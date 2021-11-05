 Skip to main content
Ocean City 10-0 after beating Mainland
top story
Mainland vs Ocean City football game

Ocean City’s Jacob Wilson tries to break free from Mainland’s Noah Torres during their playoff game Friday night. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

OCEAN CITY — When he returned from an early-season foot injury, all Jacob Wilson wanted to do was what his Ocean City high school teammates had done for him.

Wilson and Sean Mazzitelli combined to rush for nearly 300 yards as the undefeated Red Raiders beat Mainland Regional 41-7 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal Friday night.

Wilson carried 22 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Mazzitelli rushed 19 times for 153 yards and two scores.

“Honestly, we’re both tough running backs,” Wilson said. “We’re experienced. We’ve been doing it since we were kids. We grew up together. We’ve split the backfield for all our lives. We’re a powerful duo.”

Friday’s game was Wilson’s second back since he sprained his left foot in the second game of the season. He missed six games with the injury. Wilson had rushed for 285 yards in the season’s first two games.

“When I got hurt, the team picked me up for six or seven weeks,” he said. “When I came back, a couple of our other players were hurt, so I’m picking our team up. We’re coming together.”

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Wilson also made an impact on special teams Friday. His blocked punt early in the third quarter turned the game in Ocean City’s favor for good.

“He’s a dynamic football player,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I know we can trust him to be a great player and big games.”

Ocean City, ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11, advances to play at home next Friday against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Freehold Borough and third-seeded Long Branch.

The Ocean City-Mainland game was one of the more intriguing of this weekend’s first-round playoff matchups.

It was the fifth time since 2019 that No. 7 seed Mainland (4-6) and second-seeded Ocean City (10-0) had played. The Red Raiders have won four of those contests.

These schools, located across the bay from each other, are rivals in every sport, but it’s especially big when they meet on the football field.

Mainland stayed close for two quarters on a clear, chilly night. Ja’Briel Mace (18 carries for 98 yards) ran up the middle for a 52-yard TD just before halftime to cut Ocean City’s lead to 14-7.

“At halftime, we just had to take a second to think about what we were doing,” Wilson said. “We knew we could beat (Mainland), but we just had to go play-by-play.”

What the Red Raiders said at halftime provide immediate benefits. Wilson blocked a punt on Mainland’s first possession of the second half. The Red Raiders recovered the football at the Mustangs’ 23-yard line.

Wilson had penetrated the Mainland backfield on the Mustangs’ two punts in the first half, but he was in charge of containment, so he didn’t try to block the kick. On this one, he didn’t hold back.

“The punter was taking too long,” Wilson said, “so I just went up there and blocked it.”

Two plays after the block, Mazzitelli scored on a 6-yard run to make it 21-7 Ocean City.

While Mazzitelli and Wilson took care of the offense, Ocean City got contributions from multiple players on defense and special teams.

Defensive back Charley Cossaboone picked off a pass to set up Ocean City’s first touchdown.

Senior linebacker Zach Mazzitelli (Sean’s twin brother) and lineman CJ Conti each had two tackles for losses. Zach Holt also blocked a punt for the Red Raiders.

Ocean City relied on the running of Wilson and Mazzitelli to clinch the victory in the fourth quarter. They alternated carries on Ocean City’s final possession, a 10-play 70-yard drive that ended with quarterback Riley Gunnels’ 6-yard TD run.

“It’s the reflection on the offense line with how many running backs are having success,” Mazzitelli said. “We just put our head down and run straight. Me and Jacob feed off each other’s energy. We love when one of us has success, and it showed tonight.”

Scoring

Mainland Regional;0 7 0 0-7

Ocean City;7 7 7 20-41

FIRST QUARTER

OC-Wilson 11 run (McGonigle kick)

SECOND QUARTER

OC-Hoag 14 run (McGonigle kick)

ML-Mace 52 run (Panas kick)

THIRD QUARTER

OC-Mazzitelli 6 run (McGonigle kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

OC-Mazzitelli 8 run (kick blocked)

OC-Wilson 21 run (McGonigle kick)

OC-Gunnels 6 run (McGonigle kick)

