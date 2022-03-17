 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Oakcrest wrestling twins Hunter, Hogan Horsey commit to Division I Rider

Hogan Horsey

Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey wrestles Lenape Valley's Daniel Haws at 126 pounds at the state individual wrestling tournament in Atlantic City earlier this month. 

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Oakcrest High School wrestling coach Dillon Hammond called Hunter and Hogan Horsey a package deal because the standout twins are always together both on and off the mat.

"They go everywhere together," Hammond said.

That's even more true now as the brothers, both senior wrestlers for the Falcons, committed recently to Rider University, an NCAA Division I program in Lawrence Township, Mercer County. Both received partial academic and athletic scholarships.

Hayden Horsey, their older brother who graduated from Oakcrest in 2020, and Sean Foley (Barnegat) are on the wrestling team at Rider. St. Augustine senior D'Amani Almodovar and Lower Cape May Regional junior Brock Zurawski are also committed to wrestle for the Broncos.

"It was a combination between all my friends going there, all the South Jersey guys are going up there, my brother goes there and I love (Rider coach John) Hangey," Hunter said. "I'm just looking forward to wrestling at the next level with my friends."

Kingsway Regional graduates Quinn Kinner, a two-time state champion in high school, McKenzie Bell, who placed in the top eight three times at states, Matt Hoelke (Highland Regional), who placed second in the states in 2021, Travis Layton (Woodstown), Isaac Dean (Shawnee) and Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) are some of the other South Jersey standouts at Rider. 

Kinner and Richie Koehler (Christian Brothers Academy) are wrestling in the NCAA Division I Championships from Thursday to Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Both won Mid-American Conference titles.

The success of the program is another reason for their decision.

"The coaching staff is amazing," Hogan said. "All of them are awesome guys. My buddies are going there. Some of my buddies are there. I feel like it will be more South Jersey-oriented. I feel like they are getting a lot of South Jersey guys up there. It's going to be great.

"They are on a steady rise up. A steady increase, and I love that. ... It's just a program that is growing and getting bigger so fast. It just amazes me."

But most importantly, Hunter and Hogan are reuniting with their older brother, Hayden. All three Horseys wrestled together for two seasons at Oakcrest.

"My whole family is excited we will be together," said Hunter, adding staying in the state is great. "I have a close family, so they will all come over to watch the matches. It makes it easier for everybody. I've always wanted to wrestle for New Jersey and represent (New Jersey) at NCAAs and bigger tournaments."

Hunter and Hogan were in talks with other programs, such as The College of New Jersey. But, it was an easy decision to wrestle for the Broncs, the twins said. 

"It's so exciting," Hogan said. "It is a dream come true. Rider, it's just where my heart wanted to go. Just something about it. The coaches, my brother (Hayden), my friends. It was the best move for us."

Hunter went 42-4 this season, and won the District 32 title on his 18th birthday Feb. 19. It was his first district title after having lost in the finals as a freshman and sophomore. Hunter also placed second at the Region 8 tournament at 132 pounds, and advanced to states for the third time in his career. He will graduate with a 105-22 record. 

Hogan went 38-6 this season. He finished second at District 32 and third at Region 8 at 126. He advanced to the state tournament for the second time. Hogan won the District 30 title as a sophomore, and finishes his career 81-17.

Last season, he only had five matches due to the COVID-shortened season and had just six as a freshman as he was behind Hunter in the same weight class.

The twins each won Manalapan Invitational titles in December.

Both are talented wrestlers and confident that will carry over to the next level. Hogan plans to redshirt his freshman year, and get stronger and develop more. Both know they need to work hard.

"D-I is the best of the best,"' Hammond said. "So, it will definitely be tough, but I think they will get better as they are there."

Hammond was an assistant at Absegami before taking the head coach position at Oakcrest this season. He knew the twins before, but "it was cool being with them each day."

"It's awesome," Hammond said. "I'm really happy for them. ... I'm going to miss them, but I am excited for them, and I know they are going to do great."

+2 
Hunter Horsey headshot

Hunter Horsey (both names needed)
+2 
Hogan Hosey headshot

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

