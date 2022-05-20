Ocean City boys, girls win titles at Cape May County Championships

The Ocean City High School boys and girls track and field squads both dominated and captured the team titles at the Cape May County Championships at Carey Stadium on Friday.

The Red Raiders’ girls won their team title with 196 points. Middle Township finished second with 103, Lower Cape May Regional third (34). Ocean City won 11 of 16 events.

“I was happy for the girls,” Ocean City girls coach Tim Cook said. “We had a nice day out there. The fog cleared out, and the sun was shining. We are always looking for the girls to perform, and that is what happened. It is always nice to see them smiling.”

The Ocean City boys captured their title with 150 points. The Panthers placed second with 103, the Caper Tigers third (77). The Red Raiders placed first in eight events.

“We were excited,” Red Raiders boys coach Matt Purdue said. “It was a good meet. There were really outstanding performances from all five teams in the county. It really pushed all the teams to achieve great marks.

“We were pleased because they pushed each other to do their best.”

Red Raiders freshman Chloe Care won the girls 1,600 run in 5 minutes, 28.05 seconds. She placed first in the 800 in 2:30.48. Teammate Naomi Nnewihe won the 100 dash (13.17). Maggie Halbruner won the 200 dash (28.42), and teammate Tricia Nicoletti was second (29.09).

Marissa Sampson finished first in the javelin with a throw of 89 feet, 6 inches, for Ocean City. Teammates Sophia Whelan and Corinne Williams were second and third, respectively.

The Red Raiders also took the top three spots in the shot put — Elaina Styer (30-1.50) was first, while Madison Majors (29-10) and Aimee Altieri (27-1) were second and third, respectively. Styer also won the high jump (4-10), long jump (16-9) and triple jump (36-1). Teammate Tricia Nicoletti placed second in the long jump (15-7.50).

Abby Inserra won the 3,200 run (13:22.44), and teammate Isabelle Smith placed second (13:42.20). Care, Natalie Hope, Aimee Altieri and Halbruner won the 4x400 relay (4:27.58).

Lower Cape May’s Mary Katelyn West won both the 100 hurdles (17.41) and pole vault (9-0). Middle Township’s Keira Phillips placed first in the 400 hurdles (1:08.88) and the 400 dash (1:00.68). Teammate Daniella Oliver won the discus (99-8).

Ocean City’s Aodhan Daly won the boys 400 hurdles (59.33). Teammate Nick Scarangelli placed first in the 1,600 (4:35.33) and 3,200 (10:03.43). Dan Givens won the 110 hurdles (16.40) and triple jump (42-5.25). Owen Ritti finished first in the 800 (1:58.41). Givens finished second in the long jump (19-4) and the high jump (5-8).

The Red Raiders’ Nick Layton placed first in the javelin (132-2) and the pole vault (10-09).

Lower Cape May’s Anthony V. Gentile won the boys 100 (11.38). Teammate Elijah Jackson won the 400 (51.70). Lower took the top three spots in the 200. Gentile won (22.89), while Jackson was second (23.53), Davon Figueroa (23.65). Gentile, Figueroa, Zeb Hinker and Jackson won the 4x400 relay (3:32.09).

Middle’s Jared Knights won the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-0.50). The Panthers’ David Giullian won the discus (121-0), and Marco Juan-Salgado finished first in the shot put (40-9.75).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

