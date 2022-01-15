Ocean City beats Gateway in quad meet with rugged competition

OCEAN CITY — After two close matches with some of the top talent in the region, the Ocean City High School wrestling team finished strong Saturday.

The Red Raiders hosted a quad meet with Williamstown, Eastern Regional and Gateway Regional/Woodbury: three respected South Jersey programs with wrestlers who made the individual region and state tournaments last season.

"You have to put teams (on the schedule) you know wrestle well," Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. "We made the schedule that way for a reason, so the kids compete against programs that have tough kids."

Ocean City’s wrestlers are also tough, however, and made each match competitive. The Red Raiders lost 39-37 and 40-33 to the Braves and Vikings, respectively, and defeated Gateway 42-30.

Williamstown won 45-34 and 51-27 over Gateway and Eastern, respectively.

"it was pretty good," Ocean City senior Charley Cossaboone said. "We could have wrestled better. Need to be better off our backs. ... But we just need to focus on fighting off our back a lot more and getting our stuff together and wrestling better as a team. So we can get those team wins."