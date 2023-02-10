Kori Segich scored a game-high 24 points to lead 10th-seeded Ocean City High School to a 61-54 victory over seventh-seeded St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second-round boys basketball game Thursday.

The Red Raiders (10-11) led 31-28 at halftime.

Omero Chevere scored 17 for Ocean City. Patrick Grimley scored eight, Dylan Schlatter six. Sean Sakers scored five, and Ben McGonigle added one.

Devon Theophile scored 17 for the Wildcats (11-12). Arnaldo Rodriguez, Shamar Cox and Adrian Smith each scored 11. Jake DeMarco and Will Spross scored two apiece.

Ocean City will play at second-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 5 (1) St. Augustine 81, (16) Wildwood Catholic 64: Semaj Bethea and Elijah Brown each scored 20 for the Hermits (21-4), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ife Okebiorun grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 16. Ethan Fox scored 11 to go with three rebounds and three assists. Rory Friel scored nine and had seven rebounds. Noah Plenn scored five.

The Crusaders fell to 9-17.

St. Augustine will host ninth-seeded Hammonton in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(3) Egg Harbor Twp. 62, (14) Holy Spirit 48: Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 22 to go with six rebounds and three assists for the Eagles (20-5). Christian Rando scored 14 and had seven assists. Jamil Wilkins scored 12, DJ Germann nine. Keion Elliot added five.

Jayden Llanos scored 17 and got 10 rebounds for the Spartans (8-16). Emmitt Kane scored 10 to go with five rebounds. Rocco Arici scored nine and had seven rebounds. Khajuan Rosebourough scored six, and David Legette and Sean Burns each added three.

EHT will host sixth-seeded Atlantic City in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(6) Atlantic City 67, (11) Absegami 47: Hasanur Freeman scored 13 to lead the sixth-seeded Vikings' balanced offense. Mikel Jones added 12 points for Atlantic City (13-10), including seven in the fourth quarter. Frank Gilliam and Chris Finks each added nine. Nasir Turner finished with six, Tasir Jones with four.

Atlantic City led 34-21 at halftime.

For visiting Absegami (16-9), Charles Jerkins led with 17 points. Isiah Akpassa contributed 12, and Rameer Pender had four.

(13) Middle Twp. 55, (4) Lower Cape May Reg. 47: Bubba McNeal scored 18 and had three assists for 13th-seeded and visiting Middle (15-10). Anthony Trombetta scored 16. Re Ale Basquine added 11 points and four rebounds, and Jamir McNeal scored 10 and had three rebounds and six assists. Chase Moore added five rebounds and four assists.

The Caper Tigers fell to 18-6.

Middle will play at fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Other games

Delsea Reg. 66, Cumberland Reg. 48: Evan Turner scored 21 for the Colts (6-16). DJ Mosley scored 14, and Kaleb Green added eight. Stephen Wilchensky scored three, Kielle Woodard two. For Delsea (14-7), Chase Ambrosius scored a game-high 29.

Girls basketball

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament second round

(9) Our Lady of Mercy 52, (8) Bridgeton 27: Madelynn Bernhardt scored a game-high 21 to go with eight steals and seven rebounds for the Villagers (13-9). Savannah Prescott scored 14. Angelina Dragone added 10 points and eight rebounds. Sophia Sacco had seven rebounds and scored two. Drew Coyle had six assists, five rebounds, four steals and three points. Eriana Fedee added five rebounds and scored two.

Adelina Wilks scored 18 to go with six steals for Bridgeton (18-5). Imara James had 12 rebounds and scored three. Clar'nayja Acevedo scored six. Jamya Mosley added eight rebounds.

OLMA will play at top-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

No. 9 (4) Ocean City 47, (13) Cedar Creek 17: Madelyn Adamson and Avery Jackson each scored 10 for the Red Raiders (18-4). Naomi Nnewihe added eight rebounds and six points. Tori Vliet and Ayanna Morton (five each), McKenna Chisholm (four), Callie Smith (three) and Allie Hudson and Maddy Monteleone (two each) also scored.

The Pirates fell to 11-11.

Ocean City will play at fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Other games

St. Joseph 39, Lakewood 10: Shyla McLean, Erica Paranzino and Cassidy Perri each scored 11 for the Wildcats (8-10). Indy Lewis scored four, and Nisa Fuller added two. For Lakewood (0-18), Jadine Johnson scored three.

Brick Memorial 30, Lacey Twp. 26: Riley Mahan scored 12 for the Lions (4-19). Brooklynn Bell scored six, and Reece Coon, Ava Schmidt and Eloise Geiger each scored two.