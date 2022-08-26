Oakcrest outlasts Vineland in low-scoring opener

VINELAND — Samil Miller made the play of the game.

The senior recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown to lead the Oakcrest High School football team to a 7-6 victory over Vineland in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game Friday at Gittone Stadium.

That was enough to win the low-scoring game.

“It was my opportunity to pick up the game and turn us up and get us into a winning position,” Miller said. “It was for the team.”

After each team swapped possessions without much offense to start the game, the Falcons’ defense forced a punt early in the second quarter. That was just how the game was going for both teams, but this punt was different.

The snap was high, but the Vineland punter was still able to control the ball. Oakcrest junior Tauheed Hill made the tackle and forced the fumble, which Miller scooped up.

“He tried to get outside, but I contained the outside and I hit him, and he fumbled,” said Hill, who tried to recover the fumble, but Miller got to it first.

“I’m happy for (Miller). I’m happy we got this win.”

Oakcrest coach Mike Forest called the play “a spark.”

“We really needed that because at that point in time we just did not have anything going,” Forest said. “Our big-time players weren’t making big-time plays at that moment, so (Miller) came through huge. That was the points. … Thank God for that guy.”

Oakcrest led 7-0 after Miller’s touchdown.

Vineland responded on the next drive when sophomore quarterback Dan Russo threw a perfect pass to junior wide receiver Tyrell Powell on fourth-and-17 with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the second quarter. Vineland went for two points but did not get it, so that ended the scoring.

The Fighting Clan’s Prince Bortey rushed for 28 yards on that drive. Vineland had two first downs and were able to move the ball the best it had all game.

“That was a nice play,” said Vineland coach Dan Russo, who is the quarterback’s father. “We had a few that were close but we didn’t capitalize on them. Hopefully we can get better this week. … We will bounce back.”

Oakcrest’s Zicri Forest opened the game with a long kickoff return, and the Falcons started at Vineland’s 25-yard-line. Oakcrest was unable to capitalize and went three-and-out, same as its next two drives.

Forest also had an interception late in the game.

Oakcrest is not satisfied with its performance.

“A win is a win, but it was definitely tough,” said Mike Forest, who told his players this game was a business trip and to not leave anything out on the field. “There is a lot of stuff we have to clean up. … We left a lot of work on the desk. I’m glad we got out of here with (a win. Vineland) is a good football team. We just have to get our stuff together.

“It was the first game, so hopefully we got the jitters out and do not make these mistakes down the stretch.”

Vineland’s offense did not start much better.

The Fighting Clan went three-and-out on its first two drives and produced -11 yard of total offense. Vineland got a first down on its third possession, the game’s first, but the drive stalled at Oakcrest’s 30-yard-line. Vineland’s drive to start the second half started well, but stalled after a penalty.

Vineland also played well on defense. The Fighting Clan deflected some passes, prevented any offensive scores and had some turnovers, including a fumble recovery by Ryan Carter.

“We have to get better for next week,” coach Russo said. “We have to get better on offense. We have to work on some stuff.”

Oakcrest put together a big drive, highlighted by a 29-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Lee to star wide receiver Aldrich Doe that set up the Falcons deep in Vineland territory. Oakcrest failed to take advantage of the opportunity. Even though the offense was rusty, Mike Forest was impressed with Oakcrest’s defense and Lee, who made his first start Friday.

“We called the right plays. We just have to make the plays,” Forest said. “We are a little hard on ourselves because we knew he left a lot out there. But we will pick it up. We just have to put it all together and we will be fine.”

Starting the season with a win is still a great feeling, the coach added.

“We just have to keep going,” Miller said.

Oakcrest’s next game is against Middle Township.

“It’s really big (to win the opener),” said Hill, who noted the team needs to work on some things this week. “Next week, We will be ready to ball.”