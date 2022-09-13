Ocean City beats EHT in girls soccer

Naomi Nnewihe scored twice to lead Ocean City High School to a 5-0 victory over visiting Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League nonconference girls soccer game.

Gabby Cupit had two assist and a goal for the Red Raiders (2-0), who are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11. Malia Dahms scored once. Brooke Liebrand added an assist. Tori Vliet made seven saves.

Abigail Lyon made four saves for the Eagles (1-1).

Deptford 3, Cumberland Reg. 0: Sophia Henry scored twice for Deptford (2-1). Isabella Norman made six saves. Gianna Capelli made 12 for the Colts (2-1).

Barnegat 1, Pinelands Regional 0: Calli Dunn’s second-half goal won it for host Barnegat (2-1) and Kallie Kawka assisted. Anglelica Laudati recorded the shutout with three saves. Pinelands fell to 0-3.

Mainland Regional 3, Hammonton 0: Savannah Jones scored twice for the host Mustangs (1-1) and Emily Paytas had one goal. Lani Ford had two assists and Madison Naman had one. Genevieve Morrison made seven saves for the shutout. Emma Peretti made 15 saves for Hammonton (0-4).

Cedar Creek 4, Our Lady of Mercy 3 OT: Corinne Morgan scored three goals and added an assist for the Pirates (4-0). Quinlan Branca scored once. Kendall Caruso added an assist. Olivia Vanelli made 13 saves. The game was tied 2-2 at halftime.

The Villagers fell to 1-2.

Boys soccer

Atlantic City 7, Cape May Tech 1: Mario Maldonado-Carrasco led host Atlantic City (1-0) with three goals and an assist. Kervening Thelistin added a goal and two assists, and Jose Zuleta and Nicolas Rosato each scored a goal. The Vikings also scored on an own goal. Goalie Ivan Cordoba made five saves for the win.

For Tech (1-3), Teddy Woolery scored, and Nick Boehm made 12 saves.

Cumberland Regional 2, Deptford 2, 2OTs: Justin Pace and Kevin Baran scored a goal apiece for the host Colts (0-2-1), and Joe Santiago had an assist. Tommy Newman scored twice for Deptford (0-1-1), and goalie Collin Peters had seven saves.

Hammonton 3, Bridgeton 2: Hammonton scored three goals in the first half and Bridgeton scored twice in the second half. Carter Bailey, John Waddell and Marco Schiano each had a goal for the host Blue Devils (1-1-1), who earned their first win. Luke Griscom made seven saves for Hammonton. Bridgeton fell to 0-2.

Oakcrest 7, Wildwood Catholic 2: The Falcons (2-0-1) scored all their goals in the first half. Andrae Johnson and Jack O’Brien each scored twice. Gabby Dittus added two assists. Kelvin Urena scored and had an assist. Clayton Husta and Sebastian Duran each scored once.

Jimmy Kane scored both goals for the Crusaders (0-2).

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Chad Moore scored for the Lions (0-2). For Jackson Liberty (2-0-1), Conor Yurgel scored both goals.

Pitman 6, Wildwood 0: Gilbert Williams scored twice for Pitman (2-0). The Warriors fell to 2-1.

Barnegat 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: Joe Ficorilli and Leonardo Chamorro scored for the Bengals (3-0). Brogan Duell scored for the Wildcats (0-3).

Field hockey

Cumberland Regional 7, Deptford 0: Laura Bowen and Cadence Conti both scored two goals in the first quarter as the visiting Colts (2-0) went up 4-0. Serenity McDowell, Emily Ford and Lilli Kiefer each added a goal. Deptford dropped to 0-2.

Girls volleyball

Donovan Catholic 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Donovan Catholic (2-0) won by set scores of 25-12, 26-24. For the Lions (1-2), Riley Mahan finished with six digs, five service points, three assists and two aces. Emily Hauptvogel added four digs, three service points, three kills and two aces. Shayla Haemmerle had five digs. Ava Lingelbach added three kills.

Results

Girls cross country

Egg Harbor Township 21, Atlantic City 40; Egg Harbor Township 15, Bridgeton 50; Atlantic City 15, Bridgeton 50

1. Maddie Dischert AC 19:20; 2. Lindsay Taylor EHT 20:47; 3. Michaela Schlemo EHT 21:05; 4. Taylor Rooney EHT 22:34; 5. Bithania Andemirie EHT 22:37; 6. Bridget Roach AC 23:42; 7. Paige Pacquing EHT 24:41; 8. Mollie Ireland EHT 24:44; 9. Lily Winkler EHT 24:52; 10. Eluz Velez AC 25:24; 11. Eileen Roach AC 25:52; 12. Rachael Bellettini EHT 25:54; 13. Sarah Rutledge EHT 26:56; 14. Sam Pereira AC 28:13; 15. Andrea Loayza EHT 29:34.

