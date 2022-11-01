Ocean City beats Pinelands in S.J. Group III playoff opener

OCEAN CITY — Julia Neff showed her leadership Tuesday.

The junior scored twice and added two assists to lead the fourth-seeded Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over 13th-seeded Pinelands Regional in a South Jersey Group III first-round game at Carey Stadium.

The Red Raiders (13-3-2), No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, will host fifth-seeded Triton Regional in the quarterfinals Friday. The Wildcats finished their season 8-8.

"I think everyone worked together really good, and we came out really strong," said Neff, 16, of Upper Township. "I think we finished really strong, and I think everyone is really excited to win the first round."

Taylor Amstutz scored the game's first goal off an assist from Andi Helphenstine just two minutes into play. Mia Pancoast scored a minute later off Neff's first assist. Neff scored with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter to extend the lead to 3-0.

Early in the second quarter, Neff scored again to extend the lead to 4-0. Amstutz assisted. About a minute later, Pinelands' Brianna Cataffo scored off an assist from Abigail Romanek to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Red Raiders' Ella Jefferson scored off Neff's second assist to take a 5-1 into halftime.

Five Red Raiders scored in the game.

"Everyone wanted to show what we could do and show that we could get past the first round," Neff said. "I just think everyone came out strong. It just feels really good. We had a lot of scorers. I think everyone worked together really good."

The Red Raiders also started fast last Friday, when they defeated Hammonton 4-2 to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship, coach Kelsey Burke noted. Ocean City led 3-1 at halftime in that game and "kind of continued with that right-away spark" Tuesday.

"I was happy with how we started again," said Burke, adding Amstutz's early goal set the tone and provided the rest of the team with momentum. "That's how you want to start every game, so I was happy we were able to do that."

When Pinelands scored, there was "a little bit of a lull on our side," Burke said.

Ocean City talked about maintaining energy for the full 60 minutes to ensure that wouldn't continue, especially as the Red Raiders go deeper in the playoffs.

After that, Neff set up Jefferson to regain the four-goal lead.

"Julia has done a great job this year, and even last year," Burke said. "She is a veteran on our offense and has been a leader all season with scoring goals and just being an offensive catalyst."

Ocean City outshot Pinelands 31-3. The Red Raiders drew 17 corner penalties, scoring off a few, and played disciplined as they only allowed the Wildcats to have three corners. Taryn Dolka made three saves for Ocean City.

Julia Morrin made 18 for Pinelands.

With 7:04 remaining in the third quarter, Pancoast scored her second goal off an assist from Amstutz, who had two assists and a goal. Tricia Nicoletti, who Burke said played a great game, capped the scoring with 39 seconds left in the third. Her goal came after a corner.

"Playoff time is do-or-die," the coach said. "So, we live to see another day, or days because the game is Friday. We are just taking it one day at a time and making sure we are taking care of us."

Ocean City advanced to the sectional finals in 2021.

"I think as the rounds get harder, everyone just has to keep working together," Neff said. "Keep coming out strong and play a full 60 (minutes), and I think we will be good."