Ocean City beats Hammonton in CAL matchup: Late Tuesday

Kori Segich and Dylan Schlatter each scored 14 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 56-52 win over Hammonton on Tuesday night in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.

The Red Raiders improved to 11-12, and the Blue Devils fell to 10-10.

Omero Chevere scored nine, Colin Randles scored eight, Patrick Grimley added five, and Sean Sakers had four for O.C.

Kenny Smith led Hammonton with 12 points. Erik Pabon scored 12, and Jaron Hill had 10. Other scorers were Tyler Lowe (8), Andrew Delaney (7) and Bryce Nicholson (2).

Holmdel 49, Southern Reg. 48: Ben Kipnis led Holmdel (14-8) with 18 points, and Evan Romano scored 12.

For Southern (9-10), Nick Devane scored 14. Jaden Anthony, Nolan Schubiger and Josh Smith each scored eight. Tom Menegus scored five, and Max DiPietro added three.

Toms River North 70, Lacey Township 54: Lamir Mitchell led North (11-12) with 17 points. Ryan Baker scored 14, and Justin Moskowitz added 10.

For the Lions (8-13), Chris Venturoso scored a game-high 22, and Troy Buxton added 14. Other scorers were Jonathan Stabile (6), Logan Brash (5), DJ Duffy (3), Ryan Fitzgerald (3) and Gavin Santucci (1).

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 50, Absegami 30: Sanai Garrison Macon and Cea'anai Jackson each scored 11 for the Vikings (11-9). Quanirah Cherry-Montague grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked six shots and added eight points and four assists. Jackson also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Other scorers were Ahnjeles Maldonado (6), Naysha Suarez-Rivera (5), Sasha lemons (4 and Bridget Roach (3).

For the Braves (12-8), Reese Downey led with nine points. Other scorers were Jacqueline Fortis (7), Chi Chi Wochka (7), Gelasia Nurse (4), Jaidah Garrett (2) and Julia Hartman (1).

Timber Creek 50, Middle Township 30: Amaya Burch led Timber Creek (15-5) with 19 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists. Nal'La Bennet scored 12, and Jessenia Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds and added five points.

For the Panthers (15-8), Jada Elston scored six, and Rylee Morrow, Mia Elisano and Brianna Robinson each added five. Other scorers were Ciara DiMauro (4), Kylie Graham (2), Isabelle Toland (2) and Iyanna Bennt (1).

Millville 43, Kingsway Reg. 39: San'aa Doss led the Thunderbolts (8-13) with 13 points, and Aaniyah Street scored 12. Other scorers were Julianna Wilson (9), Brooke Joslin (6) and Brianee Edwards (3). Kingsway fell to 11-10.

Wildwood Catholic 51, Delran 40: Ava Vogdes scored 19 and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Crusaders (19-4). Kaci Mikulski scored 15 and had four assists, Kimmy Casiello scored 11 with four assists, and Carly Murphy grabbed eight rebounds. Other scorers were Ella McCabe (5) and Anastasia Bowman (1).

Riley Ahrens led Delran (16-5) with 13 points to go with six rebounds. Cheyenne Jackson had 11 points and six rebounds.

