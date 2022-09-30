Oakcrest reclaims Joe Mohr Trophy in win over Absegami

MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School football coach Mike Forest pointed at the Joe Mohr Trophy with a smile as rain drizzled Friday afternoon.

“It’s back where it belongs,” Forest said as the Falcons cheered.

Zahir Davis sparked the Oakcrest defense with three sacks and two blocked punts as the Falcons beat rival Absegami 26-0. The winner receives a trophy named after the late Mohr, who was the longtime athletic director of Oakcrest and was also the athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.

Oakcrest (5-1) had not beaten Absegami (0-5) since 2014.

“It was a competition with the defensive line,” Davis, a senior defensive lineman, said. “First one to get the most sacks. We wanted it.”

Friday was the second straight week Oakcrest had stopped a streak. The Falcons won their first home since 2019 with a 15-14 win over Moorestown on Sept. 23.

“We’re going to keep breaking streaks,” Davis said. “We’re breaking the curses.”

Oakcrest overcame some adversity to win Friday. The game was delayed in the second quarter after sophomore running back Lawrence Bennett injured his ankle and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Forest said after the game the news on Bennett was encouraging.

“When my brother went down, we were going to fight for him,” Oakcrest junior linebacker Tauheed Hill said. “He’s like a brother to me. I love him to death. We wish him the best. He’s going to come back stronger for sure.”

Absegami and Oakcrest used to play on Thanksgiving or the night before until 2020. The season shifting to an earlier start date combined with more of an emphasis on the postseason has caused many schools to move their Thanksgiving rivalries. The Absegami/Oakcrest rivalry is fueled by familiarity. They shared a building in the 1970s and are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was moved to Friday afternoon because of this weekend’s predicted bad weather caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

It didn’t take Oakcrest long to jump to a 13-0, first-quarter lead. The Falcons scored in their first four possessions.

Bennett scored on a 14-yard run on just the Falcons third play from scrimmage.

A Zicri Forest’s 26-yard punt return to the 1-yard line set up Oakcrest’s second TD. Sam Mensah swept left into the end zone to give the Falcons a 13-0 lead with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Oakcrest defense took it from there. Davis, sophomore linebacker Sean Torres (two tackles for a loss) and senior defensive tackle Nasir Regley (three tackles for a loss) seemed to be in a race to the Absegami backfield on every snap.

“It was a fire,” Davis said. “We wanted it. That’s all it was.”

Davis had extra motivation. He hadn’t played since the second game of the season because of a left knee injury.

“I hadn’t played in three games,” he said. “I had to get something on tape. I just wanted to play.”

In addition to the satisfaction of beating its rival, the victory also boosted Oakcrest’s South Jersey Group II playoff hopes. The Falcons, who play at Egg Harbor Township next Friday, are off to their best start since they also started 5-1 en route to a 6-4 final mark in 2016.

“It definitely feels good (to be 5-1),” Mike Forest said. “But we know this is not the time to sit around and be happy about it. We still have a lot of work to do.”