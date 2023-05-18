The Ocean City High School boys and girls tack and field teams were dominant Thursday and captured Cape May County Championship titles at Carey Stadium.

On the girls side, the Red Raiders won with 172 team points. Middle Township was second with 108 points, and Lower Cape May Regional was third with 51. Wildwood (14) was fourth, and Wildwood Catholic (three) was fifth.

On the boys side, the Red Raiders won with 217 team points. The Panthers were second with 58.50, and the Caper Tigers were third (50.50). The Warriors were fourth (22).

"The Ocean City boys team had a strong effort (Thursday), taking first place in every event on the track and in the field," Ocean City boys coach Matt Purdue said.

Ocean City's Elaina Styer won the girls long jump (17 feet, 7.50 inches), high jump (5-0) and shot put (31-7). Styer's leap in the long jump ranks in the top 25 in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

Ocean City's Nick Scarangelli won the boys 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 34.79 seconds, almost eight seconds faster than Lower's Jack Cura's second-place time (4:42.59).

The Red Raiders' James Burke finished first in the boys 400 hurdles (1:02.09), and teammate Cole LaBarre placed second (1:02.54). LaBarre placed first the 110 hurdles (17.29). Ocean City's Luke Halbruner won the 100 dash (11.45), and teammate Talon Fischer won the 400 dash (52.89). Matt Hoffman placed first in the 800 run in a personal-best 59.81. Burke, Zion Hamilton, Hoffman and Jude Govern won the 4x400 relay (3:47.80).

Ocean City's Duke Guenther won the 200 dash (24.32), and the Caper Tigers' Braswell Thomas was second in a personal-best 24.34. The Red Raiders' Ethan Buck finished first in the 3,200 run (10:23.28), and teammate Erick Preisner was second in a personal-best 10:28.92.

On the girls side, Sophia Curtis won the 400 hurdles in 1:02.05. Her time ranks in the top 25 in the nation, according to milesplit.com. The Red Raiders' Naomi Nnewihe won the 100 dash (13.37) and the 200 dash (27.42). Teammate Chloe Care won the 1,600 run (5:31.96) and Middle's Sofia Jurusz placed second in a personal-best 5:37.12.

The Panthers' Reagen Powell won the 400 dash in a personal-best 1:03.28, and teammate Iyanna Bennett won the 100 hurdles (17.38) and Ocean City's Emily Swan was second in a personal-best 18.99. Lower's Jenna Hill won the 800 run in a personal-best 2:30.14, and Ocean City's Frankie Ritzel placed second in a personal-best 2:33.20.

The Red Raiders' Maeve Smith won the 3,200 run in 11:25.80, which ranks in the top 50 in the state, according to milesplit. Middle's Kamryn Super placed second in a personal-best 13:18.46. The Red Raiders' Scarlett Fletcher, Zoe Zammit, Molly Quinn and Elaina Styer won the 4x400 relay (4:23.90).

In the boys field events, Ocean City's Colin Dice won the discus in a personal-best toss of 146 feet. Teammate Nick Layton won the pole vault (10-6), and Middle's Noah Nagle was second with a personal-best leap (10). Layton also placed first in the javelin in a personal-best throw of 153-4, and the Caper Tigers' Brock Zurawski was second in a personal best 138-10.

Ocean City's Zion Hamilton won the long jump with a personal-best leap of 19-11, and teammate Hercules Stewart finished first in both the triple jump (40-5.75) and the high jump (5-8). Ocean City's Grady Hanson won the shot put (42-10), and Lower's Joe Franzello was second in a personal best 40-10.25.

In the girls field events, Corinne Williams won the javelin (78-7), and Middle's Audrey Cassidy was second with a personal-best throw of 75-2. Middle's Paulina Rios won the pole vault in a personal-best 8-6, and teammate Bennett won the triple jump (34-5). Ocean City's Madyn Rihl placed second in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 31-7.25.

Middle's Daniella Oliver won the discus (106-9), and teammate Camille Harris was second in a personal-best 98-9. Ocean City's Sophia Whelan was second in the shot put in a personal-best 28-11.25.