Ocean City beats Pleasantville 7-0 in boys soccer

The Ocean City High School boys soccer team waited an extra-long time for its season to begin, but the Red Raiders made up for it Monday.

Senior forward John Lindsay scored the first four goals as the Red Raiders beat host Pleasantville 7-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

Ocean City had its first two games postponed due to rain. Pleasantville dropped to 0-3.

“It’s been a while to get started after last year’s COVID, and today was really good,” said Lindsay, a 17-year-old resident of Petersburg in Upper Township. “The guys were getting the ball up to me, and I’m proud of the team.”

The Red Raiders were 9-2-1 last year in a season shortened due to the pandemic, and 12 seniors graduated from that team.

“I’ve played a long time with a lot of those guys, so it’s tough without them. But we didn’t have a full season last year, and this year we have 19 regular-season games. We’re ready to put it all out there,” Lindsay said.

Defender Ori Levy-Smith scored the fifth goal in the second half. Sean Daily, another defender, made it 6-0, and forward Nick Volpe scored the last goal.