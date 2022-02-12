Oakcrest goes 3-0 at Millville quad

BOXSCORES
Millville quad
Oakcrest 54, Millville 24
106—Tom Van P p. Caleb Rhoads 0:20
113—Mia Forbes O by forfeit
120—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit
126—Hogan Horsey O by forfeit
132—William Markle O by forfeit
138—Hunter Horsey O p. Marco Bassetti M 0:58
144—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Julius Medina 1:48
150—Ethan Rowley O by forfeit
157—Gunnar Angier O p. Carson Andrew 0:29
165—Ryan Tepper M by forfeit
175—Double forfeit
190—Solomon Massey-Kent M by forfeit
215—Edison Andino M p. Nashed 0:26
285—Jayden Wright M p. Francisco Velazquez 0:37
Note—Match began at 120
Oakcrest 54, Cedar Creek 30
106—Tom Van O by forfeit
113—Mia Forbes O by forfeit
120—Logan Krowicki CC p. Joseph Bugdon 0:42
126—Hogan Horsey O p. John Hagaman 0:53
132—Hunter Horsey O p. Naiim Reynolds 0:26
138—Paul Rivera CC p. Jurdain Hendricks 3:53
144—Ethan Rowley O by forfeit
150—Owen Becker O by forfeit
157—Gunnar Angier O p. Clarence Mays 1:02
165—Aaron Silvidio CC by forfeit
175—Miguel Perez CC by forfeit
190—Dylan McClain O by forfeit
215—Justin Castillo CC by forfeit 4:17
285—Francisco Velazquez O p. Jonathan Cox 1:26
Note—Match began at 113
Oakcrest 45, Clayton/Glassboro 28
106—Hayden Berti O by forfeit
113—Kanye Hallett CG p. Tom Van 3:00
120—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit
126—Hogan Horsey O p. Conrad Raynor 0:11
132—Hunter Horsey O p. Ryan McKellick 0:20
138—Jurdain Hendricks O d. Christian Rode 6-3
144—Ethan Rowley O p. Sam Raynor 6:28
150—Nick Degner CG md. Owen Becker 9-0
157—Gunnar Angier O p. Brodie Carey 1:37
165—Double forfeit
175—Kyle Ramirez CG by forfeit
190—Omari Watson CG by forfeit
215—Luciano Mazzeo CH p. Bavly Nashed 0:52
285—Francisco Velazquez O p. Kasalon Carr 2:34
Records—Oakcrest 10-14
Pitman quad
Vineland 39, Pitman 37
106—Adriano Platt P p. Josh Kinchen 1:05
113—Dominic Bosco V p. Killian Klein 0:35
120—Gabe Baldosaro V by forfeit
126—Everett Cronk V Matt Myers 13-10
132—Armando Keifner P p. Alejandro Claderon 0:19
138—Ryan Datz P by forfeit
144—Cole McFadden P md. Noah Cruz 17-3
150—Xavier Lugo V p. Jonathan Bruno 1:27
157—Dion D'Amico P p. Lionel Powell 1:43
165—Robert Graves P p. Shawn Lindholm 4:43
175—Austin Nordberg V p. Sean Powell 2:22
190—Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Connor Lowe 1:08
215—Dominic Saffioti P d. Joseph Egbeh 2-1
285—Ayden Rivera V by forfeit
Note—Match began at 190
Collingswood quad
Paul VI 45, Buena Regional 33
106—Dylan Fowler BR d. Cameron Connelly 7-4
113—Nate Johnson BR by forfeit
120—Nicholas Panaro BR by forfeit
126—Kevin Smith PVI p. Lucas Gellura 0:40
132—Isiah Shader PVI p. Logan Freeman 0:30
138—Jeb Silvey PVI p. Tyrique Travis 2:12
144—Branden Palcko PVI p. Jon Blasnerg 0:59
150—Vincent Bannon PVI d. Charlie Muzzarelli 8-2
157—Brodrick Murphy BR p. Brendan Colbert 1:58
165—Nick Feeny PVI p. Ralph Carugno 0:30
175—Allen Adkins BR p. Dominic Corseti 2:40
190—Nick Wiker BR p. Elijah Eivera 0:30
215—Gavin Bunt PVI p. Brain Passamante 0:30
285—Mitchell Iando PVI by forfeit
Note—Match began at 113
Collingswood 66, Buena Regional 12
106—Ezra Katz C p. Dylan Fowler 0:59
