Ocean City beats Holy Spirit 7-5 in first CAL boys lacrosse tourney final

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City and Holy Spirit boys lacrosse teams were undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League.

Something had to give Tuesday.

Under the lights at Stockton University’s Pomona Road athletic fields, Jack Davis scored two goals to help the Red Raiders defeat the Spartans 7-5 in the inaugural CAL Tournament championship game.

Ocean City (10-7) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit fell to 12-3. The game was tied 4-4 at halftime.

“We knew (Tuesday) was going to be a battle,” Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. “I kept telling them all week that it was going to be a one-goal game. I really believe that. It could have gone either way.”

In the third quarter, sophomore standout Pat Grimley scored to give Ocean City a 5-4 lead. In the fourth, Davis scored to extend the lead to 6-4. Senior Tommy Schutta scored his second of the game to make it 7-4. Spirit’s Eric Roman capped the scoring with his goal.

“In the end, I think we settled down and we realized we had to keep doing what was working,” LaTorre said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for further coverage.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.