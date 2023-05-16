Rachel Carson scored four goals to lead the Oakcrest High School girls lacrosse team to a 9-5 victory over Winlsow Township in a nonconference game Tuesday.

It was the Falcons' first victory of the season. Winslow (1-11-2) led 4-3 at halftime, but Oakcrest rallied for the victory. Addison Maulone scored three for the Falcons (1-13). Lauren Haye scored twice, and Fatima Sougoufara made 12 saves.

Elyse Murray and Catie Schiavo each scored twice for Winslow.

Egg Harbor Twp. 11, Atlantic City 9: Skyler Wood scored five for the Eagles (2-13), who trailed 6-5 at halftime but outscored the Vikings 6-3 in the second half to win.

Samantha Swisher scored three for the winners. Angelina Petracci, Taylor Lear and Paige Pacquing each scored once. Lear added seven draw controls, and Petracci had six. Wood had six ground balls. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made 12 saves.

Atlantic City fell to 5-8.

Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Millville 6: Ainsley Reed scored seven and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (8-7).

Nora Shoffler scored four and had an assist, and Olivia Lewis scored three and added an assist. Shoffler added nine draw controls. Sianna King and Ryan Salinsky each scored once and had an assist. Maddie Gilbert scored once. Allyson Walsh made eight saves, and Sophia Vitelli made six. Brianna Loper and Mohagany Kelly each had an assist.

Melania Tomlin scored three for Millville (6-9). Gianna Weldon scored twice, and Maren Woodman once. Macey Williams made eight saves.

Boys lacrosse

No. 1 St. Augustine 17, Lenape 2: Nate Price scored six for the Hermits (10-4), who are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11 and led 11-1 at halftime.

Noah Plenn and Matthew Buonocore each scored three, and Sebastian Varallo added two. Hunter Johnson, Austin Exley and Jason Scatchard each scored once. Johnson also won 14 of 22 faceoffs. Liam Humphrey and Nolan Samson scored for Lenape (6-8).

Central Reg. 6, Absegami 5: Jahaziel Garcia scored four for Central (4-9). Patrick McNamee had two assists and a goal. Jake Agugliaro scored once. The Braves fell to 1-12.

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

(2) Wall Twp. 12, No. 3 (7) Southern Reg. 5: Liam Griffin scored twice and had an assist for the Rams (11-4).

Anthony Arch scored once and had an assist. Konnor Forlai and Hayden Lucas each scored once. Collin Markoski added an assist.

For Wall (13-4), Shea Brennan scored five. Lucas Seelinger made 10 saves.

Wall will host third-seeded Manasquan in the semifinals Thursday.