Ocean City beats Gateway in quad meet with rugged competition

OCEAN CITY — After two close matches with some of the top talent in the region, the Ocean City High School wrestling team finished strong Saturday.
The Red Raiders hosted a quad meet with Williamstown, Eastern Regional and Gateway Regional/Woodbury: three respected South Jersey programs with wrestlers who made the individual region and state tournaments last season.
"You have to put teams (on the schedule) you know wrestle well," Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. "We made the schedule that way for a reason, so the kids compete against programs that have tough kids."
Ocean City’s wrestlers are also tough, however, and made each match competitive. The Red Raiders lost 39-37 and 40-33 to the Braves and Vikings, respectively, and defeated Gateway 42-30.
Williamstown won 45-34 and 51-27 over Gateway and Eastern, respectively.
"it was pretty good," Ocean City senior Charley Cossaboone said. "We could have wrestled better. Need to be better off our backs. ... But we just need to focus on fighting off our back a lot more and getting our stuff together and wrestling better as a team. So we can get those team wins."
Cossaboone won all three of his matches by pin at 150 pounds, which helps with seedings for the individual region and state tournaments. He said he is still trying to knock off the early-season rust but is more focused on team success right now "because we aren't near the individual season yet."
Sam Williams (175) and Aiden Fisher (285), also seniors, each won two of their three matches, both victories for each coming in the first two matches against Eastern and Williamstown.
Along with Cossaboone, Williams and Fisher are team captains and "know how to perform wrestling against tough competition," Calhoun said. "They are seasoned. They are ready to compete."
Ocean City trailed 22-3 against Eastern, but back-to-back pins by James Picinich (144) and Cossaboone cut the Red Raiders’ deficit to 22-15. Eastern’s Donovan Valles (157) and Quinn Weismer (165) each earned decisions to extend the lead to 28-15.
Then things got intense.
Williams pinned Jonathan Brennan in 1 minute, 11 seconds at 175. Eastern forfeited at 190, which trimmed its lead to 28-27. The Vikings’ Terrell Osei-Kyei earned a pin at 215, extending the lead to 34-27. Fisher earned a pin in just 11 seconds at the heavyweight bout to make it 34-33.
"Last year, we came back with a bunch of underdog wins, and that is the mentality of our team," said Fisher, who also won his match against Williamstown by pin.
Jaron Belonia won by pin at 116 to win the match for Eastern. But there were impressive performances by some Red Raiders, including Liam Cupit at 132. Cupit trailed 6-4 and 6-5 in the third period but earned two pints on a reversal late to win the bout.
"I think as a team we did all right," said Fisher, 17, of Upper Township. "Definitely need to learn to stay off our backs and fight. But we did what we had to do against Gateway and came out with the win, thankfully. We will watch our matches and improve. That's the goal."
Ocean City trailed Williamstown 27-25 with four matches remaining. Williams pinned Jaxon Colbert in 1:11 to give the Red Raiders a 31-27 lead. That was only the second lead change of the match. But the lead was short-lived as the Braves won the next two bouts by pin to take a 39-31 lead with one bout left to seal the victory.
Picinich earned a tough 11-9 decision at 144. He led 7-2 in the second period but fought off the attempted comeback.
"As a team standpoint, we want to win those matches and stay off our backs, but we beat Gateway, which was big,"" said Williams, 17, of Ocean City. "We get these tough matches, and it helps us with districts and regions. All these matches matter.
"We were right there (in every match)."
Ocean City jumped out to a 15-6 lead against Gateway. Aiden Leypoldt pinned Jovan Reyes in 1:13 at 120. Dominic Morrill pinned Colin Kelly in 3:42 at 126. Tommy Grimley earned a 7-2 decision at 138. After Cossaboone and Nick Layton (157) each pinned their opponents, the Red Raiders led 27-12.
Clifford Dirkes earned a 5-4 decision at 165 to extend the lead to 30-12.
Gateway won the next four matches to tie the score 30-30, but it forfeited the last two, which gave Ocean City the win.
"It's huge for these kids to wrestle good competition, so when it comes to districts and regions you are prepared," Calhoun said. "You need these tough schedules to prepare them.
"I'm happy we got (all three matches) in. Obviously, I would like to go 3-0. It wasn't out of reach; just certain things didn't happen. And that's unfortunate, but at least we came out with one."
PHOTOS: Ocean City quad meet with Williamstown, Eastern Reg., Gateway Reg.
