Ocean City beats Mainland 2-0 for CAL girls soccer title

OCEAN CITY — Less than a week after the Ocean City High School girls soccer team suffered its only loss of the season to rival Mainland Regional, the Red Raiders beat the Mustangs 2-0 Monday with more at stake.
Defender Kasey McDonnell and forward Summer Reimet scored to help Ocean City (14-1), ranked third in The Press Elite 11, win the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship on a breezy, cool day at Carey Stadium.
Both goals came in the first half as third-seeded Ocean City had the wind, which was blowing toward the ocean. The Red Raiders were more defensive in the second half and protected the lead well. Mainland, ranked 10th in the Elite 11 and the fourth seed in the tournament, dropped to 11-3-1.
Mainland beat Ocean City 1-0 in double overtime Oct. 12. The Red Raiders beat Mainland 3-1 in their first meeting Sept. 20.
“We played a lot better today, with a better mindset,” Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. “The girls made less mistakes today and executed. They were a little less nervous and more hungry and aggressive. They got a little faster today than the last time we played them.
“We knew we had to score with the wind. We had our plan with the wind and our plan against it. It was a matter of executing the game plan.”
Both teams had some chances early, but Ocean City went up 1-0 in the 11th minute when McDonnell scored her first goal the year in close after a header pass from Mckenna Chisholm. The play started on Hope Slimmer’s corner kick.
“I enjoy helping my team on the defensive end, but I play up on corner kicks,” said McDonnell, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “Mckenna headed it to me, and I sent it into the right corner. I didn’t think I would score. Once we scored, we played more relaxed. “
Reimet, who was marked by two or three Mustangs throughout the game, scored her 46th goal of the season with 11 minutes, 9 seconds left in the half on high blast from around the 18-yard line into the right corner. Joy Slimmer assisted.
“Summer has the ability to break down the defense whether it’s one, two or three people,” Cuneo said.
Reimet felt she had more room to shoot from the 18-yard line.
“Scoring from anywhere is fine, but that’s where it was open,” said Reimet, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “I’m glad I was able to finish. We communicated better today and played faster. I looked for open teammates. The wind was a factor. We got it in the first half.”
O.C. goalie Tori Vliet recorded the shutout with five saves, including two particularly good stops in close in the final 12 minutes. Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison made eight saves.
Ocean City and Mainland are both in the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament and will have first-round games Friday at times to be determined. Ocean City, the second seed, will host Delsea Regional, which is sixth in the Elite 11. Mainland will play at Shawnee.
O.C. also will host Middle Township at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Stadium. Mainland will play at Hammonton at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
PHOTOS CAL girls soccer final Ocean City vs. Mainland Regional
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
101921-pac-spt-calgirls 963.JPG
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
CAL Girls Soccer game
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.