Ocean City and Mainland projected to meet in a first round playoff matchup

The Ocean City and Mainland Regional high school football teams will renew their rivalry in the playoffs next weekend.
The two teams will meet in a South Jersey Group IV first round game, according to the United Power Rankings released by Gridiron New Jersey on Saturday night.
Ocean City (9-0) beat Mainland (4-5) 34-6 earlier this season.
Meanwhile, two more local rivals will meet in a first round game. Cedar Creek (9-0) will host Absegami (3-6) in a South Jersey Group III matchup.
Here are the unofficial pairings for brackets involving Press-area teams (local games in bold).
The playoff fields will be come official Sunday. The Non-Public brackets will be seeded by a committee Sunday.
Group V
Central Jersey
New Brunswick (8) at Hillsborough (1)
Williamstown (5) at Southern Regional (4)
Eastern (5) at North Brunswick (3)
Egg Harbor Township (7) at Cherokee (2)
Group IV
South Jersey
Toms River South (8) at Millville (1)
Central Regional (5) at Pennsauken (4)
Freehold Borough (6) at Long Branch (3)
Mainland Regional (7) at Ocean City (2)
Central Jersey Group IV
Highstown (8) at Winslow Township (1)
Timber Creek (5) at Colts Neck (4)
Clearview (6) at Lacey Township (3)
Hammonton (7) at Shawnee (2)
South Jersey Group III
Absegami (8) at cedar Creek (1)
Rahway (5) at Somerville (4)
Ewing (6) at del;sea Regional (3)
Hopewell Valley (5) at Wall Township (2)
Central Jersey Group III
Oakcrest (8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (1)
Delran (5) at Burlington Township (4)
Holmdel (6) at Manasquan (3)
Triton (7) at Woodrow Wilson (2)
South Jersey Group II
Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1)
Overbrook (5) at Hillside (4)
Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3)
Boundbrook (7) at Bernards (2)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.