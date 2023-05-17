Freshman Sklyer Sukovich pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 in four innings to lead the Oakcrest High School softball team to a 19-0 victory over Pleasantville in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Wednesday.

Carly Angelo went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and three runs for Oakcrest (10-7). Dakota Miranda went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Michaela Hearn went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Trinity Brown had four runs and two RBIs. Mia Priestley had two RBIs and a run. Sukovich added a run an an RBI.

The Greyhounds (2-15) committed six errors.

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals

No. 11 St. Joseph 3, Ocean City 0: Ava Fisher struck out 15 and allowed just two hits to earn the win.

Macie Jacquet was 2 for 3 with a run. Jenna Calchi, Bella Davis and Kylie Tomlin each had a RBI. Abby Willis singled and scored. The Wildcats (11-5) are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Jessica Mooney struck out eight in six innings for Ocean City (18-8). MacKenzee Segich and Annabelle Shumski each had a hit.

Other games

Middle Twp. 5, ACIT 0: Gabby Cruz struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in a complete game.

She also had three triples and three RBIs. Sophia Nemeth went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Panthers (11-10). Lily Vogel went 2 for 4 with two runs. Armani Mejia and Charlotte Romberger each singled and scored.

Samantha Passalaqua singled for ACIT (8-12). Sarah LoVullo pitched a complete game and struck out three.

Our Lady of Mercy 15, Absegami 4: Emma Douglas struck out 11 and allowed seven hits in six innings for the win.

She also had two RBIs. Samantha Mazzone homered and had two RBIs for the Villagers (11-11). Tori Wareham went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Kayla Jackson went 2 for 4 with two runs. Destiny Ragsdale went 3 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Riley Storms had two runs and an RBI.

Victoria Smith struck out four in three innings for Absegami (11-11).

Buena Reg. 6, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Anna Sheridan struck out 11 and allowed no hits in five innings to earn the win.

Sheridan and Jamirah Roberts each went 2 for 3 with a homer. Jadarys Morales, Laylah Collins and Camryn Johnson each singled and scored.

Rebecca Baldwin singled in Renata Riesenberg for the Caper Tigers (10-11).

Cedar Creek 12, Millville 9: Elaina Portalatin went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for the Pirates (7-12).

Abby Messina went 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Liz Martin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Kelsey McFadden and Ella Marano each scored twice. Portalatin struck out two in 5 2/3 innings. The Pirates scored eight in the second inning.

Isabella Musey doubled to go with two RBIs and a run for Millville (8-12). Brooke Joslin went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Savanna Hadley doubled, drove in three runs and scored one. Kendall Sooy scored twice. Isabella Musey pitched complete game and struck out two.

Mainland Reg. 15, Atlantic City 2: Bella D'Agostino struck out seven and allowed just three hits in four innings to earn the win.

Rayna Molina went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for Mainland (8-9). Farley O'Brien singled an had two RBIs. Isabella Scittina and Joslyn Adams each scored three. Denver Obermeyer scored twice and had an RBI. Ava Jamison scored twice.

Jojo Mejia and Kayla Barrie each had an RBI for Atlantic City (5-14). Maria Conroy and Kendra Levine each scored once.

Southern Reg. 14, Cinnaminson 6: Leah Morrin went 5 for 5 with three doubles, four runs and three RBIs for the Rams (14-7). Emily Evans struck out eight in a complete game to earn the win. Kylie Roberts went 2 for 5 with three runs and an RBI. Madison Groschel-Klein went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Evans added two RBIs.

Grace McDonough went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Cinnaminson (17-4).

Cape May Tech 17, Bridgeton 1: Kayleigh Vallese went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Hawks (5-12).

Marley Wetzel went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Brianna McNair added two RBIs and two runs. Amanda Daino scored three, and Johanna Longstreet scored twice. Longstreet also was the winning pitcher. Audrey Simmerman drove in three runs and scored two.

Bridgeton fell to 0-16.

Wall Twp. 10, Pinelands Reg. 0: Haley McArthur went 2 for 3 with a homer two RBIs and two runs for Wall (14-7).

Emily Gill went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Nina D'Apolito went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run.

Pinelands fell to 10-8.