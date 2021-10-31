Ocean City and Mainland projected to meet in a first round playoff matchup

The Ocean City and Mainland Regional high school football teams will renew their rivalry in the playoffs next weekend.

The two teams will meet in a South Jersey Group IV first round game, according to the United Power Rankings released by Gridiron New Jersey on Saturday night.

Ocean City (9-0) beat Mainland (4-5) 34-6 earlier this season.

Meanwhile, two more local rivals will meet in a first round game. Cedar Creek (9-0) will host Absegami (3-6) in a South Jersey Group III matchup.

Here are the unofficial pairings for brackets involving Press-area teams (local games in bold).

The playoff fields will be come official Sunday. The Non-Public brackets will be seeded by a committee Sunday.

Group V

Central Jersey

New Brunswick (8) at Hillsborough (1)

Williamstown (5) at Southern Regional (4)

Eastern (5) at North Brunswick (3)

Egg Harbor Township (7) at Cherokee (2)

Group IV

South Jersey