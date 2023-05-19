OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team captured its second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title Friday.

In a rematch of last season’s final, Madi Wenner scored four goals to lead the top-seeded Red Raiders to a 15-6 victory over second-seeded Holy Spirit at Carey Stadium. Ocean City had seven goal scorers. Wenner also contributed five draw controls.

“It’s awesome,” said Wenner, 18, of Upper Township. “I feel like we came out here and we really played together as a team, and we put our best effort out there. It’s great to be back-to-back champions.”

Ocean City (14-4), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, also beat the Spartans 19-11 on March 24 and 17-11 on May 11. Both teams compete in the CAL American Division, and the Red Raiders are undefeated against conference opponents. Holy Spirit, No. 9 in the Elite 11, fell to 11-3.

Ocean City led 8-3 at halftime Friday.

“It’s nice for the kids,” Ocean City coach Lesley Graham said of the repeat. “The kids really work hard for it. They grind every day at practice from March 16 to now. It gives a good motivating and confident boost heading into state playoffs, which are seeded on Monday. So, it’s a nice little exclamation point on the regular season.”

Kendall Murphy scored early in the first half to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Ocean City quickly responded, and Gracie Pierce, Brynn Culmone, Madison Wenner, Katie Pierce, Delainey Sutley and Breanna Fabi each scored to give the Red Raiders a 6-1 lead.

With 10 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the first half, Hanna Watson scored to cut Holy Spirit’s deficit to 6-2. Ocean City’s Ryan Cooke scored five later minutes to make the score 7-2. With 1:09 left, Ocean City’s Aliza Otton made an incredible save, but the Spartans’ Maddie Abbott grabbed the rebound and scored to cut the deficit to 7-3. With eight seconds remaining, Wenner scored to make it 8-3.

Sutley scored a game-high five Friday.

“It was very helpful to get the big (early) lead, and then coming out in the second half we came out pretty strong,” said Wenner, a midfielder with 46 goals and 64 draw controls on the year. “We really just tried and put all our effort into (Friday). It was really good.”

Sutley scored twice to start the second half, extending the lead to 10-3. Abbott scored for Holy Spirit, but the Red Raiders’ Gracie Pierce, Wenner and Sutley scored three straight to make the score 13-4 with 14:12 left. Ocean City controlled the time of possession for most of the remainder of the game, and Wenner added another goal with 4:15 left to make it 14-4. Abbott and Taylor Lyons scored in the final two minutes to make Holy Spirit’s deficit 14-6. With two seconds left, Sutley scored her fifth goal to cap the scoring.

Sutley now has 58 goals on the season. She had 10 draw controls Friday, bringing her season total to 127. Gracie Pierce scored twice and added an assist, and Culmone and Fabi each scored once and had an assist. Katie Pierce and Cooke each scored once, and Grace McAfee had an assist. Sutley and Andi Helphenstine each had two ground balls.

Gracie Pierce has 31 goals this season, and Cooke, Fabi and Culmone eachhave at least 22. On Friday, Abbott and Murphy each scored twice for Holy Spirit, and Lyons and Watson each had one to go with an assist. Marissa Jones made four saves.

“We really pride ourselves on that diverse offense we have, where it’s not just one person or two people,” Graham said. “We have a ton of talent and a ton of depth that allow us to have all these options. If someone is having a bad day, it’s OK. We are going to pick you up.”

Holy Spirit still has Lower Cape May Regional on Monday and Notre Dame on Wednesday before its regular season ends. The Spartans reached the state Non-Public B finals in 2022 and should be contenders in that bracket again this spring.

Ocean City will now await its seeding in the South Jersey Group III bracket. The Red Raiders lost in the sectional semifinal last season. Ocean City has its prom this weekend, so the team will have some time to be off and reset, Graham said.

“Come Monday, we will go after it,” the coach added.

“We are going for states, and hopefully a state championship,” said Wenner.