Ocean City beats Absegami in boys, girls swim meets

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School boys and girls swimming teams continued their strong starts to the season Monday with victories over Absegami at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.
The Red Raiders boys were victorious in nine of 11 races and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet 127-43. Mike Kelly and Gavin Neal won two individual events apiece.
The O.C. girls finished both first and second in each race and won their meet 139-28. Freshman Sofia Petrov won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle and swam on both winning freestyle relay teams.
The Ocean City boys improved to 3-0 overall and in the American Conference. The Absegami boys fell to 2-2 (1-2). The O.C. girls upped their records to 2-0 overall and in the CAL American. The Braves girls dropped to 0-3 (0-2).
The Ocean City girls showed a lot of depth, with Ryan Cooke, Rachel Stauffer, Vanna Kelly, Kelsea Cooke (Ryan’s sister), Callie Bellwoar and Julianna Duff each adding an individual win.
Vanna Kelly, a junior, won the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 17.38 seconds, and her sister, senior Ava Kelly, finished second in 1:21.92. Vanna Kelly was also second to Duff in the 100 breaststroke.
“The 100 fly is my best event, and it went really well,” said Vanna Kelly, a 16-year-old resident of the Marmora section of Upper Township. “It went really well, and the time was good. I don’t really swim the breaststroke, but I gave it a shot in the dark and did a pretty good race.
“I would say we have a really good team, and we should do some amazing things. (Ocean City) Coach (Ian) Keyser is the most supportive coach. He really knows how to build a team.”
Petrov won the 200 freestyle by more than four seconds in 2:30.49 and returned to take the 100 freestyle by just more than two seconds in 1:08.43.
Besides Petrov, sisters Ryan and Kelsea Cooke, Duff and Stauffer also had two relay wins apiece.
“We definitely had improvements in times today,” Keyser said. “We had a really tough practice on Saturday, but the girls swam well. It’s important to get in meet shape and to feel good in the big meets and playoffs.
“We switched it up with the girls swimming different events. It’s important to swim in any event, not just your best event.”
Neal won the boys 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Kelly took the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Pat Armstrong and Matt Woodside also had individual wins for O.C., and Neal, Nick Bianchi, Woodside and Armstrong also had two relay victories apiece.
Absegami’s Adam Bailey edged Pat Armstrong in the 200 freestyle by less than a second. Armstrong won the 100 butterfly by more than four seconds, and Bailey was second.
“The 200 was a little upset, and it wasn’t my best time,” said Armstrong, a 16-year-old junior from Longport. “I’m coming off ankle surgery, and I’ve been back three weeks. I got angry and then had my best time of the season in the 100 fly. I’d say the 100 free and the 100 fly are my best events.”
Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said it’s a goal for the team to get better each meet.
“We definitely had a lot of time drops today,” McGrath said. “We’re a little beat up (from training). We’re doing well with the work we’re putting in at this point.”
Absegami’s Bailey and Joey Sica each finished first and second in their individual events. The Braves’ 400 freestyle relay team of Alex Locke, Derek Pham, Myles Smalls and Bailey placed third.
Absegami’s Sarah Ghazaz finished third in the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:34.98. Ghazaz, Abigail Reed, Stephanie Ruales and Isabella Destefano finished third for the Braves in the 400 freestyle relay.
Jim Winkler, the coach of the Absegami girls and boys teams, was sick Monday and missed the meet.
“Ocean City has tremendous programs, both boys and girls, and we think we’re on the right track to get to that point,” Absegami assistant coach Bill Bradley said. “It helps our times to swim teams like Ocean City. That’s how strong we want our programs to be one day.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
