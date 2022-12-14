 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SWIMMING | OAKCREST 128, WILDWOOD CATHOLIC 37

Oakcrest opens season with win over Wildwood Catholic in coed meet

  • 0
hsliveswimmingholder

Logan Barnes won two individual races and swam in two winning relays to lead Oakcrest High School to a 128-37 victory over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division coed swimming meet Wednesday.

The meet was the first of the season for both programs. The Falcons, who have a boys and girls team, placed first in each race. The Crusaders (0-1), a coed team, were second in four events.

“Really impressed with our first race as a team,” Oakcrest coach Mitch Friedel said. “Even though it was our first, we had a couple all-time personal records for girls and boys. I’m excited to see how far we can make it by the end of the season with a strong start like this.”

Oakcrest’s Jade McCoy, Carina Costa, Brian Tran and Logan Barnes won the 200-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 14.60 seconds. Yashir McNeal, Costa, Tiffany Tran and Barnes won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:43. McNeal won the 200 freestyle (2:26.01).

People are also reading…

Barnes won the 50 freestyle in a personal-best 27.20. He also won the 100 freestyle (1:01.52). Nick Kurtanidze won the 100 breaststroke in a personal-best 1:19.03. He also won the 200 individual medley (2:42.44).

Brian Tran also won the 100 butterfly (1:07.93) and 100 backstroke (1:13.16). Nate Ranger, Kyla Richardson, Tiffany Tran and Brian Tran won the 400 freestyle relay (4:30.93). Ranger won the 400 freestyle (5:05.46).

Richardson set personal-best times in the 200 (2:40.22) and 400 freestyles (5:47.74). She was second in both races

Wildwood Catholic’s Camryn Diller, Lindsey Rosell, LJ Belasco and Kary Lafferty were second in the 200 medley relay (3:03.12). Belasco was second in the 50 freestyle (27.45) and 100 butterfly (1:17.53).

Will Flud, Chase Adams, TJ DiDonato and Christian Sorensen placed second in the 200 freestyle relay. Diller was third in the 200 freestyle (3:19.40) and 100 backstroke.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Box score

Oakcrest 128, Wildwood Catholic 37

200 Medley Relay: O (Jade McCoy, Carina Costa, Brian Tran, Logan Barnes) 2:14.60

200 Freestyle: Yashir McNeal O 2:26.01

200 IM: Nick Kurtanidze O 2:42.44

50 Freestyle: Barnes O 27.20

100 Butterfly: Tran O 1:07.93

100 Freestyle: Barnes O 1:01.52

500 Freestyle: Nate Ranger O 5:05.46

200 Freestyle Relay: O (McNeal, Costa, Tiffany Tran, Barnes) 2:43

100 Backstroke: B. Tran O 1:13.16

100 Breaststroke: Kurtanidze O 1:19.03

400 Freestyle Relay: O (Ranger, Kyla Richardson, T. Tran, B. Tran) 4:30.93

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News