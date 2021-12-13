Ocean City beats Absegami in boys, girls swim meets

“The 200 was a little upset, and it wasn’t my best time,” said Armstrong, a 16-year-old junior from Longport. “I’m coming off ankle surgery, and I’ve been back three weeks. I got angry and then had my best time of the season in the 100 fly. I’d say the 100 free and the 100 fly are my best events.”

Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said it’s a goal for the team to get better each meet.

“We definitely had a lot of time drops today,” McGrath said. “We’re a little beat up (from training). We’re doing well with the work we’re putting in at this point.”

Absegami’s Bailey and Joey Sica each finished first and second in their individual events. The Braves’ 400 freestyle relay team of Alex Locke, Derek Pham, Myles Smalls and Bailey placed third.

Absegami’s Sarah Ghazaz finished third in the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:34.98. Ghazaz, Abigail Reed, Stephanie Ruales and Isabella Destefano finished third for the Braves in the 400 freestyle relay.

Jim Winkler, the coach of the Absegami girls and boys teams, was sick Monday and missed the meet.

“Ocean City has tremendous programs, both boys and girls, and we think we’re on the right track to get to that point,” Absegami assistant coach Bill Bradley said. “It helps our times to swim teams like Ocean City. That’s how strong we want our programs to be one day.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.