. Senior captains Nick Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto and Andrew Koch will add key points, along with freshmen CJ Denn and Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother).

The Red Raiders stayed in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference following a realignment. The American also includes EHT, Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Holy Spirit, Absegami and Pleasantville.

Ocean City made the South Jersey Public B final in 2019 and 2020, the last two times the state tournaments were held. The Red Raiders lost to arch-rival Mainland Regional 98-72 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in both meets.

But Ocean City beat visiting Mainland 112-57 on opening day of last winter’s season, the Red Raiders’ first win over Mainland since 1993. Woodside swept the distance events and had two relay wins. Armstrong won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

O.C. also beat the Mustangs 93-77 in Linwood on March 9 with Armstrong getting four wins.