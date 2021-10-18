Ocean City beats Mainland 2-0 for CAL girls soccer title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I enjoy helping my team on the defensive end, but I play up on corner kicks,” said McDonnell, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “Mckenna headed it to me, and I sent it into the right corner. I didn’t think I would score. Once we scored, we played more relaxed. “

Reimet, who was marked by two or three Mustangs throughout the game, scored her 46th goal of the season with 11 minutes, 9 seconds left in the half on high blast from around the 18-yard line into the right corner. Joy Slimmer assisted.

“Summer has the ability to break down the defense whether it’s one, two or three people,” Cuneo said.

Reimet felt she had more room to shoot from the 18-yard line.

“Scoring from anywhere is fine, but that’s where it was open,” said Reimet, a 17-year-old senior and an Ocean City resident. “I’m glad I was able to finish. We communicated better today and played faster. I looked for open teammates. The wind was a factor. We got it in the first half.”

O.C. goalie Tori Vliet recorded the shutout with five saves, including two particularly good stops in close in the final 12 minutes. Mainland’s Genevieve Morrison made eight saves.