Dante Edwardi struck out four and allowed four hits in five innings to lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 7-4 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

The Fighting Clan (12-7) is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Duke McCarron went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs for the Red Raiders (9-9). Colin Thompson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Evan Taylor tripled and had an RBI. Shawn Repetti singled and scored. The game was tied after three innings, but Ocean City scored three in the fourth to win it.

Benedetto Andreoli struck out three in the loss. He also singled and had two RBIs for Vineland. Xavier Cortez and Yoan Feliz each scored once.

No. 7 (6) Bishop Eustace 2, No. 6 (3) St. Augustine 0: Jack Kirchner pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out 15 for the Crusaders (13-6).

Raffaele Rogers hits a solo homer. Vincent Panvini went 2 for 2 with a run.

For the Hermits (14-5), CJ Furey struck out three in five innings. He also doubled. Ryan Williams and Dom D'Ottavio each singled. Bishop Eustace scored a run in the fifth and sixth inning.

St. Augustine is No. 6 in the Elite 11. Bishop Eustace is ranked seventh.

(7) Cherry Hill West, No. 8 (8) Buena Reg. 1: Jaxon Casdia struck out 13 and allowed just two hits in five innings for Cherry Hill West (12-4), which scored three in the second inning.

Zach Strouse singled in Cole Shover for Buena (17-2). Strouse struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Allen Adkins and Tre Carano each singles.

Other games

Cedar Creek 10, Atlantic City 0: The host Pirates (16-4) scored nine runs in the first three innings, and ended the game on the 10-run rule with a run in the fifth.

Tyler McCorriston went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Cedar Creek, and Josh DiFilippo was 1 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Justin Eifert and winning pitcher Adam Smith both went 2 for 3. Ryan Manning was 1 for 2 with three runs. Smith went four innings and allowed one hit, with four strikeouts and no walks. DiFilippo worked one inning and struck out three.

The Vikings dropped to 3-14.

ACIT 14, Pleasantville 8: Angel Mojica and Logan Ruga each doubled, had three runs and two RBIs for the Red Hawks (6-10).

Wilfredo Lugo went 3 for 5 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Carmine Sausto went 2 for 4 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Kevin Reyes homered and had three RBIs.

Christofer Maldonado went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Pleasantville (5-11). Joshue Matos went 2 for with a double and two runs. Darian Prensa went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Hammonton 13, St. Joseph 4: Jaiden Franchetti struck out two in 2 2/3 innings for the win.

Gavin West went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Matt McAleer went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs. Kole Bagnell went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Austin Schoell and Paul Kalani each singled and scored twice.

Gavin Ramsi went 2 for 3 with two runs for the Wildcats (6-10). Jimmy Mantuano, Lucas Middleman and Ty Powell each had an RBI. Nick Melchiore singled and scored once.