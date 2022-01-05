Oakcrest sweeps boys and girls swim meets from Millville

“I think my times could have been better, but the team did pretty well considering we just came back from a break,” said Costa, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing.

“Our girls team always seems to be a young team, and this year the majority are freshmen and sophomores,” said Mitch Friedel, the Oakcrest girls and boys coach. “The new girls are getting faster, and the leaders got the places we needed to win.”

Oakcrest junior Nick Kurtanidze won the boys 100 breaststroke and was on the first two winning relay teams.

“The breaststroke is my best event,” said Kurtanidze, a 17-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “You glide and then you come up and shoot out. It’s strenuous, but it feels strong when you’re doing it.

“The team is doing very well and it was a good win. We’re all getting faster, especially the first-year swimmers.”

In the tie in the girls 200 medley relay, the Oakcrest team included Jade McCoy, Costa, Kyla Richardson and Tiffany Tran. The Millville team consisted of Reese Shepherd, Hailey Schwegel, Gabby Dimapilis and Lily Mahabir.