Oakcrest goes 3-0 at Millville quad: Wrestling roundup

The Oakcrest High School wrestling team earned three wins, including two against Cape-Atlantic League foes, Saturday at a quad meet at Millville.

The Falcons topped the host Thunderbolts 54-24. They also earned a 54-30 win over Cedar Creek and a 45-28 victory over Clayton/Glassboro to improve to 10-14.

Hogan Horsey, Hunter Horsey, Ethan Rowley and Gunnar Angier all went 3-0 on the day.

Hunter Horsey (126 pounds) won by pinfall all three times, and Hogan Horsey (132/138) had two pins. The brothers rattled off back-to-back pins in the first period twice, including in the win over Clayton/Glassboro in which their bouts combined for 31 seconds.

Angier (157) also pinned all three of his opponents Saturday in the first periods, and Rowley (144/150) added a pin.

Southern, Spirit, St. Aug. eliminated in tournaments: Runs for state titles ended for three local teams Friday night.

No. 2 seeded Southern Regional lost 27-25 to No.3 Phillipsburg in the state Group V semifinal.

No. 3 seeded St. Augustine Prep lost 42-26 to top-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A final.

Second-seeded Holy Spirit lost 39-30 in the S.J. Non-Public B final to top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.

Results Millville quad Oakcrest 54, Millville 24 106—Tom Van P p. Caleb Rhoads 0:20 113—Mia Forbes O by forfeit 120—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit 126—Hogan Horsey O by forfeit 132—William Markle O by forfeit 138—Hunter Horsey O p. Marco Bassetti M 0:58 144—Jurdain Hendricks O p. Julius Medina 1:48 150—Ethan Rowley O by forfeit 157—Gunnar Angier O p. Carson Andrew 0:29 165—Ryan Tepper M by forfeit 175—Double forfeit 190—Solomon Massey-Kent M by forfeit 215—Edison Andino M p. Nashed 0:26 285—Jayden Wright M p. Francisco Velazquez 0:37 Note—Match began at 120 Oakcrest 54, Cedar Creek 30 106—Tom Van O by forfeit 113—Mia Forbes O by forfeit 120—Logan Krowicki CC p. Joseph Bugdon 0:42 126—Hogan Horsey O p. John Hagaman 0:53 132—Hunter Horsey O p. Naiim Reynolds 0:26 138—Paul Rivera CC p. Jurdain Hendricks 3:53 144—Ethan Rowley O by forfeit 150—Owen Becker O by forfeit 157—Gunnar Angier O p. Clarence Mays 1:02 165—Aaron Silvidio CC by forfeit 175—Miguel Perez CC by forfeit 190—Dylan McClain O by forfeit 215—Justin Castillo CC by forfeit 4:17 285—Francisco Velazquez O p. Jonathan Cox 1:26 Note—Match began at 113 Oakcrest 45, Clayton/Glassboro 28 106—Hayden Berti O by forfeit 113—Kanye Hallett CG p. Tom Van 3:00 120—Joseph Bugdon O by forfeit 126—Hogan Horsey O p. Conrad Raynor 0:11 132—Hunter Horsey O p. Ryan McKellick 0:20 138—Jurdain Hendricks O d. Christian Rode 6-3 144—Ethan Rowley O p. Sam Raynor 6:28 150—Nick Degner CG md. Owen Becker 9-0 157—Gunnar Angier O p. Brodie Carey 1:37 165—Double forfeit 175—Kyle Ramirez CG by forfeit 190—Omari Watson CG by forfeit 215—Luciano Mazzeo CH p. Bavly Nashed 0:52 285—Francisco Velazquez O p. Kasalon Carr 2:34 Records—Oakcrest 10-14 Pitman quad Vineland 39, Pitman 37 106—Adriano Platt P p. Josh Kinchen 1:05 113—Dominic Bosco V p. Killian Klein 0:35 120—Gabe Baldosaro V by forfeit 126—Everett Cronk V Matt Myers 13-10 132—Armando Keifner P p. Alejandro Claderon 0:19 138—Ryan Datz P by forfeit 144—Cole McFadden P md. Noah Cruz 17-3 150—Xavier Lugo V p. Jonathan Bruno 1:27 157—Dion D'Amico P p. Lionel Powell 1:43 165—Robert Graves P p. Shawn Lindholm 4:43 175—Austin Nordberg V p. Sean Powell 2:22 190—Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Connor Lowe 1:08 215—Dominic Saffioti P d. Joseph Egbeh 2-1 285—Ayden Rivera V by forfeit Note—Match began at 190 