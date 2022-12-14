Oakcrest opens season with win over Wildwood Catholic in coed meet

Logan Barnes won two individual races and swam in two winning relays to lead Oakcrest High School to a 128-37 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division coed swimming meet Wednesday.

The meet was the first of the season for both programs. The Falcons, who have a boys and girls team, placed first in each race. The Crusaders (0-1), a coed team, were second in four events.

“Really impressed with our first race as a team,” Oakcrest coach Mitch Friedel said. “Even though it was our first, we had a couple all-time personal records for girls and boys. I’m excited to see how far we can make it by the end of the season with a strong start like this.”

Oakcrest’s Jade McCoy, Carina Costa, Brian Tran and Logan Barnes won the 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 14.60 seconds. Yashir McNeal, Costa, Tiffany Tran and Barnes won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:43. McNeal won the 200 freestyle (2:26.01).

Barnes won the 50 freestyle in a personal-best 27.20. He also won the 100 freestyle (1:01.52). Nick Kurtanidze won the 100 breaststroke in a personal-best 1:19.03. He also won the 200 individual medley (2:42.44).

Brian Tran also won the 100 butterfly (1:07.93) and 100 backstroke (1:13.16). Nate Ranger, Kyla Richardson, Tiffany Tran and Brian Tran won the 400 freestyle relay (4:30.93). Ranger won the 400 freestyle (5:05.46).

Richardson set personal-best times in the 200 (2:40.22) and 400 freestyles (5:47.74). She was second in both races

Wildwood Catholic’s Camryn Diller, Lindsey Rosell, LJ Belasco and Kary Lafferty were second in the 200 medley relay (3:03.12). Belasco was second in the 50 freestyle (27.45) and 100 butterfly (1:17.53).

Will Flud, Chase Adams, TJ DiDonato and Christian Sorensen placed second in the 200 freestyle relay. Diller was third in the 200 freestyle (3:19.40) and 100 backstroke.