Ocean City boys defeat Middle: Late Friday roundup

Kori Segich scored 22 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 59-55 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National division game Friday.

Omero Chevere scored 20 for the Red Raiders (8-10). He made four 3s. Dylan Schlatter scored seven, and Patrick Grimley added six. Ben McGonigle scored four. Ocean City led 25-22 at halftime.

Bubba McNeil scored 27 for the Panthers (9-9-), including three 3s. Anthony Trombetta scored 10, and Re Ale Basquine added nine. Chase Moore scored five, and Devon Bock and Bryan Rosario each added two.

Atlantic City 35, Cedar Creek 32: Ky Gilliam scored 14 for the Vikings (10-7). Frank Gilliam scored eight, and Mikel Jones added five. Tasir Jones and Chris Finks each scored four, and Hasanur Freeman added two. Atlantic City trailed 18-17 at halftime but outscored Cedar Creek 7-5 in the third quarter.

Jeffrey Marano scored 15 for the Pirates (9-12). Zaire Pilgrim scored seven, and Ryan Manning added five. Landon Kurz and Amon McLaughlin each scored two, and Joey Wiggins had one.

No. 9 Mainland Reg. 67, Oakcrest 39: Mawali Osunniyi scored 21 for the Mustangs (16-2), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 10. Shaun Williamson scored eight, and Jamie Tyson scored six. Keaton Loewenstern and Stephen Ordille each scored three, and Andrew Gillman, Rocco Debiaso and Nick Rodgers each scored two. The Falcons fell to 6-11.

ACIT 59, Vineland 49: Jayden Lopez and Nasir Tucker each scored 15 for the Red Hawks (14-4). Tucker had nine rebounds. Desi Stroud added eight rebounds and seven points. Jameil Quintana scored. 14. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored six and had six rebounds. Jevon Ryther scored two.

Nazir Rowell scored 23 for Vineland (1-13). Breon Herbert scored 16, and Chris Gainey added seven. Emmanuel Doivilus scored three.

Lower Cape May Reg. 58, Cape May Tech 15: Ty Bonner scored 15 for the Caper Tigers (14-3). Jacob Bey scored 13 to go with seven assists. Mike Cronin scored nine, and Macky Bonner added seven. John Fernandez, Kamauri Wright, Oguer Nunez, Brayden Melo, Amir Clarke and Braswell Thomas each scored two.

Colin Gery scored five for the Hawks (0-14). Ronnie Neenhold scored four, and Chance Ginyard and Nicholas Boehm each scored two.

Manchester Twp. 45, Barnegat 41: Jaymire Watts scored 16 and had 12 rebounds for Manchester Township (5-11). Marquis Goins scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Bengals fell to 6-11. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15: Quanirah Montague scored 21 for the Vikings (11-4), who won their 10th straight. Sasha Lemons scored 12, and Zashirah Jackson added eight. Bridget Roach scored five, and Taison Parker added four. Atlantic City led 39-9 at halftime. The victory gave Vikings coach Jason Lantz his 100th career win.

Emonie Taylor scored five for the Pirates (7-9). Lexi Sears scored four, and Nyasia Hill added three. Jada Hill scored two.

No. 8 Middle Twp. 39, No, 7 Ocean City 23: Jada Elston scored 19 for the Panthers (16-4). Madison Palek scored 11, and McKenzie Palek added four. Mia Elisano and Isabelle Toland each scored two. Hannah Cappelletti scored one.

Madelyn Adamson scored nine for the Red Raiders (15-3). Tori Vliet scored six, and Avery Jackson added four. Ayanna Morton scored three, and Maddy Monteleone added one.

Egg Harbor Twp. 51, ACIT 35: Lyla Brown topped host EHT (10-8) with 20 points. Ava Kraybill scored 13. Averie Harding scored six, and Eva Derbyshire added five. Alina Gonzalez scored three, and Katie Keenan and Amelia Zinckgraf each added two.

For ACIT (2-14), Alani White and Zion Stewart each scored nine. Chayley Williams added seven. Brianna Casiano scored five, and Veronica Montero had three.

Atlantic Christian 44, King's Christian 14: Evangelina Kim led Atlantic Christian (15-50 with 15 points and had three steals. Reyna Lewis scored 10 points and had five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Paige Noble added nine points, eight assists, eight rebounds and five steals. Gianna Flynn contributed six points and five rebounds.

Jackson Memorial 63, Southern Reg. 28: Samantha Russell scored eight for the Rams (3-15). Skylar Soltis scored six, and Casey Collins added five. Emily Dynak, Brielle Romano, Lindsey Kelly and Sarah Boyd each scored two, and Christina Caiazzo added one.

Chloe Messer scored a game-high 28 for Jackson Memorial (12-7).

Central Reg. 41, Lacey Twp. 35: Riley Coltenback led the visiting Golden Eagles (12-6) with 17 points. Vita Kelyman, Makenna Leszczynski and Katelyn DiMichele each added six.

Riley Mahan scored 11 for Lacey (3-14). Reece Paget scored 10 to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brooke Schmidt scored seven, and Marissa Flores added four. Emmalee Dacus scored two, and Kay Choice added one.

Manchester Twp. 51, Barnegat 40: Devyn Quigley dominated with 36 points for visiting Manchester (13-7). Jordyn Felipe contributed six points and Jade Andrews had four. For Barnegat (11-8), Emma Thornton led with 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Cara McCoy scored 12 points and had four rebounds. Madysen Plescho added six points and three rebounds, and Sydney Collins had five points and three assists. The score was 19-19 at halftime.