113—Nate Johnson BR p. Nathaniel Plotts 1:17
120—Isaiah Townsend C p. Nicholas Panaro 0:16
126—Nick Miraglia C p. Luca Gellura 0:49
132—Matt Plotts C p. Logan Freeman 0:18
138—Justin Pilla C d. Tyrique Travis 6-3
144—Nate Eife C p. Charlie Muzzarelli 0:39
150—Stephen Leek C p. Brodrick Murphy 0:39
157—Zach Kitchell C p. Ralph Carugno 1:32
165—Allen Adkins BR p. Chris Leek 1:40
175—Michael Gregg C d. Nick Wiker 5-2
190—Ryan Rodgers C p. Brian Passamante 0:55
215—Bobby Fox C by forfeit
285—Chase Longo C by forfeit
Note—Match began at 120
Pinelands Regional quad
Pinelands Regional 46, Mainland Regional 21
106—Andrew Siteman MR p. Joseph Wainen 0:12
113—Noah Fontana MR p. Michael Platti 3:07
120—Josiah Hart PR tf. Chris Mazur 15-0, 5:39
126—Mason Livio PR p. Michael Gerace 1:32
132—Jake Greenberg PR dv-1 Nikko Carfagno 7-5
138—Gio Rosetti PR md. Jackson Waters 12-0
144—Antonio Esposito PR by forfeit
150—Matthew Dikes MR p. Shayne Gordon 0:32
157—Nick Sheridan PR md. James Barrett 13-4
165—Nathan Ruf PR by forfeit
175—Gavin Wagner PR d. Robert Sheeler 6-1
190—Aaron Thompson MR d. Mekhi Hall 5-1
215—Anthony Aquanno PR d. Paul Lombardo 6-3
285—Mateo Mena PR p. Nick Timek 1:58
Note—Match began at 165
Toms River South 40, Mainland Regional 33
106—Andrew Siteman MR p. Aiden Hanlon 0:44
113—Noah Fontana MD p. Cody Cox 5:15
120—Carson Cheong TRS d. Chris Mazur 11-9
126—Ray Gardner TRS p. Michael Gerace 0:26
132—Caden Langen TRS p. Nikko Carfagno 2:45
138—Luke Cox TRS d. Jackson Waters 5-0
144—Philip Bentivegna TRS by forfeit
150—AJ Truszkowski TRS md. Matthew Dikes 11-2
157—Andrew Ganun TRS p. James Barrett 0:20
165—Josh Akvarado TRS by forfeit
175—Robert Sheeler MR p. Shane Smith 1:!6
190—Aaron Thompson MR d. Dylan Luyster 5-2
215—Paul Lombardo MR by forfeit
285—Nick Timek MR p. Donovan Wilkinson 2:47
Note—Match began at 157
Highland/Triton 41, Pinelands Regional 30
106—TJ Holmes HT p. Joseph Wainen 0:48
113—Garrett Prenderhast HR p. Michael Platti 1:17
120—Owen Kulb HT p. Josiah Hart 2:29
126—Mason Livio PR by forfeit
132—Isaiah Garcia HT d. Jake Greenberg 10-3
138—Gio Rosetti PR p. Michael Simonelli 5:04
144—Antonio Esposito PR p. Andrew Silvanio 3:45
150—Michael Williams HT p. Shayne Gordon 0:36
157—Jordan Suiter HT d. Nick Sheridan 8-5
165—Caden Skvarcek HT p. Nathan Ruf 0:42
175—Isaiah Otero HT d. Gavin Wagner 8-5
190—Xavier Velez HT d. Mekhi Hall 6-1
215—Anthony Aguanno PR p. Niyaz Abdin 0:17
285—Mateo Mena PR p. William Taylor 3:14
Note—Match began at 157
Toms River South 51, Pinelands Regional 25
106—Robert Pape TRS p. Joseph Wainen 1:42
113—Cody Cox TRS p. Michael Platti 2:21
120—Carson Cheong TRS d. Josiah Hart 8-4
126—Mason Livio PR md. Ray Gardner 12-4
132—Caden Langen TRS p. Jake Greenberg 1:56
138—Jon Fitzgerald TRS by forfeit
144—Philip Bentivevgna TRS p. Antonio Esposito 0:29
150—AJ Truszkowski TRS p. Shayne Gordon 1:05
157—Andrew Ganun TRS p. Nathan Ruf 0:06
165—Nick Sheridan PR d. Josh Alvarado 7-4
175—Gavin Wagner PR p. Shane Smith 0:50
190—Dylan Luyster TRS p. Mekhi Hall 1:56
215—Anthony Aguanno PR by forfeit
285—Mateo Mena PR p. Chris Farrant 0:30
Note—Match began at 175
Lawrenceville tri-meet
Middle Township 59, Peddie School 19
106—Dante Jackson MT by forfeit
113—Connor Rowlands MT p. Shantanu Pawale 0:50
