Oakcrest scores 2 in 2nd half, edges No. 5 St. Augustine

Non-tourney games

Cumberland 7, ACIT (Friday): Alee Lorito scored twice for the Colts (7-9). Bridget Hitchner, Sarah Dunham, Laila Williams, Peyton Elwell and Melanie Sloan each scored once. Taryn Richie had two assists. Julia DiFilippantonio, Kierra Hall, Williams, Elwell and Sloan all finished with one assist. Sydney Price made 14 saves for ACIT (2-16).

Football

Wildwood 22, Riverside 6: The Warriors (1-7) earned their first victory of the season Saturday. Wildwood led 8-6 after the third quarter, but scored twice in the fourth, including Ernie Troiano's 49-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 16-6. Troiano finished with two rushing scores and a passing TD. Ryan Troiano caught a touchdown pass, and Dom Troiano had eight catches for 114 yards. Ernie and Dom are brothers, and Ryan is their cousin.

No. 4 Cedar Creek 27, Camden 8: The undefeated Pirates improved to 8-0. Camden fell to 4-4. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11.

Field hockey