HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD | BRIDGETON RELAYS

Oakcrest, EHT win team titles at Bridgeton Relays

The Oakcrest and Egg Harbor Township boys high school track and field teams won division titles at the 77th edition of the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday.

Oakcrest outscored second-place Winslow Township 118-107 in the small schools division. EHT beat second-place Ocean City 114-90 for the large schools title. Hammonton was third with 74. In the small school division, Mainland Regional was third (75).

Ocean City’s Aodhan Daly won the large division 400-meter hurdles.

Daly won in 1 minute, 00.75 seconds. The Red Raiders’ Owen Ritti, Nick Scarangelli, Reece Wagner and Hercules Stewart won the 4,000 relay (11:19.21). Scarangelli, Chris Sardy, Reece Wagner and Ritti won the 800 relay (8:46.56).

Mainland’s Jayden Bergman, William Murray, Leo Pierre and Cody Pierce won the 100 relay (44.17). Bergman, Murray, Pierce and Pierre later won the 200 relay (1:32.80). Murray also won the small division long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 5.50 inches.

EHT’s Malachi Wesley, Ahmad Fogg, Aaron Bullock and Dylan Liang won the 110 shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.00). Bullock also won the triple jump with a toss of 42-7.75. Fogg won the long jump (21-3) and the high jump (6-0).

Pleasantville’s Irvin Marable III, Yusuf Golden, Semaj Williams and Isaiah Davenport won the sprint medley relay (3:41.98). Davenport also won the high jump (6-0).

Southern Regional’s Fabian Gonalez won the large division shot put (54-2.50 meters). Hammonton’s Austin Hudak (45-8.75) took second place. Gonzalez also won the large division discus (161-2). Hudak won the large division javelin (170-0).

Absegami’s Gabriel Wilkins won the discus in the small school division (136-3). Oakcrest’s Julien Manalang won the javelin (135-0) The Falcons’ Ezekiel Ashiagbor placed first in the triple jump (41-8). Teammate Ryan Merlino won the pole vault (10-0).

