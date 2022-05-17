Ocean City beats Holy Spirit to win first CAL girls lacrosse tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Delainey Sutley and her Ocean City High School girls lacrosse teammates had an extra reason to be excited Tuesday.

Sutley scored five goals to lead the Red Raiders to a 16-4 victory over Holy Spirit to capture the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title at Stockton University’s Pomona Road athletic fields.

The tournament was scheduled to debut in 2020, but the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The pandemic also wiped out the event in 2021.

The Red Raiders (14-3) are undefeated in the CAL and will now prepare for a first-round playoff game Thursday. The Spartans (13-5), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, will start their playoffs Monday.

Ocean City dominated from the opening whistle.

“Very excited. The approach was to win and carry on from the beginning of the game,” said Sutley, 16, of Upper Township. “To carry our momentum through.”

Sutley and Racheli Levy-Smith scored to start the game. Holy Spirit’s Brielle Soltys scored off an assist from Hanna Watson to cut the lead to 2-1.

Ocean City rallied off four straight goals to take a 5-1 lead. Sutley scored twice Brynn Culmone and Gracie Pierce each scored once. The Spartans’ Maddie Abbott and Maggie Cella scored to cut their deficit to 6-3. But the Red Raiders’ Levy-Smith, Madison Wenner and Grace McAfee each scored to give their team a 9-3 lead at halftime.

Sophomore goalie Presley Green made seven saves overall for Ocean City. Some were very impressive, but after the game she directed her praise to her teammates.

“I’m pretty happy,” said Green, 15, of Upper Township. “It’s definitely a great feeling to win the CAL, but it’s definitely not just on me. My team definitely helped, too. They are the ones that rack in the goals. It’s a good feeling.”

Ocean City thought the final would be a very good game, closer than what the final score turned out to be, Green said.

Holy Spirit has been having a fantastic season under coach Kylie Primeau, who is in her second season with the team. Holy Spirit finished 5-11 in 2019. Last season, Spirit finished 8-9 and made the state Non-Public B quarterfinals. This spring, the Spartans are having a historic campaign, already having won the first divisional title in program history, the CAL National.

Piper Martin made nine saves for Spirit.

“We are really happy we won,” Green said.

Sutley opened the second half with back-to-back goals, extending the Ocean City lead to 11-3. She also led with eight draw controls.

“It was pretty big for me to have this kind of game,” Sutley said.

Olivia Vanesko scored minutes later to make it 12-3. Watson scored after a great move in front of the net, cutting the Spartans’ deficit to 12-4. Ocean City’s Ally Leeds scored twice and Kelsea Cooke and Wenner each scored once to cap the scoring.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Ocean City coach Lesley Graham said. “We pride ourselves on a totally team effort, and that was on full display here.”

Everything worked perfectly, Graham added.

“Just putting all the pieces together resulted in the win,” she said.

The coach said she loved finally having the tournament after a two-year wait. Holy Spirit would not otherwise have played Ocean City this season.

“It’s just awesome,” Graham said. “You always wonder if you could beat this team or that team. It’s nice to have the finality of knowing we are, unequivocally, the CAL champions.”

The Red Raiders earned the fourth seed in the South Jersey Group III playoffs and will host 13th-seeded Hightstown at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tennessee Avenue Fields. Holy Spirit is the third seed in the Non-Public B and will host 14th-seeded Pope John

The CAL championship game was supposed to be held one day earlier, but threats of severe storms postponed the game. With only one day to prepare for the S.J. playoffs, the situation isn’t ideal, Graham said.

“I’m a planner. I like to plan,” she said. “But to see how happy the kids were and to know how important it was to them, I wasn’t about to let my anxiety take away from that. Now, we are on to the next.

“I'm so proud of every single kid on this team.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

