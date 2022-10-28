Ocean City beats Hammonton 4-2 in CAL Tournament final

HAMMONTON – The first Cape-Atlantic League Field Hockey Tournament championship game had plenty of momentum swings Friday, but Ocean City High School kept its lead.

Ocean City went up by two goals early in the second quarter and withstood a strong comeback by Hammonton to win the title game 4-2.

Brooke Hanley scored for the Red Raiders in the second minute of play. After a tying goal by Hammonton, Tricia Nicoletti gave the Red Raiders the lead for good just 21 seconds into the second quarter. Mia Pancoast added a goal off an assist by Nicoletti five minutes later and the 3-1 held up most of the rest of the way.

Scoring for Hammonton were Maria Berenato, who tied it in the fourth minute, and Abby Goblirsch, who cut the lead to 3-2 with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in regulation. O.C.’s Andi Helphenstine scored an insurance goal as time expired.

Ocean City, seeded fourth in the tournament and ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, upped its season record to 12-3-2. The third-seeded Blue Devils, ninth in the Elite 11, fell to 13-3-2.

The meeting was the third of the season for the teams, who had tied for the CAL American Division championship at 6-1-1 apiece. Ocean City beat Hammonton 3-1 in their first game, and the Blue Devils beat O.C. 1-0 in the rematch. They could meet again in the upcoming South Jersey Group III tournament.

“I was proud of how we responded after they tied it,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “I was happy about how we played. I think we played great. Playing an outstanding team gets us ready (for the state tournament) moving forward.”

Hanley opened the scoring near the right post with her seventh goal of the year.

“It’s great to win it,” said Hanley, a 17-year-old senior from Upper Township. “Getting an early goal really helped us. It gave us a lot of energy and motivation."

Berenato scored her sixth goal of the season to tie it after a lead pass from Kiley Kozlowski.

Nicoletti scored on a rebound after a save on a shot by Kate Cossaboone, and the Red Raiders led for good at 2-1. Nicoletti, a senior forward, leads O.C. with 17 goals.

“We kept our energy up,” said Nicoletti, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. “Hammonton played a great, competitive game, but we played the full 60 minutes. We had to keep up with that.”

Pancoast scored from 4 yards out to make it 3-1 after a pass from Nicoletti.

“It’s really exciting (to win the CAL Tournament),” said Pancoast, a 16-year-old junior from Upper Township. “We’ve been working so hard, and it was a good opportunity.”

The third quarter had no scoring, but Hammonton goalie Angelina Catania made a save on a breakaway by Pancoast. Catania kept her team in it with some big stops, and she made 11 saves for the game.

Ocean City goalie Taryn Dolka also had a big game with 12 saves.

Hammonton had several corners in a row as it pressured the Red Raiders, and Goblirsch scored on a corner to slice the lead to 3-2 when she deflected a drive by Chloe Comunale. Goblirsch has nine goals.

“This is the best game I’ve seen us play all season,” Hammonton coach Kristen Silvesti said. “It was really good hockey. I think the CAL Tournament was fun. I think next year they should expand it to more teams.”

Ocean City and Hammonton will both host South Jersey Group III games Tuesday. The Blue Devils will meet Cherry Hill West, and O.C will face Pinelands Regional.