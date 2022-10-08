Ocean City boys cross country win title at Manhattan Invitational

The Ocean City High School boys cross country squad captured the Coach George T. Eastment Memorial Varsity Boys B team title in the Manhattan Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in New York on Saturday.

The Red Raiders won with 98 team points. Twenty-seven other schools from several states competed in the division, which was one of seven varsity divisions.

The Mainland Regional girls placed second among 24 teams in the Mike Cohen Memorial Varsity Girls C Division with 88 team points. The winner was Padua Academy of Delaware. Padua also had 88 points but won the tiebreaker.

For the Red Raiders, senior Nick Scarangelli placed sixth among 182 runners in 13 minutes, 04.10 seconds. Matt Hoffman (13:23.30), Chris Sardy (14:08.30), Colin Abbott (14:11.60) and Ethan Buck (14:14.40) placed 11th, 27th, 28th and 32nd, respectively, to round out the point scorers. Zach Hutchinson (15:06.30) and Sam Ritti (15:20.20) placed 73rd and 88th, respectively.

For the Mainland girls, standout sophomore Sofia Day finished fourth in a field of 173 runners in 15:17.40. Gillian Lovett placed sixth in 15:28.80. Claudia Booth (17:15.10), Chloe Malone (17:17.80) and Ava McDole (17:18.40) finished 28th, 29th and 30th, respectively, and earned points for the Mustangs. Macie Gannon (20:24.50) and Iva Palakarska (21:09.60) placed 119th and 134th, respectively.

The Mainland boys finished 17th out of 25 teams in the Dr. Francis J. Sweeney Memorial Varsity Boys C Division. Elliot Post placed 10th among 180 runners. The senior crossed the finish line in 14:02.30. Ethan Bongiovanni (14:57.50) and Trey Goldstein (15:44.90) were 65th and 116th, respectively.

SJTAC Open: Jack Cura finished second in his division at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open cross country meet at DREAM Park in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

The Lower Cape May Regional runner finished the boys 5K Division I race in 16 minutes, 53:41 seconds. Aiden Williams of Audubon won in 16:31.10.

Southern Regional finished second in Division III girls team scoring with 82 points. The Rams' Mia Mastrogiovanni (20:36.12), Casey Collins (21:04.37), Mya Ducker (21:16.30) and Madison Rehman (21:21.29) were 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively. Clearview Regional won the title with 25 points, placing six runners in the top 10.

Barnegat's Sean Haggerty was eighth in the boys Division II race (17:05.51). Lower's Kaitlyn Crouthamel was ninth in the girls Division I race (22:11.61).

The Southern boys placed fifth in team scoring in Division III with 156 points. Lower (154) and Buena Regional (183) were sixth and seventh in Division I, respectively. In Division II, Barnegat (121) and Cumberland Regional (136) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Lower (132) and Pinelands (144) girls were sixth in team scoring in Division I and II, respectively.