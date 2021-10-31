Ocean City and Mainland to meet in a first round playoff matchup

Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1)

Overbrook (5) at Hillside (4)

Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3)

Boundbrook (7) at Bernards (2)

How do public school teams qualify for the playoffs? How is their seeding determined?

The answer is a bit complicated.

Public schools qualified for the postseason based on their United Power Ranking (UPR), which is determined primarily by a team’s record and its strength of schedule.

The schools with the 16 best UPRs in each North Jersey and South Jersey public school enrollment group will qualified for the playoffs.

Those two 16 team sections were divided into four eight-team sub-sections, primarily according to their UPR and results of head-to-head matchups. The two South Jersey subsections are entitled South Jersey and Central Jersey. The winners of these two sections will meet in Regional title games.

Undefeated teams automatically qualify for the postseason regardless of their UPR. Winless teams cannot qualify for the postseason.

All Non-Public teams can compete in the playoffs if they elect to. The state Non-Public A and Non-Public B brackets are seeded by a committee.