120—Jack Steward P d. Geordin Davis 10-6
126—Donovan Mavoides P md. Donnie Nelson 14-1
132—Gavin Mavoides P p. X'Zavier Swinton 1:31
138—Owen Haas MT p. Mike Blinnick 3:02
144—Adrien Laboy MT tf. David Fabian 20-5, 5:14
150—Samuel Keppel MT p. Andy Polkevka 4:54
157—Connor Paliczak P p. Killian Dougherty 1:22
165—Jerry White MR p. Matthew Jung 0:14
175—Izach Thomas MT p. Becker Reiner 0:21
190—Maxiumus Adelizzi MT by forfeit
215—David Giuluian MT p. Matthew Yang 1:18
285—Kani Perry MT by forfeit
Note—Match began at 113
Other bouts
Manasquan 57, Barnegat 15
106—John Giblock B d. Andrew Marcucci 9-3
113—Logan Ryan B p. Ryan Sheerin
120—Michael O'Connor M p. Jorge Ramos
126—Tristan Davolos-Guillen M p. Giovanni Marfia
132—Torey Falkinburg M p. Matthew Fronzak
138—Kieran Patelak M d. Anthony Ryan 6-5
144—David Lisk M p. Miguel Sendecki
150—Edward Walter B p. Jose Avila
157—Jake Edwards M p. Bryan Aguilar
165—Kevian Kraemer M d. Ryan O'Cone 5-2
175—Brian Lee M p. Connor Pappas
190—Noah Mammeri M d. Ian Wheatle 10-3
215—Mathew O'Donnell M by forfeit
285—Edward Dingler M by forfeit
From Friday
State Group V semifinals
(3) Phillipsburg 27, (2) Southern Regional 25
106—Sam Pari SR d. Dawson McWilliams 5-2
113—Scotti Sari SR d. Miguel Lopez 7-0
120—Conor Collins SR md. Gavin Hawk 11-3
126—James Day P d. Wyatt Stout 1-0
132—Luke Geleta P d. Hayden Hochstrasser 10-4
138—Matt Henrich DR tf. Joe Innamorato 19-4, 5:25
144—Nick Bennett SR md. Liam Packer 15-3
150—Cole Velardi SR p. Matt Donofrio 0:57
157—Hunter Cleaver P d. Nate Bischoff 7-1
165—Nate Zastowny P tf. Kai Wagner 16-1, 5:34
175—Caleb Rivera P md. Tyler Chase 19-7
190—Connor Hille P d. Collin French 6-2
215—David Pierson P d. Reilly O'Boyle 1-0
285—John Wargo P d. Dave Casas 9-5
Note—Match began at 113
Records—Phillipsburg 15-1, Southern 18-1
State Non-Public A final
(1) Christian Brothers Academy 42, (3) St. Augustine Prep 26
106—Tyler Venet CBA by forfeit
113—Kaden Naame SA d. Vincent Principe 10-4
120—Alex Nini CBA by forfeit
126—Garrett Totten CBA p. Jackson Slotnick 1:20
132—AJ Falcone CBA d. Brandon Borman 5-0
138—Julian George CBA p. Cooper Lange 1:39
144—Richie Grungo SA p. Nicholas Punzi 3:53
150—Tyler Barrett CBA d. Jake Slothick 3-2
157—Zander Silva CBA tf. Tristan McLeer 16-1, 5:07
165—Nick Stump CBA d. Dennis Virelli 8-7
175—Trey McLeer SA by forfeit.
190—Alex Marshall SA tf. Peter Grippo 18-2, 4:30
215—Robert Canterino CBA md. Asher Jenkins 15-3
285—Ryan Small SA p. Taig Sheehy 3:42
Note—Match began at 190
Records—St. Augustine 13-5, CBA 18-2
State Non-Public B final
(1) Red Bank Catholic 39, (2) Holy Spirit 30
106—Noah Michaels RBC tb. Carter Pack 3-1
113—Max Elton HS tf. Anthony DeGaetano 20-5, 5:50
120—Bryce Manera HS p. Michael Milke 1:44
126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Trevor Learn 11-2
132—Chase Calhoun HS d. Isiah Nash 8-1
138—Marco Conroy RBC p. Talon Fischer 1:49
144—Ken Sherman HS p. Dan Conroy 4:18
150—Jack Morely HS p. Christian Ungemath 5:49
157—Vincent Joseph Muscillo RBC p. Jaylen Glover 2:56
165—Rob Muscio RBC d. Colton Calhoun 3-1
175—Frankie Romeo RBC by forfeit
190—Sabino Portella RBC by forfeit
215—Davin Brewton RBC p. Robert McDevitt 2:51
285—Lorenzo Portella RBC d. Phillip Doctuer 11-6
Note—Match began at 285 Records—Holy Spirit 10-9, RBC 12-5
