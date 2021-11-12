Ocean City 11-0 after beating Long Branch 45-10

OCEAN CITY — It is not an easy task for defenses to stop Sean Mazzitelli and Jacob Wilson
On Friday, it was nearly impossible.
Mazzitelli and Wilson each rushed for more than 100 yards to lead the second-seeded and undefeated Ocean City High School football team to a 45-10 victory over third-seeded Long Branch in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal game at Carey Stadium.
The Red Raiders (11-0), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, will play at top-seeded Millville next Friday for the sectional title. The Thunderbolts (8-1) are ranked No. 5. Long Branch fell to 7-2.
Mazzitelli finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson, who recently returned from a foot injury that sidelined him early in the season, added 136 yards and a score. Both are seniors.
“It’s crazy. There are not many teams you can sub out running backs like that and get the same results,” said Wilson, 17, of Ocean City. “It’s rare. And we got it.”
Mazzitelli and Wilson praised the offensive line.
“It all starts up front,” said Mazzitelli, 17, of Ocean City. “You see how dominant the line is. We went into the trenches. And that is credit to the O-line. … They set the tone at the line of scrimmage. And that is why all these running backs are having success.”
Ocean City coach Kevin Smith agreed, saying the offensive line set the tone and calling Mazzitelli and Wilson “really hard runners.”
“They gave Sean and Jacob holes to run through, and (the two running backs) know how to finish runs,” Smith said. “That was a wonderful thing to see.”
Each team only had one possession in the first quarter, and most of the time the Red Raiders were on offense. Ocean City ran 23 plays. The drive, which included four false-start penalties that hurt the Red Raiders’ chances of easy first downs and possibly scoring a touchdown, resulted in Brendan McGonigle’ 38-yard field goal. That entire drive, which started with about 10 minutes left in the first quarter, ended early in the second quarter.
Mazzitelli rushed for 28 yards on the drive, and quarterback Riley Gunnels threw for 43 yards.
“Penalties have been our kryptonite this whole (season),” Mazzitelli said. “We have to clean it up. Next week is the week to clean it up. It’s unacceptable.”
But the offense was quick to attack again after that opening drive. Ocean City scored on each drive after that.
“Well, we just had to come together,” Wilson said. “We knew they were going to hit. We knew they were going to punch. We just had to eat it and punch back. We had to punch back harder.”
Long Branch attempted a fake punt on the Red Raiders’ 4-yard-line. The punter, from the end zone, threw a pass that fell incomplete. One play later, Mazzitelli ran it in for the score, giving the Red Raiders a 10-0 lead
On the ensuing drive, Long Branch marched to the Red Raiders’ 1. But a false start pushed the visitors back, which resulted in Wesley Garcia’s 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 10-3.
With 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the second quarter, Ocean City went 79 yards in just over three minutes to extend its lead to 17-3. Gunnels, who threw for 32 yards on the drive, connected with Taylor Eget for a 10-yard score.
“We just got better as the game went along,” Smith said.
Mazzitelli started the third quarter with a 30-yard run. That led to Gunnels’ 2-yard score. Mazzitelli rushed for a 29-yard TD late in the third quarter that helped extend the lead to 31-10.
When the Red Raiders got the ball again, Gunnels rushed 18 yards to the Long Branch 1 before scoring on the next play, giving Ocean City a 38-10 lead. Mazzitelli had an interception late in the fourth quarter. Wilson, who had just rushed for 33 yards, capped the scoring with a 32-yard run.
Wilson said this team is the first team to reach 11 wins in program history. But he knows that wasn’t the goal this year.
“We can’t overlook that and need to just stay humble and prepare going into next week,” Wilson said.
“We are pumped up,” Mazzitelli said. “One more game. One more game and bring it home. … We aren’t backing down from anybody. We can compete with anybody.”
Millville defeated Pennsauken 50-15 in its semifinal Friday. The Thunderbolts have plenty of playmakers and are also one of the best teams in South Jersey.
“Millville is not a good team, they are a great team,” Smith said. “That is a great football team. That is one of the best football teams I’ve seen in a while. Obviously, we have some things we have to figure out. But I’m going to enjoy (Friday’s victory).
“These are an awesome group of kids. Every week they just impress me with their approach. I’m proud to coach them.”
GALLERY: Ocean City advances to the South Jersey Group IV title game
Long Branch vs Ocean City football game
Ocean City vs. Long Branch
