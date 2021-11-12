Ocean City 11-0 after beating Long Branch 45-10

Ocean City coach Kevin Smith agreed, saying the offensive line set the tone and calling Mazzitelli and Wilson “really hard runners.”

“They gave Sean and Jacob holes to run through, and (the two running backs) know how to finish runs,” Smith said. “That was a wonderful thing to see.”

Each team only had one possession in the first quarter, and most of the time the Red Raiders were on offense. Ocean City ran 23 plays. The drive, which included four false-start penalties that hurt the Red Raiders’ chances of easy first downs and possibly scoring a touchdown, resulted in Brendan McGonigle’ 38-yard field goal. That entire drive, which started with about 10 minutes left in the first quarter, ended early in the second quarter.

Mazzitelli rushed for 28 yards on the drive, and quarterback Riley Gunnels threw for 43 yards.

“Penalties have been our kryptonite this whole (season),” Mazzitelli said. “We have to clean it up. Next week is the week to clean it up. It’s unacceptable.”

But the offense was quick to attack again after that opening drive. Ocean City scored on each drive after that.