Oakcrest edges Cedar Creek 2-1: Roundup

The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and beat visiting Cedar Creek 2-1 on Monday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Clayton Husta opened the scoring for Oakcrest (7-1-3) in the ninth minute of play, and Andrae Johnson made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Jarion Gomez scored for Cedar Creek (3-7-3) six minutes into the second half.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 1: Corinne Morgan scored twice for visiting Cedar Creek (9-3), and Natalie Eifert scored once. Marissa Massaro added an assist, and Pirates goalie Olivia Vanelli made 11 saves. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

Julia Hartman had a goal for Absegami (4-5), and Averie Wiedeman had 12 saves.

Field hockey

Mainland Regional 2, Oakcrest 1: Grace Bean had a goal an assist to lead the host Mustangs (5-6-1). Bean scored in the first quarter off an assist by Emily Smith. Elaina Dinofa made it 2-0 in the second quarter, and Bean assisted. Farley O’Brien had five saves for the win. Addison Maulone scored for Oakcresst (2-6-2) in the fourth quarter.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1, Middle Township 1 (OT): Middle (7-3-2) scored in the first quarter, and Isabella Elentrio tied it for host OLMA (9-0-1) in the third quarter. Julia Tola made seven saves for OLMA.

Holy Spirit 6, Buena Regional 0: Kira Murray led the visiting Spartans (6-3) with three goals, and Maren DePersenaire, Hanna Watson and Aggie Forte had one goal apiece. Ryan Palmeri and Riley Cautilli each added an assist. Manya Karpiak had 10 saves for Buena (0-9).

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 1: The Rams were pushed to three sets but hung on to win the Shore Conference match and remain undefeated.

The Rams (16-0) won 25-15, 26-28 and 25-12. Toms River South dropped to 10-5. Southern is ranked second in The Press Elite 11.

Jordyn Hamlin led the Rams with 13 kills and nine digs. Molly Regulski had 23 assists. Bryn Hagen contributed 12 service points. Kaya Nascimento had 10 digs and 10 service points, and Anna Malandro had 13 digs and eight service point.