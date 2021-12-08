Ocean City boys, girls win swim season openers against Atlantic City

OCEAN CITY — Olivia Scherbin and Megan Fox swim together on a club team but do not typically compete against each other.
Both standouts are from Margate. But Fox swims for the Atlantic City High School girls team, while Scherbin races for Ocean City. On Tuesday, they met in the pool and put on a show in the 100-meter freestyle.
Scherbin won the 100 freestyle in 58.78 seconds. Fox was second in 58.80. Scherbin also contributed to the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays to lead the Red Raiders to a 97-73 victory over the Vikings in a Cape-Atlantic League meet at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Pat Armstrong won two individual races and swam the first leg in the winning 400 freestyle relay to lead the Ocean City boys team to a 104-65 victory over the Vikings.
It was the season opener for both Ocean City teams. The Vikings boys and girls each fell to 1-1.
“They are two of the best swimmers in the CAL right now,” Ocean City girls coach Ian Keyser said of Fox and Scherbin. “To watch them go head to head in a race like that is awesome.”
Fox was ahead by 0.02 seconds at the halfway mark, but Scherbin finished strong. Scherbin and Fox were in adjoining lanes.
“I saw her when I was swimming, and we were neck-and-neck,” Scherbin, 17, said. “And I was, like, I’m just going to reach and hope for the best.
“It was really fun to race her.”
In the girls meet, Atlantic City won the first three races. Megan Fox and her sister, Lauren, won the 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, respectively. Megan Fox, Anna Tran, Olivia Kulakowski and Lauren Fox won the 200 medley relay (2:12.06). Atlantic City led 25-21.
But the Red Raiders won three of the next four events. Kelsea Cooke won the 50 freestyle (28.86), Rachel Stauffer won the 100 butterfly (1:09.94) and Scherbin, Sofia Petrov, Stauffer and Cooke won the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.09) to take a 62-48 lead.
Ocean City was without two swimmers, Scherbin said.
“I’m really happy with how we performed,” the senior added. “We have a lot of new freshmen, so we weren’t sure how we would be. We all put in our best effort, and it worked out. We can only get better from here with practice and experience. I’m really excited for our season this year.”
In the boys meet, Ocean City’s Armstrong won back-to-back races. He won the 50 freestyle (25:52) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.42). Armstrong, Mike Kelly, Nick Bianchi and Matt Woodside won the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.79).
Armstrong said his team looked improved from last season but that there are areas he wants to see get better in the coming weeks.
“It was an awesome meet,” said Armstrong, 16, of Longport. “Nice job, A.C. It was an awesome two races for me (100 butterfly and 50 freestyle). Coming up on some best times for me, so I think it’s going to be a great season.
“We’ve been working really hard, so as a team we did really well for our first meet. It was a tough meet, too, against A.C.”
Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath added that Atlantic City is strong and has continued to improve over the years, citing Vikings swimmer James Haney.
Haney won the 200 freestyle (1:59.64), the 100 backstroke (1:00.88) and contributed to the winning 200 medley relay. Atlantic City won the first two events, but the Red Raiders won the next six.
Kelly won the 200 individual medley (2:24.64), Gavin Neal and Woodside won the 100 freestyle (57.07) and the 500 freestyle (4:33.95), respectively. Neal also won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.14)
McGrath praised Armstrong, who is a junior, saying he has progressed and “is going to be a top swimmer in the state by the time he’s finished his career here, I think.”
“I told the guys to do what you have to do and swim your races,” McGrath said. “I thought we should be on top at the end (if his team did that). I’m happy. Some of our races, we have work to do. We had some DQs that we can’t have later down the line. But as a whole, I thought the guys did a great job in our first meet.”
Both Atlantic teams opened their seasons last week with wins over Middle Township. The Vikings have some talented swimmers who kept Tuesday’s meets competitive.
For Ocean City, Lilly Teofanova, Callie Bellwoar, Ryan Cooke and Scherbin won the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.79).
“It was a great start,” A.C. is a quality team,” Keyser said. “I think we (the girls) even swam above my expectations coming in. The girls swam really well. Our team is really excited to get back into racing season, and they came out firing (Tuesday). … They knew what they needed to do, and they got the job done.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
