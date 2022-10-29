Oakcrest shuts out Delaware Valley for 1st playoff win since 2010

MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School football coach Mike Forest held a patch from the Falcons' grass field after their first-round playoff game Saturday.

Next season, there will be a turf field in place of the grass, which Forest played on when he was a student at the school. The Falcons knew it was probably their last game on the field due to seedings.

The team wanted it to be special.

Third-seeded Oakcrest scored in the second and third quarters and dominated on defense en route to a 14-0 victory over sixth-seeded Delaware Valley in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal game. It was the Falcons' first playoff win since 2010.

Oakcrest (7-3) will play at second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven (5-4) in a semifinal game Friday.

"It feels great," said Forest, noting the team had not won a playoff game at home since about 1989. "This is the last time it's going to be on this field. I played on this field, so it's great to share that same memory with the kids."

Jaleel Williams scored a touchdown in the second quarter to open the scoring. The 185-pound, 6-foot-1 freshman running back finished with 82 yards. His score was from 5 yards out, and he blasted up the middle through multiple defenders and fought his way to the end zone.

"It felt great to win my first playoff game as a freshman," said Williams, who earned the nickname "Tank," and was called so by the announcer in the booth each time he carried the ball. "I'm just trying to keep it going."

Forest called his freshman a beast.

"I'm glad I got him," Forest said. "We are going to continue to work with him, and he will continue to get better every year. He's getting better every game. He is kicking up at the perfect time. Kicking up in the playoffs is amazing. We will keep riding his coattail and let him be the cowbell and just give him the ball."

Before his score, the Falcons had some trouble converting inside the Terriers' 10. Oakcrest quarterback Marcus Lee threw a 40-yard pass to Zicri Forest on the first play of the drive, but the ball was fumbled after the catch and Del Val recovered.

Oakcrest was stopped at the 1-yard line twice before Williams' score. Oakcrest also made it to the 6 late in the second half, but a pass was intercepted.

"The score could have definitely been up there," Mike Forest said. "We left at least 28, 35 points on the field. When we are on the goal line, we have to score. We know that as a staff, and we will fix it. We will get back to work. No blame. We just have to get together as a staff and make sure when we make this trip for the second round, we don't make the same mistakes."

But the Oakcrest defense got the ball back each time. The Falcons forced six punts, took the ball over on downs three times and had an interception. In the second quarter, Micah Whitehead deflected a pass, and Tauheed Hill made the interception.

The Terriers, from Frenchtown in Hunterdon County, had trouble generating any offense.

"It was pretty tough (not executing at the goal line), but we got it back and got our touchdowns," said Williams, who had 25 yards at halftime and rushed for 38 in the fourth quarter.

Oakcrest started the game with a lot of passing. Lee threw for 256 yards, including 187 in the first half. Star receiver Aldrich Doe finished with 138 receiving yards, including 127 in the first half.

Zicri Forest, who had a big kickoff return to start the second half, scored a 21-yard TD on a pitch play to cap the scoring. He finished with 91 receiving and 32 rushing yards.

"They started to read the pass game, so we had to start running the ball," Williams said. "It was really great. I am really excited because I am only a freshman. This is a new experience for me. And now I get to play in my first second-round playoff game. I'm just happy to win and happy to be here."

Mike Forest was pleased with the way his team played, especially how it continued to fight after those early drives stalled near the end zone. He frequently talks to his team about adversity, and his players responded to it Saturday.

This win is a big momentum boost, Forest said.

"And we are going to need it," he added. "Rumson is a good football team."