Collingswood quad Paul VI 45, Buena Regional 33 106—Dylan Fowler BR d. Cameron Connelly 7-4 113—Nate Johnson BR by forfeit 120—Nicholas Panaro BR by forfeit 126—Kevin Smith PVI p. Lucas Gellura 0:40 132—Isiah Shader PVI p. Logan Freeman 0:30 138—Jeb Silvey PVI p. Tyrique Travis 2:12 144—Branden Palcko PVI p. Jon Blasnerg 0:59 150—Vincent Bannon PVI d. Charlie Muzzarelli 8-2 157—Brodrick Murphy BR p. Brendan Colbert 1:58 165—Nick Feeny PVI p. Ralph Carugno 0:30 175—Allen Adkins BR p. Dominic Corseti 2:40 190—Nick Wiker BR p. Elijah Eivera 0:30 215—Gavin Bunt PVI p. Brain Passamante 0:30 285—Mitchell Iando PVI by forfeit Note—Match began at 113 Collingswood 66, Buena Regional 12 106—Ezra Katz C p. Dylan Fowler 0:59 113—Nate Johnson BR p. Nathaniel Plotts 1:17 120—Isaiah Townsend C p. Nicholas Panaro 0:16 126—Nick Miraglia C p. Luca Gellura 0:49 132—Matt Plotts C p. Logan Freeman 0:18 138—Justin Pilla C d. Tyrique Travis 6-3 144—Nate Eife C p. Charlie Muzzarelli 0:39 150—Stephen Leek C p. Brodrick Murphy 0:39 157—Zach Kitchell C p. Ralph Carugno 1:32 165—Allen Adkins BR p. Chris Leek 1:40 175—Michael Gregg C d. Nick Wiker 5-2 190—Ryan Rodgers C p. Brian Passamante 0:55 215—Bobby Fox C by forfeit 285—Chase Longo C by forfeit Note—Match began at 120 Pinelands Regional quad Pinelands Regional 46, Mainland Regional 21 106—Andrew Siteman MR p. Joseph Wainen 0:12 113—Noah Fontana MR p. Michael Platti 3:07 120—Josiah Hart PR tf. Chris Mazur 15-0, 5:39 126—Mason Livio PR p. Michael Gerace 1:32 132—Jake Greenberg PR dv-1 Nikko Carfagno 7-5 138—Gio Rosetti PR md. Jackson Waters 12-0 144—Antonio Esposito PR by forfeit 150—Matthew Dikes MR p. Shayne Gordon 0:32 157—Nick Sheridan PR md. James Barrett 13-4 165—Nathan Ruf PR by forfeit 175—Gavin Wagner PR d. Robert Sheeler 6-1 190—Aaron Thompson MR d. Mekhi Hall 5-1 215—Anthony Aquanno PR d. Paul Lombardo 6-3 285—Mateo Mena PR p. Nick Timek 1:58 Note—Match began at 165 Toms River South 40, Mainland Regional 33 106—Andrew Siteman MR p. Aiden Hanlon 0:44 113—Noah Fontana MD p. Cody Cox 5:15 120—Carson Cheong TRS d. Chris Mazur 11-9 126—Ray Gardner TRS p. Michael Gerace 0:26 132—Caden Langen TRS p. Nikko Carfagno 2:45 138—Luke Cox TRS d. Jackson Waters 5-0 144—Philip Bentivegna TRS by forfeit 150—AJ Truszkowski TRS md. Matthew Dikes 11-2 157—Andrew Ganun TRS p. James Barrett 0:20 165—Josh Akvarado TRS by forfeit 175—Robert Sheeler MR p. Shane Smith 1:!6 190—Aaron Thompson MR d. Dylan Luyster 5-2 215—Paul Lombardo MR by forfeit 285—Nick Timek MR p. Donovan Wilkinson 2:47 Note—Match began at 157 Highland/Triton 41, Pinelands Regional 30 106—TJ Holmes HT p. Joseph Wainen 0:48 113—Garrett Prenderhast HR p. Michael Platti 1:17 120—Owen Kulb HT p. Josiah Hart 2:29 126—Mason Livio PR by forfeit 132—Isaiah Garcia HT d. Jake Greenberg 10-3 138—Gio Rosetti PR p. Michael Simonelli 5:04 144—Antonio Esposito PR p. Andrew Silvanio 3:45 150—Michael Williams HT p. Shayne Gordon 0:36 157—Jordan Suiter HT d. Nick Sheridan 8-5 165—Caden Skvarcek HT p. Nathan Ruf 0:42 175—Isaiah Otero HT d. Gavin Wagner 8-5 190—Xavier Velez HT d. Mekhi Hall 6-1 215—Anthony Aguanno PR p. Niyaz Abdin 0:17 285—Mateo Mena PR p. William Taylor 3:14 Note—Match began at 157 Toms River South 51, Pinelands Regional 25 106—Robert Pape TRS p. Joseph Wainen 1:42 113—Cody Cox TRS p. Michael Platti 2:21 120—Carson Cheong TRS d. Josiah Hart 8-4 126—Mason Livio PR md. Ray Gardner 12-4 132—Caden Langen TRS p. Jake Greenberg 1:56 138—Jon Fitzgerald TRS by forfeit 144—Philip Bentivevgna TRS p. Antonio Esposito 0:29 150—AJ Truszkowski TRS p. Shayne Gordon 1:05 157—Andrew Ganun TRS p. Nathan Ruf 0:06 165—Nick Sheridan