Mainland Regional 15, Hammonton 46; Mainland Regional 15,Vineland 50

1. Gillian Lovett M 18:16; 2. Sofia Day M 18:54; 3. Claudia Booth M 19:54; 4. Chloe Malone M 20:10; 5. Ava McDole M 20:23; 6. Natalie Clauhs H 20:33; 7. Nicoletta Giuliani V 22:20; 8. Julianna Ruhf H 22:39; 9. Eve Ortiz V 24:09; 10. Macie Gannon M 24:29; 11. Lily Gramlich M 26:04; 12. Iva Palakarska M 26:07; 13. Lia Kastrounis V 27:06; 14. Lindsey Zaretsky M 27:16; 15. Kate Travis M 28:49.

Records: Mainland 2-0; Hammonton 1-1; Vineland 0-2

Girls tennis

Middle Township 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Maria Shelton 6-2, 1-0 forfeit; Serenity Carlos d. Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-2; Brenna Bussinger d. Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Rylee McFadden-Fiona Gale d. Harmony Hughes-Juana West 6-2, 6-0; Lily Zuzulock-Sophia Zheng d. Julissa Mercado-Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Middle 3-0.

Absegami 5, Atlantic City 0

Singles: Olivia Hughes d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-2; Cassandra Hughes d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-0, 6-1; Sarina Pollino d. Cece Marota 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Alyssa Bailey-Neha Pandeya d. Rosie Millenberger-Mia Marota 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Jenkins-Riya Patel d. Lauren Fox-Ellie Carrasco 6-0, 6-1.

Records: AC 0-3; Absegami 2-0.

Lower Cape May Reg. 4, Holy Spirit 1

Singles: Lorena Saavedra HS d. Sam Mancuso 6-0, 6-1; Vika Simonsen L d. Armani Mensah 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert L d. Catherine Gallagher 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ainsley Reed-Jayci Shivers L d. Melanie Torres-Danielle Curau 7-5, 6-3; Hailey Elwell-Bryn Popdan L d. Alyson Rymas-Mariah Nell 6-0, 6-4

Records: Holy Spirit 3-2; Lower 3-1

Southern Reg. 5, Pinelands Reg. 0

Singles: Gabby Tapia d. Grace Klements 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Rachel Perry d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-4, 6-1; Grace Schriever d. Sage Targett 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: Victoria Castaldi-Finley Gaskill S d. Abigayl Howell-Maissa Acosta 6-4, 6-2; Delaney Bartram-Emily Whitehead S d. Molly Cogar-Lillian Maleski 6-1, 6-2

Records: Southern 2-1; Pinelands 2-2

Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Vineland 1

Singles: Payton Colbert E d. Gianina Speranza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9); Jamie Theophall E d. Luciana Day 6-1, 6-0; Lauren Theophall E d. Trista Suppi 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega v d. Demi Lu-Belina Zheng 6-4, 6-3; Elisa Liberi-Lilly Munoz E d. Blake Harris-Victoria Negron 6-4, 7-5

Records: 4-0; Vineland 3-3

Mainland Reg. 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Singles: Christina Htay d. Jenna D’Orio 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Dennis d. Jacqueline Carey 6-2, 6-1; Samantha Goldberg d. Bella Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Marlee Campbell-Elizabeth Ong d. Morgan Edwards-Rylie Gemberling 6-0, 6-0; Ana Kilibarda-Lily Turner d. Sarah Kern-Amani Malickel 6-1, 6-4

Records: Mainland 4-0; OLMA 0-2

Manchester Twp. 4, Barnegat 1

Singles: Gabrielle Ashton MT d. Sophia Vallerruden 6-3, 6-3; Ella Rajcok MT d. Talia Fraser 6-0, 6-1; Madalynn O’Neill MT d. Victoria VanWagner 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Cervenak-Nicole Collinson MT d. Yasmeen Muhammad-Catherine Ryan 6-7 (7-9), 6-1; Jocelyn Ziarko-Kayla Nichols B d. Allison Gilbert and Emily Johnson 6-3, 6-2

Records: Manchester 2-3; Barnegat 1-3