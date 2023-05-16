Alonso Neri-Canegalli and Parth Brahmbhatt each won their singles matches Tuesday to lead the Oakcrest High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League match.
In second singles, Neri-Canegalli defeated Evan Landis 6-1, 6-2. In third singles, Brahmbhatt beat Brody Zuccarello 6-1, 6-0. The Falcons improved to 2-11.
In first doubles, the Crusaders' Jack Brown and Chuckie Clunn defeated Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez and Raynardo Tabana 4-6, 7-5, 10-1. In second doubles, the Crusaders' James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich beat Cade Vodges and Jack Regior 6-1, 6-1.
Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-11.
Singles: Chris Papadgeorgio WC d. Thomas Pham 7-5, 6-2; Alons Neri-Canegalli O d. Evan Landis 6-1, 6-2; Parth Brahmbhatt O d. Brody Zuccarello 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Jack Brown and Chuckie Clunn WC d. Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez and Raynardo Tabana 4-6, 7-5, 10-1; James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich, O d.Vodges, Cade and Jack Regior 6-1, 6-1
Records: Oakcrest 2-11; Wildwood Catholic 2-11
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 3, No. 9 Middle Twp. 2
Singles: Alex Wise, MR d. Simon Hardin 6-0, 6-1; Chris Guillen MR d. Steve Berrodin 6-1, 6-4; Saketh Agava MR d. Justin Wen 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
Doubles: Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas MT d. Ben Rosenberg and Tristan Miller 7-6 (7-0), 6-4; Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen MT d. Liam Angelo and Kussh Patel 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)
Records: Mainland 14-2; Middle 11-5
Atlantic City 5, Absegami 0
Singles: Antonio Strafella d. Colin Morrissey 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Jeronimo Ruiz d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-2; Reed Burns d. Arib Osmany 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Fardin Uddoullah and Asif Siddiquei d. Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Nakib Jalal and Mahir Shahriar d. Benjamin Fitzgerald and Harsh Patel 6-2, 6-2
Records: Atlantic City 2-11; Absegami 2-10
Vineland 5, Bridgeton 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Rene Barragan 6-0, 6-0; Dev Patel d. Angel Hernandez 6-2, 6-0; Lawrence Hill d. Uriel Perez 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel d. Roberto Hernandez and Pedro Garcia 6-2, 6-2; Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro d. Ray Sylejmani and Elmer Santiago 6-0, 6-2
Records: Vineland 14-5; Bridgeton 6-7
No. 8 Cumberland Reg. 5, Triton Reg. 0
Singles: Samuel Falk d. William Ahrens 6-0, 6-0; Luke Fischer d. Tristyn Malone 6-1, 6-0; Perry Stanger d. Tirth Patel 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Blake Modri and Asher Kennedy d. Lukas Smith and Brennan Zabala 6-0, 6-0; Chase Sheppard and Angel Perez d. Cole Durham and Sean Gorski 6-0, 6-0
Records: Cumberland 19-1; Triton 6-12-1
Millville 5, Cedar Creek 0
Singles: Matthew Sooy d. Kyle O'Connor 6-3, 6-4; Russell Corson d. Daniel Perez 6-1, 6-2; Paul Azari d. Owen Nowalsky 5-7, 6-2, 10-8
Doubles: Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy d. Shane Houck and Chris Lam 6-3, 6-3; John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish d. Jacob Kurtz and Josiah Morales 6-1, 6-0
Records: Millville 9-9; Cedar Creek 11-5
