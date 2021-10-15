O'Brien scores two as Oakcrest boys soccer upsets O.C.

Oakcrest High School’s Jack O’Brien scored a goal in each half as the Falcons boys soccer team upset visiting Ocean City 2-1 on Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. The Falcons improved to 4-6-1.John Lindsay scored in the second half for Ocean City to cut the lead to 2-1. O.C. (10-3), ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, beat Oakcrest 6-1 on Sept. 27.
Lower Cape May Regional 7, Wildwood Catholic 2: Evan Shoffler scored two goals for the visiting Caper Tigers (7-4-2) and Troy Genaro had a goal and two assists. Miguel Valencia, Destin Gomes and Andrew Weber each added a goal and an assist, and Anderson Ryan scored one goal and had one save in goal. For Wildwood Catholic (1-10), Jimmy Kane and David Del Conte each scored a goal, and JP Arena made seven saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pinelands Regional 9, Lakewood 1: Kamryn Borden and Paige Rochesky each had a goal and an assist for visiting Pinelands (8-7). Abbey Romanek, Akayla Palmucci, Alyssa Ruland, Ava Plaia, Brianna Cataffo, Julia Morrin and Olivia Neilsen each added a goal, and Paige Lane had an assist. Hayley Dougherty made two saves for the win. Yasmin Benitez scored for Lakewood (0-13) and Amy Krysa made nine saves.
Delsea Regional 5, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Deanna Cole, Brooke Clark and Danielle Johnson each had a goal and an assist for visiting Delsea (11-4). Hannah Colanta-Jones had nine saves for the win. Julia Tola made 11 saves for OLMA (5-8-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Buena Regional 1, Camden Tech 0: Maria Mazzoni scored the only goal of the game for host Buena (5-10-1) in the first half of the nonleague game. Jadarys Morales recorded the shutout with six saves. Camden Tech dropped to 4-7-1.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 10, Pleasantville 0: OLMA (5-5-1) got two goals from Addison Melo and a goal apiece from Shannon Kavanagh and Mackenzie Simonin to lead 4-0 at halftime. Simonin added two second-half goals, and Olivia Fiocchi, Isabella Infranco, Carley Volkmann and Isabella Losada each scored once. Mello, Kavanagh and Summer Rusciano each had assists. Elizabeth Giamboy made two saves for the shutout. Thalia Rodriguez had 10 saves the visiting Pleasantville (1-11).
Wildwood 2, Lower Cape May Regional 1: Kaydence Oakley scored a goal in each half to lead host Wildwood (7-6) in the nonleague game. Kalei Budney assisted on both goals. Imene Fathi made 15 saves for the win. For Lower (3-9), Joanna Bonney scored in the first half, and Kaia Ray made 11 saves.
Atlantic Christian 1, Pilgrim Academy 1: Alicia O’Donnell scored for host Atlantic Christian (7-1-2), and Taylor Sutton made 14 saves. Bella Parise had a goal for Pilgrim, and Dayna Steinman made 17 stops.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Hammonton 0: The scores were 25-22 and 25-23. Madison Palek had three kills and three blocks for the host Villagers (8-5) and Reagan Rambo had three kills. Ava Barasso contributed seven assists, three service points and three aces, and Sophia Sacco had three service points and three aces. Ivy Jaep contributed three digs, three service points and three aces, and Miranda Holder had two service points and two aces. Hammonton fell to 8-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Egg Harbor Township 5, Atlantic City 0: Singles-Jamie Theophall d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Theophall d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-2, 6-1; Tiffany Tran d. Cecelia Marota 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles-Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert d. Rosie Miltenberger-Maria Dela Pena 6-0, 6-0; Ema Cadacio-Leona Lam d. Mia Morota-Lauren Fox 6-0, 6-0.
Records-AC 3-14; EHT 14-3.
