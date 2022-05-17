Ocean City beats Holy Spirit 7-5 in first CAL boys lacrosse tourney final

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City and Holy Spirit boys lacrosse teams were undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League.
Something had to give Tuesday.
Under the lights at Stockton University’s Pomona Road athletic fields, Jack Davis scored two goals to help the Red Raiders defeat the Spartans 7-5 in the inaugural CAL Tournament championship game.
Ocean City (10-7) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit fell to 12-3. The game was tied 4-4 at halftime.
“We knew (Tuesday) was going to be a battle,” Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. “I kept telling them all week that it was going to be a one-goal game. I really believe that. It could have gone either way.”
In the third quarter, sophomore standout Pat Grimley scored to give Ocean City a 5-4 lead. In the fourth, Davis scored to extend the lead to 6-4. Senior Tommy Schutta scored his second of the game to make it 7-4. Spirit’s Eric Roman capped the scoring with his goal.
“In the end, I think we settled down and we realized we had to keep doing what was working,” LaTorre said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for further coverage.