PR d. Josh Alvarado 7-4 175—Gavin Wagner PR p. Shane Smith 0:50 190—Dylan Luyster TRS p. Mekhi Hall 1:56 215—Anthony Aguanno PR by forfeit 285—Mateo Mena PR p. Chris Farrant 0:30 Note—Match began at 175 Lawrenceville tri-meet Middle Township 59, Peddie School 19 106—Dante Jackson MT by forfeit 113—Connor Rowlands MT p. Shantanu Pawale 0:50 120—Jack Steward P d. Geordin Davis 10-6 126—Donovan Mavoides P md. Donnie Nelson 14-1 132—Gavin Mavoides P p. X'Zavier Swinton 1:31 138—Owen Haas MT p. Mike Blinnick 3:02 144—Adrien Laboy MT tf. David Fabian 20-5, 5:14 150—Samuel Keppel MT p. Andy Polkevka 4:54 157—Connor Paliczak P p. Killian Dougherty 1:22 165—Jerry White MR p. Matthew Jung 0:14 175—Izach Thomas MT p. Becker Reiner 0:21 190—Maxiumus Adelizzi MT by forfeit 215—David Giuluian MT p. Matthew Yang 1:18 285—Kani Perry MT by forfeit Note—Match began at 113 Other bouts Manasquan 57, Barnegat 15 106—John Giblock B d. Andrew Marcucci 9-3 113—Logan Ryan B p. Ryan Sheerin 120—Michael O'Connor M p. Jorge Ramos 126—Tristan Davolos-Guillen M p. Giovanni Marfia 132—Torey Falkinburg M p. Matthew Fronzak 138—Kieran Patelak M d. Anthony Ryan 6-5 144—David Lisk M p. Miguel Sendecki 150—Edward Walter B p. Jose Avila 157—Jake Edwards M p. Bryan Aguilar 165—Kevian Kraemer M d. Ryan O'Cone 5-2 175—Brian Lee M p. Connor Pappas 190—Noah Mammeri M d. Ian Wheatle 10-3 215—Mathew O'Donnell M by forfeit 285—Edward Dingler M by forfeit From Friday State Group V semifinals (3) Phillipsburg 27, (2) Southern Regional 25 106—Sam Pari SR d. Dawson McWilliams 5-2 113—Scotti Sari SR d. Miguel Lopez 7-0 120—Conor Collins SR md. Gavin Hawk 11-3 126—James Day P d. Wyatt Stout 1-0 132—Luke Geleta P d. Hayden Hochstrasser 10-4 138—Matt Henrich DR tf. Joe Innamorato 19-4, 5:25 144—Nick Bennett SR md. Liam Packer 15-3 150—Cole Velardi SR p. Matt Donofrio 0:57 157—Hunter Cleaver P d. Nate Bischoff 7-1 165—Nate Zastowny P tf. Kai Wagner 16-1, 5:34 175—Caleb Rivera P md. Tyler Chase 19-7 190—Connor Hille P d. Collin French 6-2 215—David Pierson P d. Reilly O'Boyle 1-0 285—John Wargo P d. Dave Casas 9-5 Note—Match began at 113 Records—Phillipsburg 15-1, Southern 18-1 State Non-Public A final (1) Christian Brothers Academy 42, (3) St. Augustine Prep 26 106—Tyler Venet CBA by forfeit 113—Kaden Naame SA d. Vincent Principe 10-4 120—Alex Nini CBA by forfeit 126—Garrett Totten CBA p. Jackson Slotnick 1:20 132—AJ Falcone CBA d. Brandon Borman 5-0 138—Julian George CBA p. Cooper Lange 1:39 144—Richie Grungo SA p. Nicholas Punzi 3:53 150—Tyler Barrett CBA d. Jake Slothick 3-2 157—Zander Silva CBA tf. Tristan McLeer 16-1, 5:07 165—Nick Stump CBA d. Dennis Virelli 8-7 175—Trey McLeer SA by forfeit. 190—Alex Marshall SA tf. Peter Grippo 18-2, 4:30 215—Robert Canterino CBA md. Asher Jenkins 15-3 285—Ryan Small SA p. Taig Sheehy 3:42 Note—Match began at 190 Records—St. Augustine 13-5, CBA 18-2 State Non-Public B final (1) Red Bank Catholic 39, (2) Holy Spirit 30 106—Noah Michaels RBC tb. Carter Pack 3-1 113—Max Elton HS tf. Anthony DeGaetano 20-5, 5:50 120—Bryce Manera HS p. Michael Milke 1:44 126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Trevor Learn 11-2 132—Chase Calhoun HS d. Isiah Nash 8-1 138—Marco Conroy RBC p. Talon Fischer 1:49 144—Ken Sherman HS p. Dan Conroy 4:18 150—Jack Morely HS p. Christian Ungemath 5:49 157—Vincent Joseph Muscillo RBC p. Jaylen Glover 2:56 165—Rob Muscio RBC d. Colton Calhoun 3-1 175—Frankie Romeo RBC by forfeit 190—Sabino Portella RBC by forfeit 215—Davin Brewton RBC p. Robert McDevitt 2:51 285—Lorenzo Portella RBC d. Phillip Doctuer 11-6 Note—Match began at 285 Records—Holy Spirit 10-9, RBC 12-5

