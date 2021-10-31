Ocean City and Mainland to meet in a first round playoff matchup; St. Augustine is No. 2 seed in Non-Public A

The Ocean City and Mainland Regional high school football teams will renew their rivalry in the playoffs next weekend.
Seventh-seeded Mainland will meet No. 2 seed Ocean City in a South Jersey Group IV first round game. Millville (7-1) is the No. 1 seed in the section.
Ocean City (9-0) beat Mainland (4-5) 34-6 earlier this season.
Meanwhile, two more local rivals will meet in a first round game. Top-seeded Cedar Creek (9-0) will host No. 8 seed Absegami (3-6) in a South Jersey Group III matchup.
A dozen Press-area public schools made the playoffs. Here are the pairings for brackets involving Press-area public school teams (local games in bold).
Three Press-area non-public teams made the postseason. All non-public schools made the postseason. The Non-Public brackets were seeded by a New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association committee Sunday.
What follows are the brackets:
Central Jersey Group V
New Brunswick (8) at Hillsborough (1)
Williamstown (5) at Southern Regional (4)
Eastern (5) at North Brunswick (3)
Egg Harbor Township (7) at Cherokee (2)
South Jersey Group IV
Toms River South (8) at Millville (1)
Central Regional (5) at Pennsauken (4)
Freehold Borough (6) at Long Branch (3)
Mainland Regional (7) at Ocean City (2)
Central Jersey Group IV
Highstown (8) at Winslow Township (1)
Timber Creek (5) at Colts Neck (4)
Clearview (6) at Lacey Township (3)
Hammonton (7) at Shawnee (2)
South Jersey Group III
Absegami (8) at Cedar Creek (1)
Rahway (5) at Somerville (4)
Ewing (6) at Delsea Regional (3)
Hopewell Valley (5) at Wall Township (2)
Central Jersey Group III
Oakcrest (8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (1)
Delran (5) at Burlington Township (4)
Holmdel (6) at Manasquan (3)
Triton (7) at Woodrow Wilson (2)
Central Jersey Group II
Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1)
Overbrook (5) at Hillside (4)
Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3)
Boundbrook (7) at Bernards (2)
State Non-Public A
Bergen Catholic (1) Bye
Notre Dame (9) at Donovan Catholic (8)
St. John Vianney (12) at Seton Hall Prep (5)
Pope John XXIII (13) at St. Peter’s Prep (4)
Paul VI (11) at Don Bosco Prep (6)
Camden Catholic (10) at Delbarton (7)
St. Augustine Prep (2) bye
State Non-Public B
Immaculata (8) at DePaul (1)
Holy Spirit (5) at Hudson Catholic (4)
St. Thomas Aquinas (6) at St. Joseph (3)
Morris Catholic (7) at Red Bank Catholic (2)
How do public school teams qualify for the playoffs? How is their seeding determined?
The answer is a bit complicated.
Public schools qualified for the postseason based on their United Power Ranking (UPR), which is determined primarily by a team’s record and its strength of schedule.
The schools with the 16 best UPRs in each North Jersey and South Jersey public school enrollment group will qualified for the playoffs.
Those two 16 team sections were divided into four eight-team sub-sections, primarily according to their UPR and results of head-to-head matchups. The two South Jersey subsections are entitled South Jersey and Central Jersey. The winners of these two sections will meet in Regional title games.
Undefeated teams automatically qualify for the postseason regardless of their UPR. Winless teams cannot qualify for the postseason.
All Non-Public teams can compete in the playoffs if they elect to. The state Non-Public A and Non-Public B brackets are seeded by a committee.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.