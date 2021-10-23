Oakcrest scores 2 in 2nd half, edges No. 5 St. Augustine

Jack O'Brien and Andrea Johnson scored in the second half to lead the Oakcrest High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over St. Augustine Prep in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Saturday.
The Hermits (13-3-1) are ranked No. 5 in The Pres Elite 11. Christian Torpey scored for St. Augustine.
Joseph Snodgrass made 11 saves for the Falcons (7-7-1), who most likely boosted their playoff position with this win. St. Augustine and Oakcrest are scheduled to meet again 4 p.m. Friday in Buena Vista Township.
S.J. Coaches Tourn. first round
(5) Sterling 3, (12) Hammonton 1: Josh Moreland, Josh Garcia and Mike Burckley scored for Sterling (15-1-1), who is ranked No. 2 in the Elite 11. Tyler Lowe scored off an assist from Carter Bailey in the first half for the Blue Devils (14-5). Chris Volk made 10 saves.
(8) Clearview Reg. 1, (9) Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Robbie Kaufman scored off an assist from Ryan Shute for the Pioneers (13-3-2). Jamel Yasin made sx saves. Nick Marin made five saves for the Eagles (11-5). Clearview and EHT are ranked No. 7 and No. 11, respectively.
Non-tourney games
Cherry Hill East 2, Mainland Reg. 0: Henry Dombrowski and Henry Dombrowski scored for Cherry Hill East (7-10-1). Jeff Thomas made five saves for the Mustangs (2-9).
Cedar Creek 5, Vineland 4: Jason DiFilippo scored twice for the Pirates (10-7-1). Rourke Watson and Josh DiFilippo each scored and had a assist. Jarion Gomez also scored, and Adam Smith finished with an assist. Kyle O'Connor made eight saves. Vineland fell to 8-8.
Lacey Twp. 2, Middletown North 1: Ethan Riley and Matteo Pasqualichio scored for the Lions (14-1-1). Bryan Cardoso had an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made nine saves. Dominic Soares scored for Middletown North (6-11).
Southern Reg. 2, Lakewood 0 (Friday): Mathieu Leonard and Kerem Sata scored for the Rams (6-7-1). Leonard and Patrick Gaffney each added an assist. Lakewood fell to 6-6-3.
Girls soccer
S.J. Coaches Tourn. first round
(1) Eastern Reg. 5, Middle Twp. 1: Katerena Kokolis scored twice for Eastern (16-1-1), ranked No. 2 in the Elite 11. Jolie Brancaccio finished with two assists and scored once. Alex Clark made three saves. For the Panthers (12-3-1), Kailey Sanchez scored. Brianna Robinson made five saves.
(5) Shawnee 2, (12) Mainland Reg. 1: Nikki Dedes scored twice for the Renegades (12-3-1). Mackenzie McCready had two assists. Gabby Geraci scored for the Mustangs (12-4-1), ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11. Genevieve Morrison made four saves.
Non-tourney games
Cumberland 7, ACIT (Friday): Alee Lorito scored twice for the Colts (7-9). Bridget Hitchner, Sarah Dunham, Laila Williams, Peyton Elwell and Melanie Sloan each scored once. Taryn Richie had two assists. Julia DiFilippantonio, Kierra Hall, Williams, Elwell and Sloan all finished with one assist. Sydney Price made 14 saves for ACIT (2-16).
Football
Wildwood 22, Riverside 6: The Warriors (1-7) earned their first victory of the season Saturday. Wildwood led 8-6 after the third quarter, but scored twice in the fourth, including Ernie Troiano's 49-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 16-6. Troiano finished with two rushing scores and a passing TD. Ryan Troiano caught a touchdown pass, and Dom Troiano had eight catches for 114 yards. Ernie and Dom are brothers, and Ryan is their cousin.
No. 4 Cedar Creek 27, Camden 8: The undefeated Pirates improved to 8-0. Camden fell to 4-4. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11.
Field hockey
No. 7 Ocean City 10, Absegami 0: Tricia Nicoletti, Camryn Flynn and Carly Hanin each scored twice for the Red Raiders (17-2), who are rank No. 7 in The Elite 11. Olivia Vanesko had two assists and scored once. Brooke Hanley and Julia Neff each scored once and added an assist. Andi Helphenstine scored once, and Racheli Levy-Smith finished with an assist. Taryn Dolka made two saves.
Vivian Jiang made 22 saves for Absegami (3-12).
Cross county
Tri-County Conference Championships: Wildwood freshman Macie McCracken finished seventh in the girls championship race in 20 minutes, 2.15 seconds at Cumberland Regional.
Wildwood's Leiah Pawlus finished 25th in 22:40.96.
Grace Wassell of Highland Regional won in 18:14.39.
Jorge Cruz led Wildwood in the boys race with a 15th-place finish in 17:14.02. Teammate Robert Wileczek placed 19th in 17:25.88. Cumberland's Colton DelCollo finished 26th in 18:05.84.
Kyle Rakitis of Kingsway Regional won the race in 15:30.13.
