Ocean City 10-0 after beating Mainland

“He’s a dynamic football player,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I know we can trust him to be a great player and big games.”

Ocean City, ranked No. 2 in The Press’ Elite 11, advances to play at home next Friday against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Freehold Borough and third-seeded Long Branch.

The Ocean City-Mainland game was one of the more intriguing of this weekend’s first-round playoff matchups.

It was the fifth time since 2019 that No. 7 seed Mainland (4-6) and second-seeded Ocean City (10-0) had played. The Red Raiders have won four of those contests.

These schools, located across the bay from each other, are rivals in every sport, but it’s especially big when they meet on the football field.

Mainland stayed close for two quarters on a clear, chilly night. Ja’Briel Mace (18 carries for 98 yards) ran up the middle for a 52-yard TD just before halftime to cut Ocean City’s lead to 14-7.

“At halftime, we just had to take a second to think about what we were doing,” Wilson said. “We knew we could beat (Mainland), but we just had to go play-by-play.”