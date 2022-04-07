Ocean City boys lacrosse pounds EHT: High school roundup

Pat Grimley and Nick Volpe each scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 15-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

The Red Raiders (3-1) led 10-0 at halftime.

John Moyer scored three for Ocean City. Dom Guerrera had four assists and scored once. Paul Tjoumakaris and Jack Davis scored twice. Cole Young and Charlie Schutta each added two assists. Kyle Hendricks had one goal. Dylan Dwyer won 17 of 20 faceoffs.

Gavin Neal and Winfield Dunn each made three saves.

The Eagles fell to 2-2.

Girls lacrosse

Southern Reg. 15, Toms River North 7: Rylee Johnson scored six and had three assists for the Rams (4-1). Katie Braun scored three and added an assist. Sophia Cooney had three assists and two goals. Summer Davis had seven ground balls. Deirdre Jones added two assists and one goal. Avery Smith, Ayla Cozzone and Delaney Falk each scored once.

Jones also had 10 draw controls. Emma Gallaro added six ground balls and two assists. Skylar Falk had six ground balls. Johnson added six ground balls and four draw controls.

Southern led 9-3 at halftime.

Ocean City 18, Mainland 5 (from Wed.): Madison Wenner and Gracie Pierce each scored three for the Red Raiders (2-1). Olivia Vanesko had three assists and scored once Brynn Culmone, Kelsea Cooke, Delainey Sutley and Racheli Levy-Smith each scored twice. Ryan Cooke had one goal and one assist. Grace McAfee and Breanna Fabi each scored once. Presley Green made eight saves. Levy-Smith had seven draw controls.

Charlotte Walcoff scored three for the Mustangs (2-1). Julianna Medina and Eva Blanco each scored once. Jane Meade had one assist.

Our Lady of Mercy 14, Oakcrest 0 (from Wed.): Mina Lockhart scored three for the Villagers (2-2). Fiona Lockhart added two goals and an assist. Jenna D'Orio scored twice. Bianca Valecce, Gabby Eaise, Gabby Celli and Anissa Serafine each scored once and had an assist. Lucia Visalli, Rylie Gemberling and Jacqueline Carey each had one goal. Lockhart added five ground balls. Lindsey Serafine made one save.

For Oakcrest (0-4), Madelyn Boyle, Katie Haye and Lauren Haye each had two ground balls. Fatima Saugergfar made six saves.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Pleasantville 1: The Blue Devils (2-1) won by set scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-22. Aiden Nicholls had 17 digs, 12 kills and six blocks for Hammonton. Daniel Sulzner added 22 digs. Francesco Angelastro led with 19 assists to go with 11 digs, three kills and three blocks. Emmanuel Waugh had 13 digs, Benn Leonard 10.

The Greyhounds fell to 1-2.

Jackson Liberty 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: Jackson Liberty (3-0) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-17. For the Wildcats (1-1), Dan Brunke had 10 assists and three service points. Matt Davis had six kills. Brogan Duelly added five kills, five digs and four service points. Ethan Woods added five kills. Zack Kay had five assists. Ryan McCorry added three kills.

Manchester Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Manchester (3-0) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-12 on Thursday. Wojciech Szczech had 20 assists for Manchester. Evan Weiner added 12 kills. Lacey fell to 1-2. No further information was available.

Williamstown 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Christian Ramos had 20 assists for the Braves (3-0). Cody Eldred added 10 digs. The Eagles fell to 2-2. No further information was available.

Girls golf

Mainland Regional junior Isabella Ruzzo tied for eighth place Tuesday at the Lady Bombers Classic at the Meadows at Middlesex Golf Club in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County.

Ruzzo shot an 8-over-par 78

Lenape's Angelina Tolentino won the individual title with a 1-under-par 69. Kavya Ajjarapu, of Voorhees, was second with a 70. West Windsor-Plainsboro South's Julia McCloskey shot a 73 to finish third. Mainland's Anika Deshpande finished tied for 21st place with an 88.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.