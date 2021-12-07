Ocean City boys swimming looks to strong junior class to stay on top

The Ocean City High School boys swimming team had a good season last winter but wants to improve on that despite some big losses to graduation.
Juniors Pat Armstrong and Matt Woodside are back for the Red Raiders, along with a good lineup that figures to keep the Red Raiders winning.
Ocean City went 6-1 last winter and was ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing only to Egg Harbor Township 118-52 on March 1. Armstrong became a first-team Press All-Star, and Woodside made the second team.
Ocean City will start its season by hosting Atlantic City at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center. It will be part of a double-dual meet with the Ocean City-A.C. girls teams.
The Red Raiders lost Dolan Grisbaum, The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, and Steve Gooden, another first-team Press All-Star, to graduation.
But coach Shane McGrath never used the word “rebuilding” in talking recently about this year’s team.
“We’re excited. Everybody’s working hard,” McGrath said. “Our junior class is one of the strongest we’ve had, and they’ll be here two years. We have about 24 on the team, and that’s actually about the smallest we’ve had. But we have a lot of depth.”
Mike Kelly and Gavin Neal are two other key juniors. Senior captains Nick Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto and Andrew Koch will add key points, along with freshmen CJ Denn and Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother).
The Red Raiders stayed in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference following a realignment. The American also includes EHT, Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Holy Spirit, Absegami and Pleasantville.
Ocean City made the South Jersey Public B final in 2019 and 2020, the last two times the state tournaments were held. The Red Raiders lost to arch-rival Mainland Regional 98-72 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in both meets.
But Ocean City beat visiting Mainland 112-57 on opening day of last winter’s season, the Red Raiders’ first win over Mainland since 1993. Woodside swept the distance events and had two relay wins. Armstrong won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
O.C. also beat the Mustangs 93-77 in Linwood on March 9 with Armstrong getting four wins.
“We had a really great season last year, but it was shortened due to COVID and not as good,” said Pat Armstrong, a 16-year-old Longport resident. “We’re looking for a great year of redemption this season. It’ll be a longer season, and we’ll be able to do a lot of things we couldn’t do last year. We all lift (weights) twice a week, and a lot of guys do more on their own. We’ll have longer practices, and they’ll be more intense.
“My brother will on the team, and that’ll be fun.”
McGrath also scheduled some tough nonleague meets. O.C. will host Eastern Regional on Dec. 16, Cherokee on Jan. 4, and Ridley (Pennsylvania) on Jan. 8. The Red Raiders will meet Clearview Regional at EHT on Jan 13.
“That’s just to make sure we’re swimming as competitive competition as possible,” McGrath said. “Even if we lose some of those meets, we’ll put up our top lineup for power points to get a high seed in the playoffs.”
