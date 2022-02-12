 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Oakcrest goes 3-0 at Millville quad: Wrestling roundup

  • 0
HS Live wrestling

The Oakcrest High School wrestling team earned three wins, including two against Cape-Atlantic League foes, Saturday at a quad meet at Millville.

The Falcons topped the host Thunderbolts 54-24. They also earned a 54-30 win over Cedar Creek and a 45-28 victory over Clayton/Glassboro to improve to 10-14.

Hogan Horsey, Hunter Horsey, Ethan Rowley and Gunnar Angier all went 3-0 on the day.

Hunter Horsey (126 pounds) won by pinfall all three times, and Hogan Horsey (132/138) had two pins. The brothers rattled off back-to-back pins in the first period twice, including in the win over Clayton/Glassboro in which their bouts combined for 31 seconds.

Angier (157) also pinned all three of his opponents Saturday in the first periods, and Rowley (144/150) added a pin.

Southern, Spirit, St. Aug. eliminated in tournaments: Runs for state titles ended for three local teams Friday night.

No. 2 seeded Southern Regional lost 27-25 to No.3 Phillipsburg in the state Group V semifinal.

People are also reading…

No. 3 seeded St. Augustine Prep lost 42-26 to top-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A final.

Second-seeded Holy Spirit lost 39-30 in the S.J. Non-Public B final to top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News