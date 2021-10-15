O'Brien scores two as Oakcrest boys soccer upsets O.C.

Oakcrest High School’s Jack O’Brien scored a goal in each half as the Falcons boys soccer team upset visiting Ocean City 2-1 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. The Falcons improved to 4-6-1.John Lindsay scored in the second half for Ocean City to cut the lead to 2-1. O.C. (10-3), ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, beat Oakcrest 6-1 on Sept. 27.

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Wildwood Catholic 2: Evan Shoffler scored two goals for the visiting Caper Tigers (7-4-2) and Troy Genaro had a goal and two assists. Miguel Valencia, Destin Gomes and Andrew Weber each added a goal and an assist, and Anderson Ryan scored one goal and had one save in goal. For Wildwood Catholic (1-10), Jimmy Kane and David Del Conte each scored a goal, and JP Arena made seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pinelands Regional 9, Lakewood 1: Kamryn Borden and Paige Rochesky each had a goal and an assist for visiting Pinelands (8-7). Abbey Romanek, Akayla Palmucci, Alyssa Ruland, Ava Plaia, Brianna Cataffo, Julia Morrin and Olivia Neilsen each added a goal, and Paige Lane had an assist. Hayley Dougherty made two saves for the win. Yasmin Benitez scored for Lakewood (0-13) and Amy Krysa made nine saves.