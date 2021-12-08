Ocean City boys, girls win swim season openers against Atlantic City

Armstrong said his team looked improved from last season but that there are areas he wants to see get better in the coming weeks.

“It was an awesome meet,” said Armstrong, 16, of Longport. “Nice job, A.C. It was an awesome two races for me (100 butterfly and 50 freestyle). Coming up on some best times for me, so I think it’s going to be a great season.

“We’ve been working really hard, so as a team we did really well for our first meet. It was a tough meet, too, against A.C.”

Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath added that Atlantic City is strong and has continued to improve over the years, citing Vikings swimmer James Haney.

Haney won the 200 freestyle (1:59.64), the 100 backstroke (1:00.88) and contributed to the winning 200 medley relay. Atlantic City won the first two events, but the Red Raiders won the next six.

Kelly won the 200 individual medley (2:24.64), Gavin Neal and Woodside won the 100 freestyle (57.07) and the 500 freestyle (4:33.95), respectively. Neal also won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.14)