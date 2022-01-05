Oakcrest sweeps boys and girls swim meets from Millville

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest and Millville High School girls and boys swimming teams are smaller than some in the Cape-Atlantic League. Their meets had a few empty lanes on Wednesday, but their matchups at the George L. Hess Educational Complex had some good races.
Oakcrest won both meets. The Falcons took the girls meet 89-71, and took first place in every race to win the boys meet 97-53.
The first race, the girls 200-meter medley relay, ended up a tie as Oakcrest anchor Tiffany Tran rallied from a length back to pull even with Millville at the end. Both teams were timed in 2 minutes, 25.75 seconds.
The Oakcrest boys team improved to 3-1 overall and in the CAL National Conference. The Millville boys dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 National. The Falcons girls team earned its first victory of the season and is 1-2 overall and in the conference. The Millville girls fell to 2-2 and 1-2.
Hannah Tran (Tiffany’s sister) and Carina Costa both had individual doubles for the Oakcrest girls team. For the Falcons boys, Brian Tran (Hannah and Tiffany’s brother), Logan Barnes and Nate Ranger each had two individual wins.
Costa rallied to win the girls 200 individual medley by four inches, and she captured the 100 breaststroke by more than three seconds.
“I think my times could have been better, but the team did pretty well considering we just came back from a break,” said Costa, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing.
“Our girls team always seems to be a young team, and this year the majority are freshmen and sophomores,” said Mitch Friedel, the Oakcrest girls and boys coach. “The new girls are getting faster, and the leaders got the places we needed to win.”
Oakcrest junior Nick Kurtanidze won the boys 100 breaststroke and was on the first two winning relay teams.
“The breaststroke is my best event,” said Kurtanidze, a 17-year-old junior from Mays Landing. “You glide and then you come up and shoot out. It’s strenuous, but it feels strong when you’re doing it.
“The team is doing very well and it was a good win. We’re all getting faster, especially the first-year swimmers.”
In the tie in the girls 200 medley relay, the Oakcrest team included Jade McCoy, Costa, Kyla Richardson and Tiffany Tran. The Millville team consisted of Reese Shepherd, Hailey Schwegel, Gabby Dimapilis and Lily Mahabir.
Hannah Tran took the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and McCoy won the 100 backstroke. Richardson was first in the 100 butterfly.
For Millville, Mahabir showed her versatility by winning the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle for the Thunderbolts. Mahabir, Dimapilis, Schwegel and Shepherd also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Also for the Oakcrest boys team, David Connelly won the 50 freestyle in 29.43 and had two relay wins. Angel Alameda and Andrew Moratelli each added a relay win.
“Our boys are a small team, about 13 swimmers,” Friedel said. “But we’re pretty strong with the top guys, like Logan Barnes (a freshman), Brian Tran and Nate Ranger. The whole team is getting better.”
Millville coach Anthony Ganci was sick and the Thunderbolts were coached by assistant Brian Sloan.
“Some of our kids are missing, four boys and two girls,” Sloan said. “The kids are swimming hard and improving their times, and that’s all you can ask.”
Girls meet
Oakcrest 89, Millville 71
At George L. Hess Educational Complex, meters
200 Medley Relay - (tie) O (Jade McCoy, Carina Costa, Kyla Richardson, Tiffany Tran) and M (Reese Shepherd, Hailey Schwegel, Gabby Dimapilis, Lily Mahabir) 2:25.75; 200 Freestyle - Hannah Tran O 2:39.58; 200 IM - Costa O 2:57.23; 50 Freestyle - Mahabir M 30.75; 100 Butterfly - Richardson O 1:28.05; 100 Freestyle - H. Tran O 1:09.36; 400 Freestyle - Mahabir M 5:42.91; 200 Freestyle Relay - O (H. Tran, Cate Laroche, Costa, T. Tran) 2:11.28; 100 Backstroke - McCoy O 1:20.30; 100 Breaststroke - Costa O 1:29.44; 400 Freestyle Relay - M (Mahabir, Dimapilis, Schwegel, Shepherd) 4:58.59.
Records - Millville 2-2; Oakcrest 1-2.
Boys meet
200 Medley Relay - O (Nate Ranger, Nick Kurtanidze, Brian Tran, David Connelly) 2:10.92; 200 Freestyle - Logan Barnes O no time; 200 IM - B. Tran O 2:47.84; 50 Freestyle - Connelly O 29.43; 100 Butterfly - B. Tran O 1:11.60; 100 Freestyle - Barnes O 1:02.55; 400 Freestyle - Ranger O 5:25.11; 200 Freestyle Relay - O (Connelly, Angel Alameda, Kurtanidze, Barnes) 2:02.09; 100 Backstroke - Ranger O 1:14.22; 100 Breaststroke - Kurtanidze O 1:22.72; 400 Freestyle Relay - O (Barnes, Andrew Moratelli, Ranger, B. Tran) 4:39.51.
Records - Millville 0-5; Oakcrest 3-1.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
