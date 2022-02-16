 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City beats Hammonton in CAL matchup: Late Tuesday

  • 0
hslivebasketballholder

Kori Segich and Dylan Schlatter each scored 14 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 56-52 win over Hammonton on Tuesday night in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.

The Red Raiders improved to 11-12, and the Blue Devils fell to 10-10.

Omero Chevere scored nine, Colin Randles scored eight, Patrick Grimley added five, and Sean Sakers had four for O.C.

Kenny Smith led Hammonton with 12 points. Erik Pabon scored 12, and Jaron Hill had 10. Other scorers were Tyler Lowe (8), Andrew Delaney (7) and Bryce Nicholson (2).

Holmdel 49, Southern Reg. 48: Ben Kipnis led Holmdel (14-8) with 18 points, and Evan Romano scored 12.

For Southern (9-10), Nick Devane scored 14. Jaden Anthony, Nolan Schubiger and Josh Smith each scored eight. Tom Menegus scored five, and Max DiPietro added three.

Toms River North 70, Lacey Township 54: Lamir Mitchell led North (11-12) with 17 points. Ryan Baker scored 14, and Justin Moskowitz added 10.

People are also reading…

For the Lions (8-13), Chris Venturoso scored a game-high 22, and Troy Buxton added 14. Other scorers were Jonathan Stabile (6), Logan Brash (5), DJ Duffy (3), Ryan Fitzgerald (3) and Gavin Santucci (1).

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 50, Absegami 30: Sanai Garrison Macon and Cea'anai Jackson each scored 11 for the Vikings (11-9). Quanirah Cherry-Montague grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked six shots and added eight points and four assists. Jackson also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Other scorers were Ahnjeles Maldonado (6), Naysha Suarez-Rivera (5), Sasha lemons (4 and Bridget Roach (3).

For the Braves (12-8), Reese Downey led with nine points. Other scorers were Jacqueline Fortis (7), Chi Chi Wochka (7), Gelasia Nurse (4), Jaidah Garrett (2) and Julia Hartman (1).

Timber Creek 50, Middle Township 30: Amaya Burch led Timber Creek (15-5) with 19 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. Nal'La Bennet scored 12, and Jessenia Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds and added five points.

For the Panthers (15-8), Jada Elston scored six, and Rylee Morrow, Mia Elisano and Brianna Robinson each added five. Other scorers were Ciara DiMauro (4), Kylie Graham (2), Isabelle Toland (2) and Iyanna Bennt (1).

Millville 43, Kingsway Reg. 39: San'aa Doss led the Thunderbolts (8-13) with 13 points, and Aaniyah Street scored 12. Other scorers were Julianna Wilson (9), Brooke Joslin (6) and Brianee Edwards (3). Kingsway fell to 11-10.

Wildwood Catholic 51, Delran 40: Ava Vogdes scored 19 and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Crusaders (19-4). Kaci Mikulski scored 15 and had four assists, Kimmy Casiello scored 11 with four assists, and Carly Murphy grabbed eight rebounds. Other scorers were Ella McCabe (5) and Anastasia Bowman (1).

Riley Ahrens led Delran (16-5) with 13 points to go with six rebounds. Cheyenne Jackson had 11 points and six rebounds.

Swimming

Boys swimming

S.J. Group B semifinals

(2) Moorestown 90, (3) Mainland Reg. 80

200 medley relay—Mainland (Mason Bushay, Matt Giannantonio, Carson Vasser, Ryan Brown) 1:40.79

200 freestyle—Zach Vasser MR 1:46.79

200 IM—Alex Christou MO 1:57.72

50 freestyle—Sam Thomason MO 23:20

100 butterfly—Jonah Luetke MO 52.56

100 freestyle—Brown MR 52.34

500 freestyle—Z. Vasser MR 4:46.38

200 free relay—Moorestown (Thomason, Chase Mancine, Luke Mumma, Dylan Bell) 1:34.42

100 backstroke—Bushay MR 52.82

100 breaststroke—Christou MO 1:01.61

400 free relay—Moorestown (Mumma, Luetke, Marek Staniszewski, Christou) 3:25.87

Records—Mainland 10-3, Moorestown 6-4

Note—Moorestown will face top-seeded Ocean City at 5 p.m. Thursday at GCIT.

Girls swimming

S.J. Group A quarterfinals

Pingry 87, Our Lady of Mercy 83

200 medley relay—Pingry (Emily Gao, Daniela Karnaugh, Mia Cuiffo, Lauren Kim) 2:05.72

200 freestyle—Maureen Schwarz P 2:16.99

200 IM—Gao P 2:29.21

50 freestyle—Kim P 28.70

100 butterfly—Schwarz P 1:08.29

100 freestyle—Kim P 1:02.69

500 freestyle—Kayla Kerr P 4:57.93

200 free relay—Pingry (Cuiffo, Schwarz, Gao, Kim) 1:58.09

100 backstroke—Gao P 1:08.18

100 breaststroke—Karnaugh P 1:13.79

400 free relay—Pingry (Kerr, Schwarz, Emma Davidhanian, Karnaugh) 4:20.37

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News